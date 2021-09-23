Eastward: How To Cook Every Recipe | Five-Star Chef Guide

If you want to become a “Five-Star Chef” in Eastward, you’ll need to cook every single recipes in the game. There are 35 recipes total, and cooking gives you a great buffer of healing items to keep your digger alive while exploring the post-apocalyptic world. There aren’t even that many different ingredients! It’s all about how you combine them. A few different ingredients might mean the difference between a Veggie Egg Stir Fry and a Vegetable Stir Fry.

There’s more to cooking than just ingredients. Spices add special buffs to your food, giving you temporary bonuses to attack damage, speed, defense, and energy consumption. On top of buffs, you can make even better food in the roulette mini-game. By playing the slots, all you need to do is score identical symbols to raise your star rating. The higher the star rating, the more benefits your food provides — and the longer the spice buffs last. Get your timing just right, and you can make some truly perfect foods that’ll get you out of any scrape.

More Eastward guides:

How To Earn 1000~ Salt Fast

Cooking Basics | Boosts & Spices

By combining three ingredients, you’ll cook a recipe. Depending on how many matching symbols you get during the slot machine mini-game, you’ll earn longer buff effects — Base (60 seconds), 1-Star (90 seconds), 2-Star (120 seconds), and 3-Star (150 seconds).

To add special buffs to your recipe, you can add different spices.

Lava Candy : Increases Attack Power

: Increases Attack Power Electric Chili Sauce: Increases Attack Speed

Sauce: Increases Attack Speed Fire Mint : Reduces Energy Consumption

: Reduces Energy Consumption Steam Peppercorn: Increases Defense

Cooking Recipes | All Recipes

Vegetable Stir Fry Ingredients : Vegetables Base Effect : +4 Healing



Pork Chop Ingredients : Meat, Vegetable Base Effect : +7 Healing



Fish Sandwich Ingredients : Seafood, Vegetable Base Effect : +3 Healing, +2 Hearts, +20% Energy



Fruit Salad Ingredients : Fruit, Vegetable Base Effect : +2 Healing, +3 Hearts



Veggie Egg Stir Fry Ingredients : Dairy & Eggs, Vegetable Base Effect : +4 Healing, +3 Hearts



Hot Pot Ingredients : Meat, Seafood, Vegetable Base Effect : +5 Healing, +2 Hearts, +20% Energy



Fruity Meat Stew Ingredients : Meat, Fruit, Seafood Base Effect : +5 Healing, +2 Hearts



Meat Zongzi Ingredients : Meat, Vegetable, Dairy & Eggs Base Effect : +6 Healing, +2 Hearts



Drupe-Fried Rice Ingredients : Vegetable, Fruit, Seafood Base Effect : +2 Healing, +3 Hearts, +30% Energy



Seafood Ramen Ingredients : Dairy & Eggs, Seafood, Vegetables Base Effect : +3 Healing, +3 Hearts, +20% Energy



Cold Noodles Ingredients : Vegetable, Dairy & Eggs, Fruit Base Effect : +3 Healing, +3 Hearts



Red Braised Pork Belly Ingredients : Meat Base Effect : +8 Healing



Dumplings Ingredients : Seafood, Meat Base Effect : +4 Healing, +3 Hearts, +40% Energy



Sweet and Sour Pork Ingredients : Fruit, Meat Base Effect : +5 Healing, +4 Hearts



Oyakodon Ingredients : Dairy & Eggs, Meat Base Effect : +6 Healing, +3 Hearts



Burger Set Ingredients : Meat, Fruit, Seafood Base Effect : +4 Healing, +3 Hearts, +20% Energy



Sushi Platter Ingredients : Dairy & Eggs, Meat, Seafood Base Effect : +5 Healing, +3 Hearts, +20% Energy



Pizza Ingredients : Meat, Dairy & Eggs, Fruit Base Effect : +5 Healing, +3 Hearts



Seafood Skewers Ingredients : Seafood Base Effect : +4 Hearts, +40% Energy



Steamed Fish Ingredients : Seafood, Fruit Base Effect : +4 Hearts, +20% Energy



Seafood Chowder Ingredients : Dairy & Eggs, Seafood Base Effect : +3 Healing, +4 Hearts, +20% Energy



Seafood Tempura Ingredients : Dairy & Eggs, Seafood, Fruit Base Effect : +2 Healing, +4 Hearts, +20% Energy



Fruit Pie Ingredients : Fruit Base Effect : +4 Hearts



Cake Ingredients : Fruit, Dairy & Eggs Base Effect : +3 Healing, +4 Hearts



Steamed Eggs Ingredients : Dairy & Eggs Base Effect : +4 Healing, +4 Hearts



Sandrupe Pasta Ingredients : Sandrupe Base Effect : +4 Hearts



Fries Ingredients : Potato Base Effect : +4 Healing



Pumpkin Soup Ingredients : Pumpkin, Milk, Onion Base Effect : +4 Healing, +2 Hearts



Mushroom Pasta Ingredients : Ham, Milk, Mushroom Base Effect : +6 Healing, +2 Hearts



Big Dam Crab Pot Ingredients : Crab Base Effect : +4 Hearts, +40% Energy



Diet Set Ingredients : Egg, Chicken, Lobster Base Effect : +5 Healing, +3 Hearts, +20% Energy



Crab Roe Tofu Ingredients : Crab, Tofu, Lobster Base Effect : +3 Healing, +4 Hearts, +20% Energy



Lasagna Ingredients : Cheese, Tomato, Pork Belly Base Effect : +6 Healing, +2 Hearts



Takoyaki Ingredients : Octopus, Onion, Egg Base Effect : +3 Healing, +3 Hearts, +20% Energy

