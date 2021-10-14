FIFA 22 On Xbox Series S Proves EA Doesn’t Care

FIFA is a yearly franchise, everyone knows it and with yearly franchises, it’s common for the games to be fairly similar, FIFA 22 is no different in that respect. The game is good, it’s football and EA has been putting out football games since the 90s. There’s only so much you can change in a given year, not every game is going to be a major update, fine.

What isn’t fine is the mess that FIFA 22 is on Xbox Series S. The game looks like something that came out 10 years ago, maybe more. For some reason, FIFA 22 is a blurry mess on Xbox Series S and only Xbox Series S. Nobody knows why for sure but I’m willing to bet it’s something to do with the graphical differences between the Series S and the Series X. Something has gone wrong while EA has been developing the same game for both consoles. I don’t know why something has gone wrong, I haven’t heard of this issue with any other game. Yet, something has gone wrong.

The part that proves EA doesn’t care? This isn’t the first year it has been like this! The graphics issues were clear as day in FIFA 21 when that was released on Series S. That’s not great but it was the first FIFA game on next-gen consoles. Maybe there were some growing pains with the transition. But to not deal with this issue in the next game? After a whole year of knowing about it? That’s pure laziness and arrogance. Xbox Series S players are receiving a vastly inferior product compared to their Series X brethren. Heck, there are no graphics issues on previous-gen consoles. Depending on how important graphics are to you, it’s worse than last-gen systems.

Until EA actually decides to care about the quality of their games on every console their games should be avoided. Players just can’t be certain whether their console is going to be affected next.