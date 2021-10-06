Far Cry 6: 7 Quick Tips That’ll Make Your Life In Yara SO MUCH EASIER

Because we all need more emergent chaos in our lives, Far Cry 6 adds a new rebellion to the video game oeuvre. The long-running series of open-world FPS games aren’t evolving much in the jump to PS5 / Xbox Series X, but this game is a huge refinement of what the series does best; giving you the tools to dismantle a villain’s control in whatever way you want. New features like special Supremo backpacks to give your characters more versatility than ever before, and you’ll need to manage your guerilla activities from camps that give you two facility slots each. There’s a lot of balls to keep juggling in the war against the evil Yaran Government, and if you’re lost and want some help, we’ve got a few tips you’ll absolutely want to keep in mind.

And these tips? They don’t apply to any previous Far Cry game. Far Cry 6 is packed with new features — so many new features, the game really doesn’t explain some of them at all. We’re sticking to just the most pertinent points. These are the quickest tips we can provide to save you time and energy. No wasted words or pointless suggestions. If you’re aiming to get the most out of your Far Cry experience, here are just a few things I really wish I knew ahead of time.

Beginner’s Guide | Tips & Tricks

#1 : Stealth is your most powerful tool in Far Cry 6. The starting rifle with silencer attachment is so strong, you can use it the entire game without ever switching — and you’ll earn bonus rewards for clearing outposts without setting off alarms or being spotted. Amigos come in two versions: stealth and combat. In my experience, stealth amigos are the best for almost any situation, and the mystical Black Panther is one of the most powerful. Learn how to get the Black Panther amigo here.

#2: Buy wheel upgrades for your car to drive over checkpoint road spikes. Make sure to stash your weapons in guarded areas. That way you won’t have to deal with constant gunfights, and you can move around freely.

#3: No area is off-limits. At the start of the game, you’re free to explore all of Yara. Higher level areas are more difficult, but you can avoid gunfights by stashing weapons. You’ll want to explore and grab every chest you can — some quests give you unique weapons, charms, and even amigos. And you can do it all without bothering with progressing the main story.

#4: Pull out your phone and use the scan function to automatically save civilian cars. You don’t need to return them to a friendly garage. This won’t work on military vehicles, so you’ll need to drive those home.

#5 : Purchase the Hideout Network upgrade from your Guerilla Camp first. This unlocks the Wingsuit tool and Air Drop fast travel method. It also unlocks the ability to purchase new fast travel spots. The Hideout Network upgrade also gives you Supply Caches . It doesn’t sound great, but this upgrade supplies all your bases with caches that give you bonus materials every day. A very good first upgrade.

#6: Buy the Fuego Gear from the Arms Dealer or Guerilla Camp vendors if you love using fire-based weapons. This gear makes you resistant to fire, so you’re free to go nuts with the upgraded flamethrower.

#7 : Buy the EMP Supremo (or EMP Greandes, or EMP ammo) to disable tanks and other vehicles. Great for taking out helicopters instantly! Helicopters are a huge pain, so swap to EMP Ammo or unleash the EMP Supremo — stealing tanks can also seriously get you out of any sticky situation. Steal a tank from a checkpoint and return it to save it forever. Tanks are one of the best weapons to keep in your arsenal for a rainy Yaran day.

That’s just a few quick tips to keep you going. We’ll add more tips as we play through the game — there’s still a lot to experience in the wide world of Yara, and we’re always looking for the best ways to play.