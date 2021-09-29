New World: How To Earn Money Early | Fast Cash Guide

There are endless opportunities on the massive island of New World, but the real way to make money is through selling. Choosing any of the Gathering classes is a good start to building your gold empire, and providing your services to the deluge of early players can make your early-adopting explorer a very wealthy Conquistador. If you’re wondering what the best (and simplest) money-making opportunities are in New World, we’ll try to explain in as few words as humanly possible.

New World is the massive MMO-like survival / action game developed by Amazon, and its already a massive hit on Steam. Not a surprise when you’ve got promises of an epic story, factions to join, and PVP sieges in huge 50v50 battles to fight. This is an incredibly intricate game that promises to hook players for years. You can create your own alliances, build colonies, buy houses, and craft up just about anything — the game is so huge, we’re struggling to explain even the tiny details… like making lots of money. Here’s a few things to keep in mind for starting gold-seekers.

Tips To Make More Money | 3 Beginning Methods

In New World, you need gold for everything. You need gold for food, for crafting, for housing upkeep and gear repairs. Earning gold from random activities like killing mobs is relatively low — you don’t get much from just hunting creatures. Really, there’s just a handful of good ways to earn extra money as a starting player.

How To Earn The Most Cash In New World : Completing Main Quests . This sounds blatantly obvious, but you earn huge rewards for completing story quests — most of your gold earnings will come from completing the story.

:

You can hold a maximum of 500k Gold, so there are ways to earn extra income while playing the game. There is one primary method. You’ll want to start carrying as many Raw Resources as possible, and prepare for long-distance trips.

How To Earn Easy Extra Cash : Sell Raw Resources . In any settlement, you can find Auction Houses called Trading Posts . Use the Trading Post, and select “All Settlement” -> Raw Resources . This will show you which Trading Posts buy low and sell high . This takes some travelling — you’ll need to physically travel to the other Trading Posts, buy the resources cheaply from one, then transport to another Trading Post to sell the resources for a profit.

:

Simply travel to the regions selling cheaply, and take those cheap raw resources to regions where they’re buying for a higher price. You will unlock more bags as you level up (2nd Bag Slot at Level 30 & 3rd Bag Slot at Level 45) so you can carry more objects.

How To Make Early-Adopter Cash : Bags are going to be very valuable. Learn to craft bags early, and sell them to players as they reach Lvl 30 / 45 for easy cash.

:

Other than that, you’ll want to boost your luck by unlocking Trophies in your home, crafting food with +Luck modifiers, and generally boosting your luck as much as possible to get higher-tier resources from gathering nodes. Always aim for the biggest gathering nodes to get more raw resources. The bigger the node, the more resources come out!