Deathloop Wiki | All Walkthroughs, Guides, Collectibles, Secrets & Easter Eggs
Deathloop is one of the best games of the year. That’s without question — this is a game that gives you the tools to play how you want through infinite loops, but makes progression feel real. As Colt Vahn, you must break an endless cycle by assassinating eight Visionaries. After 24 hours, time resets and you’re dumped back on the beach where you started. Its up to you to solve the mystery of the cycle, slowly becoming more powerful so you can fight back and figure out a way to kill all eight targets in the same day.
And because the day loops back to the beginning infinitely, you’re given plenty of opportunities to explore, experiment, or just do whatever you want on this island. There are four main locations, with four times of day, and each time-of-day changing everything about an area. You can find carnival mini-games, strange secrets, or plot important developments just through exploration, and we want to cover as much as possible about this extremely fun stealth-shooter.
Below, you’ll find all the guides we’ve written (so far) for Deathloop all in one place.
Beginner Tips & Tricks
Guides to get you started. Early game tricks and weird mechanics you might miss.
- You Can Get The Best Weapon In The Game Very Early | Here’s How
- Which Slab Powers You Need To Get First
- How To Unlock Delivery Booths | Secret Code Location Guide
- How To Keep Weapons & Slabs After Each Loop | Infusion Guide
- How To Craft Trinkets | Trinket Fabricator Guide
Unique Guns, Epic Guns & Slabs
All about getting the best guns and slab upgrades.
- How To Unlock All Unique Guns | Legendary Weapons Guide
- Best Epic Tier Guns & How To Find Them | Locations Guide
- Best Slab Upgrades You Don’t Want To Miss
Walkthroughs | Step-by-Step Story Progression
Want to break the loop? Here’s how.
- How To Kill Charlie & Fia At The Same Time | Walkthrough
- How To Identify & Defeat Aleksis | Walkthrough
- How To Kill Wenjie, Egor & Aleksis At The Party | Walkthrough
- How To Assassinate Frank Automatically | Walkthrough
- How To Find Julianna | Walkthrough
- How To Break The Loop | Walkthrough
Unique Assassination Methods
Every assassination target has a special method for taking them out.
- How To Kill Egor With The Nullifier | Signature Assassination Guide
- How To Kill Charlie By Changing The Rules Of The Game | Signature Assassination Guide
- How To Kill Every Wenjie In 90 Seconds | Signature Assassination Guide
- How To Kill Frank With A Slab Ability | Signature Assassination Guide
- How To Kill Fia Without Causing A Meltdown | Signature Assassination Guide
- How To Kill Aleksis With The Meat Grinder | Signature Assassination Guide
- How To Kill Harriet With Poison Gas | Signature Assassination Guide
Achievement & Trophy Guides
The weird achievements / trophies that are hardest to unlock — without a little help.
- Don’t Miss The ‘You Know The Code’ Easter Egg | Old Habits Die Hard Trophy Guide
- How To Complete All Charlie’s Challenges | A Charlie Montague Game Guide
- How To Find All 14 Mostly Naked Guys | Deathday Suit Guide
- How To Unlock The G.O.D of O.S.P. Trophy | On-Site Procurement Guide
Secrets & Hidden Side-Quests
Blackreef Island is full of strange secret puzzles. Here’s how to solve them.
- How To Open The Mystery Lock In Fristad Rock | Spy Bunker Puzzle Guide
- How To Get All Three Apartment Codes | The Pact of Smoke Puzzle Guide
- How To Survive The Fristad Gas Chamber | Secret Room Guide
- How To Unlock The Safe Under Dorsey Manor | Secret Number Puzzle Guide
- How To Answer All Yerhva Quiz Questions | Queen of Riddles Guide