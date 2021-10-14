Gears of War 6 is The Next Exclusive That Series X/S Needs

The Gears of War franchise has been one of Microsoft’s biggest exclusives since that legendary trailer came out for the first game, now it’s time to bring Gears of War 6 to the Series X/S. Gears 5 was released two years ago, at the very tail end of the Xbox One’s lifespan. It makes sense then that a Gears of War game for Xbox Series X/S hasn’t been announced yet but Gears of War 6 should be the next big game that Microsoft brings to the new generation of consoles.

Gears of War is the second biggest franchise that Microsoft has, second only to Halo. Obviously, Halo Infinite was supposed to release last year and you don’t want Halo, Forza, and Gears games to all come out the same year. Looking forward to 2022 though? Gears of War 6 is the game to carry Microsoft’s exclusive line-up next year. Microsoft’s exclusive bench isn’t quite as deep as Sony’s exclusives for PlayStation and the Series X/S needs the big hitters.

But what could Gears 6 look like on Series X/S? Obviously, we need to see a resolution to that ending in Gears 5. Aside from the story, if Microsoft ditches Xbox One compatibility for Gears of War 6 we could finally see a top-tier Xbox exclusive that can go all out with no last-gen holdups. Hopefully, that is in the works for Gears of War 6 because it’s a series that always pulls out the big guns in terms of graphics and performance. In an ideal world, Gear of War 6 will be the biggest showcase of what the Series X and S can really do. I can’t think of a better franchise to lead the way on that front.

With any luck, maybe we will hear some news on Gears 6 sometime next year. After all, it’s one of the titles that was in the Nvidia leak from last month.