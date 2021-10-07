Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How To Unlock A Free Wonder Weapon | Forsaken Guide

The Wonder Weapon in Forsaken is called the Crysalaxe Savager — a powerful crystal axe that is both a deadly melee weapon and a ranged weapon. By defeating zombies, you’ll earn more ammo for the axe, and it is absolutely required for the full Easter egg quest. Its also just a fun weapon that will make high round runs so much easier. If you’re aiming to get your own Crysalaxe Savager for free, there are multiple methods to do it. Learn how to get your own with the tips below.

More Black Ops Cold War Zombies: Forsaken guides:

How To Unlock Pack-A-Punch | How To Use Arcade Tokens For Free Rewards

How To Unlock A Free Wonder Weapon | Chrysalaxe Savager Guide

Right now, there are three methods to unlock the Chrysalaxe Savager — unlocking in the Mystery Box, completing Trials, or completing the Der Eisendrache mini-game for an easy Gold Loot Chest reward.

Players are reporting that the Wonder Weapon (Chrysalaxe Savager) is an extremely common Legendary Reward from completing Trials .

is an extremely common from completing . The Trials Machine is located in the Watch Tower. It costs 500 Essence to begin a random trial — usually trials involve killing zombies in a specific way. I recommend getting a Pack-a-Punch Weapon, then completing any trials that involve killing lots of zombies quickly through any method.

If you get a good trial, you can easily get Legendary Reward with a Pack-a-Punch’d weapon in the pre-10 Rounds. Return to the Watch Tower and collect your reward — it is guaranteed to drop after 5 Legendary Reward Drops from Trials, but usually it will spawn after 1-2 Legendary completions.

You can also go for the Mystery Box, but that is much more expensive and rare. The other option that is always worth going for is the Der Eisendrache Easter egg mini-game. If you get an Arcade Token (you can also melee the change machine for a chance to earn a free token) use it on the pinball machine in the Arcade. Bring a Pack-a-Punch’d weapon and defeat zombies in the purple circle until the rocket is fully charged. You’ll always get a Gold Chest with a chance to get the Wonder Weapon.

More Die Maschine guides:

Die Maschine Easter Egg Guide | How To Complete Every Step | How To Unlock Pack-A-Punch & Upgrade Guns | Die Maschine Guide | How To Get The D.I.E. Shockwave Wonder Weapon | Die Maschine Guide | How To Upgrade To All 4 Wonder Weapon Variants | Die Maschine Guide

More Firebase Z guides:

How To Turn On Power & Pack-A-Punch | Weapon Upgrade Guide | How To Unlock The Ray Gun Wonder Weapon (For Free) | How To Complete The Main Easter Egg Quest | Firebase Z Guide | Secret Song Easter Egg & Cassette Locations | Free Jugger-Nog Teddy Bear Easter Egg

More Mauer Der Toten Guides:

How To Complete The Full Easter Egg Quest | How To Turn On Power & Pack-A-Punch | How To Build & Upgrade Klaus | How To Unlock The Wonder Weapon FREE | How To Find The Secret Bunny Nightclub Easter Egg | How To Get Free Perks & Scorestreaks