Dead By Daylight: Get 400,000+ BP & Free Customization With These Codes | Redeemable Codes List

Dead By Daylight might be getting into the NFT business with Hellraiser, but they’re also deep into the free stuff business for the spooky month of October. If you’re exploring the new characters and maps of Dead By Daylight, you might also want to input some free codes to boost your BP. There are a load of codes that are active until the end of October, 2021 — so act fast and you can stack up BP and customize your flag with some free pics.

BP (Bloodpoints) are just one of many in-game currencies in Dead By Daylight. BP is the currency used to upgrade your characters — basically XP for the Bloodweb. By spending BP, you can progress through the Bloodweb, unlocking nodes to enhance your abilities. There’s never enough BP, and an instant free drop of 400k~ can’t hurt. Here are the codes you need for a nice pre-Halloween bump.

How To Redeem Codes

Open the in-game Store menu and find the Redeem Code button. This will take you to an input menu. Easy!

menu and find the button.

Input the codes listed below, then click Redeem to collect your reward.

Halloween & 2021 Event Codes

Input the code in BOLD below. Each code has a reward and an expiration date.

DbDDayJP2021 [202,000 BP – Expires 10/25/2021]

[202,000 BP – Expires 10/25/2021] TREATYOURSELF [100,000 BP – Expires 10/31/2021]

[100,000 BP – Expires 10/31/2021] NOTATRICK [100,000 BP – Expires 10/31/2021]

[100,000 BP – Expires 10/31/2021] HALLOWHOOPS [1031 BP – Expires 10/31/2021]

[1031 BP – Expires 10/31/2021] NICE [69 BP – Expires Never]

PRIDE [Rainbow Flag – Expires Never]

[Rainbow Flag – Expires Never] INSERTCOIN [Arcade Cabinet – Expires 12/31/2021]

[Arcade Cabinet – Expires 12/31/2021] DWIGHTCROW [Dwight Effigy – Expires 11/31/2021]

That’s all 8 codes that are (currently) active for Dead By Daylight. There’s no better season to drop in and collect a huge stockpile of BP. Like, a truly insane amount.