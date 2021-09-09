Tales of Arise: How To Solve ‘Mysterious Pair’ Sub-Quest | Iron Pipe Rare Material

“The Mysterious Pair” is a tricky sub-quest in Tales of Arise — the game doesn’t tell you where to go, but you will get three clues that point you in the right direction. If you’re just looking for a quick answer, we’ve got a full guide explaining how to find (and complete) this sub-quest below. Sometimes, after searching around long enough, we just want the answer to a riddle. I totally don’t blame you.

Tales of Arise is a new massive JRPG in the Tales series, and the first on PS5 / Xbox Series X. Taking advantage of the hardware, you’ll explore even larger environments and explore a huge world, fighting monsters with explosive new combat abilities. Unlike other JRPGs, Tales puts you in direct control of your character — really they’re more like extremely long story-focused action games. Each region has a ton of sub-quests, and some of them are more important than others.

The “Mysterious Pair” is an important sub-quest for one reason. Completing it gets you the Iron Pipe, which is an important crafting material for creating a powerful weapon for Alphen.

How To Solve The Mysterious Pair Sub-Quest

To begin “The Mysterious Pair”, you need to first finish “A Healer And Her Patients” sub-quest, which you’ll automatically gain in Overseer Hill, Menancia while progressing the story. Complete that quest, and one of the patients will appear again with a different request.

The Mysterious Pair Sub-Quest : To begin the quest, travel to Niez, Mahag Saar — the quest giver NPC is right near the entrance to Niez. The NPC will ask you to find a secret instrument and give you three clues for its location. How To Solve : The clue points you to the northernmost edge of the map in Iglia Wastes, Calaglia . Go to the furtherest north spot and dig to collect the Iron Pipe .

: To begin the quest, travel to — the quest giver NPC is right near the entrance to Niez. The NPC will ask you to find a secret instrument and give you three clues for its location.

Return to the questgiver NPC with the Iron Pipe to complete the sub-quest and collect your reward. The Iron Pipe is an important craftering material for making a weapon for Alphen. Don’t miss out!