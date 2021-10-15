Metroid Dread: Artaria Collectibles | How To Find All Energy & Missile Tanks

Artaria is where Samus begins her journey in Metroid Dread. The first zone of the game goes through a whole lot of changes, and you’ll barely be able to explore this vast map until you complete (most) of the campaign. This is one of the most expansive areas in the game, requiring multiple revisits — everything from Extreme Heat to Extreme Cold is found in this region, making it a true pain if you haven’t picked up the Varia Suit. Once you’re ready for the endgame, we’ve got locations (and map screenshots) showing how to get 100% completion in this map.

All Artaria Collectibles Locations | 100% Completion Guide

There are 5 different types of collectible items in Metroid Dread: Missile Tanks, Missile+ Tanks, Power Bomb Tanks, Energy Tanks and Energy Parts. Certain items can only be collected later in the game. This guide assumes you’re hunting for collectibles after completing the main story — unless the collectibles are directly in your path while playing through the main story.

Missile Tank: Artaria – Next to the funnel chamber where you first encounter EMMI.

Missile Tank: Artaria – After escaping the second EMMI, leave through cavern and climb the shaft up. There’s a missile tank at the Sensor door. This is near the second Network Room.

Missile Tank: Artaria – At the Network Room with four doors, exit through the upper-left yellow door. Above in this room, blast the red pustules to blast the walls and reveal this tank. Requires the Morphball upgrade.

Missile Tank: Artaria – Reach the Map Station, then go up to the giant pink crab-like enemy to reach the opposite side of the slide.

Energy Tank: Artaria – Right of the starting room and under the first Network Station. Return with the Charge Beam and slide under.

Missile Tank: Artaria – To the right of the Network Station with four doors. Use the upper-right Charge Door, then slide to get this tank.

Missile Tank: Artaria – In the lower-left Energy Recharge Station Room. Requires Spider Magnet to collect. Climb the left blue wall and drop into the water to reach it.

Energy Part: Artaria – From the lower Energy Recharge Station, travel left and enter the cold room. Run through it and you can’t miss it.

Missile Tank: Artaria – After defeating EMMI, reach the tall room covered in blue walls. At the top, shoot through the wall to reach this Missile Tank and progress.

Missile Tank: Artaria – After using the Red Teleporter in Cataris, the Missile Tank is directly below. Requires Morph Ball to collect.

Energy Part: Artaria – After returning via the Red Teleporter in Cataris, go left to the Save Station. This is the upper-left Save Station on the map. Use Morph Ball in the gap to reach this.

Missile Tank: Artaria – After leaving Burenia with the Gravity Suit, you’ll reach an extreme cold room with a moving wall. If you’re quick, you can reach this Missile Tank before falling.

Missile Tank: Artaria – To the right of the central Save Station, there’s a room with a funnel. Space Jump to the upper-right corner and bomb the alcove.

Missile Tank: Artaria – Under the central Save Station, there’s a tall path with a Missile Tank at the top you can only reach with Space Jump.

Missile Tank: Artaria – Just to the left Burenia Elevator Exit. Break the Beam Blocks and Screw Attack Blocks to reach it.

Missile Tank: Artaria – On the far left side of the map, after thawing the area, look under the Total Recharge Station (this room is connected to the Burenia Elevator) and find a red pustule on the bottom level. This requires the Wave Beam to shoot through the wall.

Missile Tank: Artaria – At the top of the large extreme cold room on the far left side of the map, to the left of the Chozo Soldier boss arena.

Missile Tank+: Artaria – In the long cave passage to the right of the Chozo Soldier boss room. In the long passage, clear the enemies and smash the Speed Booster blocks on the left side. From this seemingly pointless room, you can Speed Boost and jump to the ledge, blasting through two barriers — slide while Speed Boosted to destroy the 1×1 Speed Booster blocks.

Missile Tank: Artaria – In the room just outside the Charge Beam Chozo Statue, use a Power Bomb to find a Morph Ball path.

Missile Tank: Artaria – Found in the very center of the EMMI Zone, behind a Grapple Beam hook, to the right of a Wide Beam Box.

Power Bomb Tank: Artaria – On the left side of the EMMI Zone, in a truly massive room with Spider Magnet walls. Use Space Jump to reach the top where this Power Bomb is easily visible.

Missile Tank: Artaria – In the same very large room, there’s a tiny Morph Ball hole on the left wall along the tall side of the room. At the end of the Morph Ball path, there are Speed Booster Blocks. To break them, use the Speed Booster on the far upper-right passage to the room that has no door (between the Spider Magnets).

Run until you’re charged, drop down to the bottom-left corner, bank your Shinespark, then Space Jump up. Shoot (or Screw Attack) a spot to Morph Ball into the passage, then use Shinespark left.

Missile Tank: Artaria – Near the EMMI Zone entrance leading to the Dairon Elevator / Save Station, there’s a Beam Block you can break. Its just through the EMMI Zone door, on the ground.

Missile Tank: Artaria – In the room through the upper-left door of the Network Station with 4 doors. Return much later and this area will be clear.

Missile Tank: Artaria – Below the Screw Attack / Total Recharge Station in the far left of the region, there’s a single Missile Tank in the water you’ll always pass by. Return after thawing the area, then access with the Gravity Suit.

Missile Tank: Artaria – From the Red Teleportal, go up (above the Save Station) and reach the Super Missile door / Charge Beam door.

Missile Tank+: Artaria – In the upper-right section of the map around where the Varia Suit Item Sphere is collected. Through the door to the right of the Varia Suit statue, the missile tank is easily visible in the lava.

Energy Tank: Artaria – In the far upper-left corner of the map, down the hallway from the Varia Suit Item Sphere. There is a Shutter and Speed Blocks you need to get through.

Start from the Shutter. Stand to the left of the shutter and activate Speed Booster then save a Shinespark while running right. You’ll need to run over the shutter.

Now, quickly run left, use the Flash Shift to get over the shutter, then Shinespark through the Speed Blocks.

Missile Tank: Artaria – Right next to the fuel switch above the Corpius room on the map. Shoot through the missile block.

Missile Tank: Artaria – In the large extreme heat room connected to the far-right Cataris Elevator. Return with the Varia Suit.

Missile Tank: Artaria – Another extreme heat is located above the Save Station in the far-right corner of the map. Go to the large room with blue magnetic ceiling — come back with the Varia Suit.