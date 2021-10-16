Metroid Dread: Cataris Collectibles | How To Find All Energy & Missile Tanks

The second major zone of Metroid Dread is Cataris, a malfunctioning geothermal power plant that’s overflowing with deadly lava. Samus has to carefully navigate the area, finding switching to divert power flow to new areas. For your first playthrough, you’ll have helpful glowing tubes to gently suggest where to go next on the map, but that luxury disappears as you delve further into this planet. A fan-favorite boss makes a stunning comeback in Cataris — and that isn’t even the only boss you’ll fight. To fully explore, you’ll need to get the Gravity Suit, so don’t bother returning for 100% completion until right before the final boss. That basically goes for every area.

All Cataris Collectibles Locations | 100% Completion Guide

There are 5 different types of collectible items in Metroid Dread: Missile Tanks, Missile+ Tanks, Power Bomb Tanks, Energy Tanks and Energy Parts. Certain items can only be collected later in the game. This guide assumes you’re hunting for collectibles after completing the main story — unless the collectibles are directly in your path while playing through the main story.

Energy Part: Cataris – In the long hallway above the upper-right Save Station, after lowering the lava, you can access by wall-jumping. It is to the left after lowering the Spider Magnet platform.

Energy Tank: Cataris – After using the third Thermal Flow switch, you’ll lower the lava in a large room in the upper-right of the map. Return and hang on the Spider Magnet wall in the shaft to lower a platform, making this Energy Tank accessible from the Thermal Flow switch Samus used much earlier in the level.

Missile Tank: Cataris – At the left-center EMMI Zone exit. Requires Morph Ball.

Missile+ Tank: Cataris – Before the boss. Right outside the boss Save Station, find this +10 Tank in the vents.

Missile Tank: Cataris – Above the purple teleporter after the Kraid boss room. Directly above — it looks like you need to enter lava, but you can use the Diffusion Beam to break a path directly to the tank.

Missile Tank: Cataris – Leaving Artaria and returning with the Gravity Suit, you’ll need to use Diffusion Beam to break through a wall to progress. The Missile Tank is on the other side. You can’t miss it.

Missile Tank: Cataris – Above the Blue Teleportal, you’ll need the Varia Suit, Space Jump, and a Power Bomb to reach the upper room. Jump to the very top of the room and bomb the alcove to drop down and collect this tank.

Missile Tank: Cataris – In the same tall shaft room, break through the Beam Block wall on the left. This passage leads to a secret room. At the bottom of the room with the lava rock monsters, push the Wide Beam Crate, then drop down and reveal the hidden item spot on the left.

Missile Tank: Cataris – In the passages just above the Artaria Elevator. Go up (through the right door from the elevator), then go up and right to reach this tank.

Power Bomb Tank: Cataris – Upper-right of the map, go to the tall shaft with two Spider Magnet walls that go up and down. In this room, go to the top-right and use the Grapple Beam door. In the room ahead, use a Power Bomb and Missiles to break the block and hang from the Spider Magnet ceiling to lower it.

Missile Tank: Cataris – In the large room connected to the Dairon Tram Exit, there are Speed Blocks on the top-right ceiling. To reach it, start from the Dairon Tram and run right. Slide through the 1×1 Beam Block, immediately Space Jump, then Shinespark across the gap. It is difficult, but it is possible to retain Speed Booster and Shinespark after sliding and jumping. Once you have Shinespark, go up to the Speed Blocks and smash through.

Power Bomb Tank: Cataris – In the middle of the EMMI Zone, take the Safe Station door left and reach the series of vents. There’s a Power Bomb block leading to a tricky challenge. In the area above the vents, Speed Booster then slide through the 1×1 opening and Shine Spark. Then drop down to the Power Bomb Tank and Shinespark (as a Morph Ball) to the right.

Missile Tank: Cataris – Go to the Save Station (on the far right, near the Energy Recharge Station) there’s a Morph Ball passage that leads to a hidden room with a Spider Magnet ceiling.

Missile Tank: Cataris – From the Purple Teleportal, go right into the cave, then go up and enter the extreme heat room. In this room, in the upper-right corner, there’s a red pustule you can shoot with the Wave Beam / Diffusion Beam.

Missile Tank: Cataris – In the extreme heat room, above the lower-right Network Station.

Missile Tank: Cataris – Above the Experiment Z-57 boss arena, there are two thermal trapdoors. On the upper trapdoor, there’s a passage you can break with the Screwattack leading to the tank.

Energy Part: Cataris – From the Purple Teleportal, go on level down to find Beam Blocks you can break through leading into a lava passage. Use Power Bombs (and the Gravity Suit) to reach an area with Speed Blocks. Use Speed Booster to blast through the blocks and use Shinespark to launch yourself upward to the Energy Part.

Missile Tank: Cataris – From the Purple Teleportal, travel left and break the red pustule to reveal a 1×1 path into a room with lava. Go through the 1×1 tunnel and bomb the end.

Power Bomb Tank: Cataris – Return to the Kraid boss arena with the Gravity Suit and Power Bomb. Go through the lava at the bottom and roll through the vents. At the top, use Grapple Beam to remove the Grapple Beam Block.

The Missile Tank is in the lower-right corner of this room.

Missile Tank: Cataris – From the Red Teleportal, enter the extreme heat room (with the Orange Teleportal) to the upper right. With the Gravity Suit, use Speed Booster to break the wall in the lower-right corner. Shoot through the Beam Blocks, use Speed Booster, and slide under the lower wall — you can retain your Speed Boost charge even after sliding.

Missile Tank: Cataris – Go up to the alcove above the Orange Teleportal. You can reach it with Space Jump.