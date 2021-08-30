Psychonauts 2: How To Find All Collectibles In The Motherlobe | 100% Guide

The Motherlobe is the first open-world hub you’ll visit in Psychonauts 2, and like the rest, you can only really clear it out of collectibles after you’ve finished the game. The collectibles in the real world are also very different from the ones in your mind — mostly, you’ll be hunting for PSI Cards, which can be used to give you a rank up. Very handy in the early game when you’re gaining lots of powers but want to make them even better.

To rank up with PSI Cards, you need to gain 9, then trade them in with a PSI Core. PSI Cores have to be purchased from Otto’s Shop for 25 psitanium, and there’s no other way to get them. You can also find rare rewards like PSI Markers, which give you an instant rank-up. The other collectibles are Supply Chests, which give you a huge infusion of Psitanium currency, but you’ll have to locate the hidden keys first. They’re all worth tracking down, and here’s where to get them all.

The Motherlobe | !00% Completion Guide

There are four types of collectibles in the real world — PSI Challenge Cards, PSI Challenge Markers, Supply Chests, and Supply Chest Keys. Each collectible is dedicated to earning you more ranks and giving you more PSItanium.

PSI Challenge Card #1: In the Lobby in front of the Otto-Matic.

PSI Challenge Card #2: In the Lobby, to the right of the Nerve Center entrance.

PSI Challenge Card #3: In the Noodle Bowl, climb the vines on the back-right wall.

PSI Challenge Card #4: From the vines in the Noodle Bowl, jump onto the hanging lights.

PSI Challenge Marker #1: Past the PSI Card, continue on the hanging lights to reach this free Cord + 10 PSI Cards.

Supply Chest #1: In the Noodle Bowl, climb the vines on the back-right wall and jump onto the hanging light platforms. Circle around to reach an alcove with this chest.

PSI Challenge Card #5: In the doorway of the Classrooms from the Lobby.

PSI Challenge Card #6: In the Classrooms hallway, jump onto the vines to reach this floating card.

PSI Challenge Card #7: In the Classrooms Artifact Storage Room. Climb the cabinets to the left.

Supply Chest Key #1: In the Classroom Artifact Storage. Go to the back and jump onto the air vents, opposite the keypad.

Supply Chest #2: In the Classroom Artifact Storage, right before the keypad.

PSI Challenge Card #8: In Sasha’s Office, when you drop through the vent after being locked up in Artifact Storage, you’ll find this card fluttering behind you in the control room.

PSI Challenge Marker #2: In Sasha’s Office, enter his actual office room. The core is high on a shelf to the right of the door.

PSI Challenge Card #9: Outside Sasha’s Office, look in the shrubs to the left of the door.

PSI Challenge Card #10: In the Classrooms, in the main area between rooms. Floating above the lockers.

Supply Chest Key #2: In the Classrooms, behind Hollis’s desk.

PSI Challenge Marker #3: In the Classrooms, in the Think Tank room. Look under the stairs.

PSI Challenge Card #11: In the Classrooms, in the Think Tank, to the right of the entrance.

PSI Challenge Card #12: In the Mail Room, down the hall.

PSI Challenge Card #13: In the Mail Room, on the high conveyor in the first room with the rat — wall-jump to reach it.

PSI Challenge Marker #4: In the Mail Room, high up on the conveyor belts, above Lori’s location. You can jump onto the conveyors near the entrance to this room.

PSI Challenge Card #14-16: In the Mail Room, floating above Lori / Nick’s location, in the main room. Two are on the conveyors, and one is on the pile of packages.

Supply Chest Key #3: In the Mail Room, under the stairs.

PSI Challenge Card #17: In the Nerve Center. In the main room, look under the left stairs.

PSI Challenge Card #18: Also in the Nerve Center, look on one of the chairs around the holo-globe.

PSI Challenge Card #19: In the Nerve Center, in Truman’s office. Found near the windows, around the spot with the rocks in the water.

PSI Challenge Card #20: Floating on a high shelf in the back of Truman’s office in the Nerve Center.

Supply Chest Key #4: In the Nerve Center, found to the left of Truman’s bed in his office. Use the bookshelf to reach it.

PSI Challenge Marker #5: In the Nerve Center, inside the locked conference room in Truman’s office. Only available after you begin the secret mission to help Ford.

PSI Challenge Card #21: In the same conference room as the previous marker.

PSI Challenge Card #22: Inside the sitting area of the hair dresser.

Supply Chest #3: Inside the hair dresser.

PSI Challenge Marker #6: Use the Tuner to find Stray Thoughts in the main lobby. Ride the mental connections all the way to a platform with this Marker.

PSI Challenge Card #23: On one of the platforms you can reach from the mental connections. Try rolling with Levitate then gliding to reach it.

PSI Challenge Card #24: Use the Tuner again near the Mailroom to find another path up to a hard-to-reach card.

PSI Challenge Card #25: Behind the desk in the bowling alley.

PSI Challenge Card #26: To the left, at the far end of the bowling lane.

Supply Chest #4: On the right side, down the bowling lanes.

PSI Challenge Marker #7: On the spinning bowling alley sign, above the main desk.

PSI Challenge Card #27: In Milla’s Office in the Agents area of the Motherlobe — just the left office. It’s on a high cabinet.

Supply Chest Key #5: Also in MIlla’s Office, on the left cabinet.

Supply Chest #5: In the Mailroom, once you complete the Sensorium level you’ll gain access to the office with this chest.

Supply Chest Key #6: The last supply chest key is in the Mailroom, past the spinning fan. Use Time Bubble (unlocked in the Sensorium level) to get through.

Supply Chest #6: Use the Thought Tuner in the command area of the Nerve Center to create a grapple path up to this chest.

PSI Challenge Marker #8: Found in the Mailroom. Opposite the office, there’s a spinning fan and a locked door. You’ll need the Projection ability to unlock it.