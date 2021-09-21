Gas Station Simulator: How To Earn Cash & Pay Off Your Loan | ‘Impossible!’ Guide

Your first goal in Gas Station Simulator is pretty straightforward — you need to pay off the $5,000 loan your Uncle gave you for the gas station. The problem is, it takes absolutely forever to collect that much cash from tips and general service. You’ve got to make a profit, and that means doing as much as you possibly can to earn a few extra bucks per customer. Filling tanks with gas is too slow for our hyperactive attention spans. There’s a better way to earn money.

In fact, there are several better ways to earn money. Two methods really aren’t worth the extra effort, even if they are fun diversions you should absolutely try once or twice. No, the best way to earn money is the illegal way. Crime is how you get rich fast in Gas Station Simulator, and if you’re a starting player, you might be worried about the obvious repercussions of such a decision. The life of crime isn’t one players should dive into without some thought. Don’t worry, its a lot easier than it sounds.

To pay back the $5,000 loan from your Uncle, you’re going to need to collect cash from a whole lot of clients — .i.e. people buying gas from your gas station. There are three primary ways to earn cash, but the best possible method is through lockpicking.

Method #1 : RC Car Racing – If you finish a race under the time limit, you’ll earn $15. Not worth it.

: RC Car Racing – If you finish a race under the time limit, you’ll earn $15. Not worth it. Method #2 : Bowling Golf – Behind the warehouse, you can play a weird bowling minigame. Get a par of 5 or less to earn $15. It costs $5, so that’s a $10 profit.

: Bowling Golf – Behind the warehouse, you can play a weird bowling minigame. Get a par of 5 or less to earn $15. It costs $5, so that’s a $10 profit. Method #3: Lockpicking – The best method. You’ll earn tons of extra cash!

The Golf mini-game used to be the best method, but a recent hotfix removed the exploit, so there’s no need to waste your time trying to earn endless cash there. Lockpicking is (currently) the best method, and you can pull it off on any car.

There are two easy methods for earning plenty of cash with lockpicking.

Earning Lots Of Cash With Lockpicking

You can lockpick any car. Even police cars! Nobody will stop you, and there’s no ‘awareness’ system, so you can lockpick cars in broad daylight. No reason to worry about getting caught. There are only benefits! You’ll automatically learn how to pick locks in the tutorial.

You can lockpick cars while they’re at the fuel pump . Just lockpick them before fueling them up!

. Just lockpick them before fueling them up! For even more cars to lockpick at once, use a broom to flip a car to block the main entrance road. Cars will pile up in a line. Then you can lockpick them all one-by-one.

After flipping a car, just make sure to move the car to free up traffic. Then you can flip another car later for fun.