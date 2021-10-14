Back 4 Blood: The Customization Options Make It Insanely Replayable

Back 4 Blood has been out for a few days now and one thing that is remaining fresh no matter how much I play it is the customization. The customization in Back 4 Blood is incredibly in-depth and not what I expected from a Left 4 Dead type game when going in.

For those who don’t know, Back 4 Blood lets players buy various items, including weapons from crates in each saferoom. The weapons and attachments in each crate are different every time and with how you collect currency in the game, you might need to ration what you buy. What this does is make Back 4 Blood interesting on every playthrough.

In Left 4 Dead players got a selection of weapons that would appear randomly throughout the maps and in the safe rooms. In the first game, there were only five weapons available for players to choose between. This meant that players typically chose one favored weapon that they would use all the time. I was partial to a shotgun and dual pistols. In Back 4 Blood there are five weapons in the rifle class alone. In total, Back 4 Blood has a selection of 32(!) weapons that players can choose from. If you’re a shotgun fan you have four to choose from. Same for submachine gun fans and every other weapon category the game has to offer.

The weapon choice makes the game feel fresh each time and that’s before counting attachments. Weapons can be customized in dozens of ways via the attachments that you find as you play through the game. The attachments can really change the game since not all will be great for every scenario. For example, I grabbed an ACOG scope on one of my first runs and I was awful with it. However, once I paired it with the baseball bat I was able to take on enemies near and far. With the expansions that will be coming to the game customization will no doubt get more complicated and offer even more replayability. I can’t wait.