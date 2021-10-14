Back 4 Blood: How To Easily Farm Supply Points On Any Difficulty | 1,000+ Supply Points Guide

If you want to earn more stuff in Back 4 Blood, you’re going to need a steady supply of Supply Points. The in-game currency is awarded for completing each section of the campaign — and the slow trickle of points can be pretty painful, even for the speediest players. Earning lots of points is the best way to get the valuables you want, and if you’re sick of being picky with your spending habits, you can truly splurge by farming Supply Points with a very simple, very straightforward method.

And this is one method I can vouch for. Even very early players on the lowest difficulty can farm using this method. No lucky decks or speedrunning tactics required here. If you can complete Act 1, you can start farming and earning 1000+ Supply Points in an hour. Maybe even more if you’re fast. Using this method, there’s no setup required, no fiddling with card selections — just rapidly mash through the starting screens and complete the stage in no time.

Supply Points Farming Guide

Even for a B4B beginner, this method is incredibly simple. It takes time, but you can earn 38~ Supply Points per run with no preparation or special cards required. It takes less than a minute to complete each run, and can be completed solo (online with x3 bots) easily.

To farm supply points, load Act 1: The Sound of Thunder . In this section, your goal is to load a howitzer and fire it four / five times depending on how many players are in your team. Grab all the shells from the containers nearby. You can dump them on the floor near the howitzer if you’re not currently firing it. Use the shell on the howitzer to load it, use it again to remove the shell, then load again and fire. Two (or three) of the other players can clear out zombies while you’re loading.

This is easiest to do with one other player in your team, but you’re free to just rinse and repeat without anyone else in the party. Just keep repeating this single level for 38~ points. It takes 2~ minutes tops to go through the menus and reset after a completion. 20~ minutes of farming will net you 380~ Supply Points. 60~ minutes will get you about 1120~ Supply Points. And that’s with zero effort!