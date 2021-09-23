Eastward: How To Cook Every Recipe | Five-Star Chef Guide
If you want to become a “Five-Star Chef” in Eastward, you’ll need to cook every single recipes in the game. There are 35 recipes total, and cooking gives you a great buffer of healing items to keep your digger alive while exploring the post-apocalyptic world. There aren’t even that many different ingredients! It’s all about how you combine them. A few different ingredients might mean the difference between a Veggie Egg Stir Fry and a Vegetable Stir Fry.
There’s more to cooking than just ingredients. Spices add special buffs to your food, giving you temporary bonuses to attack damage, speed, defense, and energy consumption. On top of buffs, you can make even better food in the roulette mini-game. By playing the slots, all you need to do is score identical symbols to raise your star rating. The higher the star rating, the more benefits your food provides — and the longer the spice buffs last. Get your timing just right, and you can make some truly perfect foods that’ll get you out of any scrape.
Cooking Basics | Boosts & Spices
By combining three ingredients, you’ll cook a recipe. Depending on how many matching symbols you get during the slot machine mini-game, you’ll earn longer buff effects — Base (60 seconds), 1-Star (90 seconds), 2-Star (120 seconds), and 3-Star (150 seconds).
To add special buffs to your recipe, you can add different spices.
- Lava Candy: Increases Attack Power
- Electric Chili Sauce: Increases Attack Speed
- Fire Mint: Reduces Energy Consumption
- Steam Peppercorn: Increases Defense
Cooking Recipes | All Recipes
- Vegetable Stir Fry
- Ingredients: Vegetables
- Base Effect: +4 Healing
- Pork Chop
- Ingredients: Meat, Vegetable
- Base Effect: +7 Healing
- Fish Sandwich
- Ingredients: Seafood, Vegetable
- Base Effect: +3 Healing, +2 Hearts, +20% Energy
- Fruit Salad
- Ingredients: Fruit, Vegetable
- Base Effect: +2 Healing, +3 Hearts
- Veggie Egg Stir Fry
- Ingredients: Dairy & Eggs, Vegetable
- Base Effect: +4 Healing, +3 Hearts
- Hot Pot
- Ingredients: Meat, Seafood, Vegetable
- Base Effect: +5 Healing, +2 Hearts, +20% Energy
- Fruity Meat Stew
- Ingredients: Meat, Fruit, Seafood
- Base Effect: +5 Healing, +2 Hearts
- Meat Zongzi
- Ingredients: Meat, Vegetable, Dairy & Eggs
- Base Effect: +6 Healing, +2 Hearts
- Drupe-Fried Rice
- Ingredients: Vegetable, Fruit, Seafood
- Base Effect: +2 Healing, +3 Hearts, +30% Energy
- Seafood Ramen
- Ingredients: Dairy & Eggs, Seafood, Vegetables
- Base Effect: +3 Healing, +3 Hearts, +20% Energy
- Cold Noodles
- Ingredients: Vegetable, Dairy & Eggs, Fruit
- Base Effect: +3 Healing, +3 Hearts
- Red Braised Pork Belly
- Ingredients: Meat
- Base Effect: +8 Healing
- Dumplings
- Ingredients: Seafood, Meat
- Base Effect: +4 Healing, +3 Hearts, +40% Energy
- Sweet and Sour Pork
- Ingredients: Fruit, Meat
- Base Effect: +5 Healing, +4 Hearts
- Oyakodon
- Ingredients: Dairy & Eggs, Meat
- Base Effect: +6 Healing, +3 Hearts
- Burger Set
- Ingredients: Meat, Fruit, Seafood
- Base Effect: +4 Healing, +3 Hearts, +20% Energy
- Sushi Platter
- Ingredients: Dairy & Eggs, Meat, Seafood
- Base Effect: +5 Healing, +3 Hearts, +20% Energy
- Pizza
- Ingredients: Meat, Dairy & Eggs, Fruit
- Base Effect: +5 Healing, +3 Hearts
- Seafood Skewers
- Ingredients: Seafood
- Base Effect: +4 Hearts, +40% Energy
- Steamed Fish
- Ingredients: Seafood, Fruit
- Base Effect: +4 Hearts, +20% Energy
- Seafood Chowder
- Ingredients: Dairy & Eggs, Seafood
- Base Effect: +3 Healing, +4 Hearts, +20% Energy
- Seafood Tempura
- Ingredients: Dairy & Eggs, Seafood, Fruit
- Base Effect: +2 Healing, +4 Hearts, +20% Energy
- Fruit Pie
- Ingredients: Fruit
- Base Effect: +4 Hearts
- Cake
- Ingredients: Fruit, Dairy & Eggs
- Base Effect: +3 Healing, +4 Hearts
- Steamed Eggs
- Ingredients: Dairy & Eggs
- Base Effect: +4 Healing, +4 Hearts
- Sandrupe Pasta
- Ingredients: Sandrupe
- Base Effect: +4 Hearts
- Fries
- Ingredients: Potato
- Base Effect: +4 Healing
- Pumpkin Soup
- Ingredients: Pumpkin, Milk, Onion
- Base Effect: +4 Healing, +2 Hearts
- Mushroom Pasta
- Ingredients: Ham, Milk, Mushroom
- Base Effect: +6 Healing, +2 Hearts
- Big Dam Crab Pot
- Ingredients: Crab
- Base Effect: +4 Hearts, +40% Energy
- Diet Set
- Ingredients: Egg, Chicken, Lobster
- Base Effect: +5 Healing, +3 Hearts, +20% Energy
- Crab Roe Tofu
- Ingredients: Crab, Tofu, Lobster
- Base Effect: +3 Healing, +4 Hearts, +20% Energy
- Lasagna
- Ingredients: Cheese, Tomato, Pork Belly
- Base Effect: +6 Healing, +2 Hearts
- Takoyaki
- Ingredients: Octopus, Onion, Egg
- Base Effect: +3 Healing, +3 Hearts, +20% Energy
- Taco
- Ingredients: Ribs, Lettuce, Tomato
- Base Effect: +6 Healing