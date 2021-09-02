Psychonauts 2: How To Find All Collectibles In PSI King’s Sensorium | 100% Guide

Welcome to the weird world of PSI King’s Sensorium, a feast for the senses that’ll really blow your mind. This is one of the most colorful and crazy visual experiences in Psychonauts 2, dropping acid and throwing Raz into a far-out freakout. You’ll have to traverse shrines based on all the senses, and some of them are going to get weird. Beware the giant tongue and thrashing nose-hair. This is one of the bigger levels too, and some of these collectibles are hidden in absolutely evil locations.

For being such a chill place, getting all the collectibles isn’t easy. All the Memory Vaults are locked behind gates that require the Projection ability, so you’ll only be able to get these gates open much later in the game. There’s a good reason for that, because the Memory Vaults contain spoilers for your first playthrough of PSI King’s Sensorium — you don’t find out who’s brain it actually is until much later!

All Collectibles Locations | PSI King’s Sensorium

There are 6 different types of collectibles to find in Psychonauts 2 — Memory Vaults, Emotional Baggage, Fragments, Nuggets of Wisdom, and Half-A-Minds. Finding them gives you +1 rank and a point to upgrade your powers.

Emotional Baggage #1: Suitcase – The Suitcase tag is in the Woods. Use the Time Bubble on the log on the falls, then wall-jump up the cliffs. Go right around the rock wall to find the tag.

The bag is located under the main stage in the Backstage area.

Emotional Baggage #2: Purse – The tag is located in the Backstage area, on one of the trailers to the left.

The bag is in the Concessions area. After using Time Bubble on the spinning platform, drop down behind the high fence to find this guy far below on the grass.

Half-A-Mind #1: In the Backstage area, find a path under the main stage. At the Suitcase, use pyro on the poster to find a hidden path.

Half-A-Mind #2: In the Eye Shrine, you’ll need to move a light to create a rainbow bridge leading to the violin. Beyond that, look to the left for two spinning fans. Use Time Bubble to slow the fan and jump to a platform.

Memory Vault #1: In the Eye Shrine, you’ll need to reach a spotlight on top of a tower to light up a rainbow bridge. On the backside of the tower, there’s a fence you need to get through. You’ll need the Projection power to open the gate and reach this vault.

Nugget of Wisdrom #1: Near the tower with the Memory Vault, you’ll need to use a swing to reach the top of the tower. Use Time Bubble on the spinning star platforms to the left of the swing.

Emotional Baggage #3: Dufflebag – Right at the start of the Concessions area. Look to the right of the van (left if you’re facing it).

-The bag is located in the Eye Shrine area. After using the tower spotlight and crossing the rainbow bridge, you’ll encounter a Panic Attack in the story. Look for a hidden area under the next prism.

Emotional Baggage #4: Hatbox – The tag is located in the Eye Shrine when you first reach the spinning paddles. When you reach the paddle you have to slow twice, stop in the middle and use pyro on the poster in the corner to reveal a hidden area.

-The bag is in the Woods area. Go down the main path from the start and look left for two tents.

Half-A-Mind #3: In the Woods, when you meet Audie O. and Dr. Touch, go left and use Time Bubble on the falling log at the waterfall. Use it to jump across and reach this collectible.

Nugget of Wisdom #2: In the Touch / Hearing Shrine, right at the start, use the big spotlight on the prism and follow the rainbow bridge.

Emotional Baggage #5: Steamer – The tag is found right on the main path of the Taste / Hearing Sensorium area. Past the two fish platforms, on a narrow winding walkway.

-The trunk is located to the right of the second prism in the Touch / Hearing Sensorium area.

Memory Vault #2: In the Concessions area, follow the lower path from the start. There’s a gate with the vault — you’ll have to return later with the Projection power.

Nugget of Wisdom #3: In the Taste / Hearing Shrine, right near the start, there’s a very easy-to-miss nugget. Reach the second slapping tongue and look up. The nugget is above it. Use Time Bubble to slow the tongue, jump ontop of it, and ride it up.

Half-A-Mind #4: At the end of the Taste / Hearing Shrine, at the instruments location, look left for a spotlight. Use it to activate the prism in the tower, then use Time Bubble on the spinning paddles. Jump to the rainbow bridge and cross it to get this one.