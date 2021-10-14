Back 4 Blood: How To Find All 10 Golden Skulls | Collectible Locations Guide

If you’re aiming to do everything there is to do in Back 4 Blood, you’ll need to find the 10 hidden Golden Skulls. There are only 10 in the game, and they’re ingeniously hidden throughout the campaign. Finding them is kind of tricky when hordes of undead monsters are crowding you almost every moment you’re outside a safe house. Zombies seem almost limitless, so if you’re looking for hints to unlock all 10 secret achievements / hidden trophies connected to the Golden Skulls, we’ve got a full list of locations below.

Back 4 Blood is the spiritual threequel to the beloved Left 4 Dead series — as developed by Turtle Rock Studios, the developers instrumental in the original series success. Back 4 Blood modernizes the four-player cooperative shooter, while also keeping those elements we all loved. The undead are predictably fast, and the special infected unleash abilities to disrupt your team dynamics. You’ll be pressing against a limitless horde of the undead, and there’s precious little time to waste searching for lost artifacts. If you’re an avid achievement hunter like us, this is where you need to search.

Act 1 – 4 Golden Skulls

Golden Skull #1 : The Devil’s Return, The Crossing – On the bridge leading to the crashed Ferry, look on the right side of the road. Drop down to the road below and check the end of the path. Unlocks “ Port Man Toe? “

Golden Skull #2 : Search And Rescue, Book Worms – Entering through the underground store, you’ll need to take stairs up and break through the door to reach a small office. In the corner office desk (left side) there’s a hidden skull under the desk. Unlocks “ Bell Hop “

Golden Skull #3 : The Dark Before Dawn, Special Delivery – Through the office, you’ll reach the alley with a white trailer next to a fence blocking off a storage yard covered in pallets. On the center pallet, there’s a golden skull on top. Jump on the white trailer to reach it. Unlocks “ Pallet Cleanser “

Golden Skull #4 : Blue Dog Hollow, Hell’s Bells – In the tunnel, you’ll break through a truck trailer and reach a forest clearing. Go through the canyon, and reach the door on the right side. Opposite the door, there’s a nearby tall hill with a tree. In the tall grass, you’ll find the skull. Unlocks “ Easily Mist “

Act 2 – 3 Golden Skulls

Golden Skull #5 : The Armor, A Call To Arms – After jumping down to the path with the large wooden walls built between the buildings, fight up the hill to the farmhouse. Look in the windows of the red chicken coop. Unlocks “ Cooped Up “

Golden Skull #6 : Plan B, Hunterland – Fighting down the stream, you’ll have to drop down a waterfall. Turn around in the waterfall to find this hidden golden skull in the water. Unlocks “ Dangerous To Go Alone “

Golden Skull #7 : Job 10:22, Grave Danger – As you enter the main area of the graveyard, through the opening path, stick to the right passage and look for an open mausoleum. Inside, it is just to the left of the entrance, in a hard-to-see corner. Unlocks “ Cryptozoologist “

Act 3 – 2 Golden Skulls

Golden Skull #8 : Dr. Rodger’s Neighborhood, Garden Party – Right at the start of the hedge maze, go through the right path. There’s a small path that leads to a statue with this golden skull. Unlocks “ Night of the Living Hedge “

Golden Skull #9 : Remnants, Making The Grade – After climbing onto the roof from the bleachers, follow the path, sticking to the right wall. At the first right turn, there’s a campsite with a golden skull in the tent. Unlocks “ Extra Credit “

Act 4 – 1 Golden Skull