Psychonauts 2: How To Find All Collectibles In Ford’s Fractured Mind | 100% Guide

When it comes to Ford Cruller, we’re not just dealing with one level in Psychonauts 2. Ford’s mind spreads across four separate mini-levels, so we’re putting the entire experience under a single banner. Here’s how to find all the collectibles in Ford’s Follicles, Strike City, Cruller’s Correspondence, and Tomb of the Sharkophagus. Each of these levels is pretty short, but finding that one collectible you missed can be diabolical. Cut out the exploration and find them all with the full list below.

Ford Cruller is a returning character from Psychonauts — a janitor with the ability to teleport and a fractured mind that puts him all over the Motherlobe. Like in the first game, he’s doing odd-jobs just about everywhere, and we finally get to see what caused his breakdown in the first place. He’s an important character, and you’ll be spending most of the mid-game completing (or unlocking) these four levels. No spoilers here. Just explanations for how to get Nuggets of Wisdom, Bag Tags (and Bag locations), Half-A-Minds and Memory Vaults.

Ford’s Fractured Mind | 100% Completion Guide

Ford’s Fractured Mind is split into multiple levels. You can access these levels as you progress through the “Secret Mission” to recruit Ford, or return later through the Brain Tumbler.

Ford’s Follicles

Nugget of Wisdrom #1: On the very first platforms, look right for some floating fragments. Use PSI Blast on the red target across the chasm to make an updraft appear. Ride it across to reach this nugget.

Emotional Baggage #1: Steamer – The tag is easily visible in the area where the first Big Censor enemies spawn.

The Steam Trunk is located after the second fight at the hair town square. Jump the chasm, then look for the trunk ahead and to the right of the path.

Half-A-Mind #1: After the first Big Censor fight, you’ll enter a long barber shop corridor. Once you exit, look for a ledge to your right.

Memory Vault #1: Right near the Half-A-Mind, you’ll find this memory vault running around.

Strike City

Memory Vault #1: Once you land in the city, go right behind the big sign and back around the building. Hop off the bowling bowl to smack the vault.

Emotional Baggage #1: Dufflebag – The tag is located later in the level. When you roll up a building, drop through the neon sign to reach a rooftop past it with this tag.

The bag is located just past the first ball crane controller.

Emotional Baggage #2: Suitcase – The tag is in the far back of the green sticky goop area.

Reach the construction site. Behind the ramp leading to the crane controls, there’s an alcove with the bag.

Nugget of Wisdrom #1: The nugget is located past the neon sign segment. When you roll down to another dispenser, look left for figments on a small adjacent building. Jump off the ball and hop up to the water tower. The nugget is on top of the water tower.

Half-A-Mind #1: On the top floor of the construction site, before reaching the ramp to the crane control, there’s a single narrow girder with this half-a-mind.

Cruller’s Correspondence

Emotional Baggage #1: Hatbox – In the Dead Letter Office, you’ll have to fight a Panic Attack and other enemies. Exit back into the sorting room and look right. There’s a pole you can swing on to reach this nook.

The bag is located further in the level. Later, you’ll press a second switch to change the flying letters. Ride up into the next storage area. Once you enter, look left.

Memory Vault #1: The vault is located on the main path. Past the typewriter, you’ll need jump across stamps until you reach a spinning device in the center that requires Time Bubble. The vault is running around before the spinning gear.

Half-A-Mind #1: In the International Dead Letter Office, slide down the huge pile of mail, and look on a tall shelf before you reach the deep glowing hole.

Nugget of Wisdom #1: The nugget is located on the green lamp high above the typewriter. After exiting the International Dead Letter office, cross the cork boards and use the Mental Connection grapple points to reach it.

Tomb of the Sharkophagus

Emotional Baggage #1: Purse – In the area where you fall and visit each of Ford’s memories, drop down to the third door. Here, look for a coffin-shaped shark that swims near the ledge. The tag is floating above its head.

The Purse bag is located in the casket halls. After passing the bed, you’ll reach a weird science device. The purse is behind that.

Half-A-Mind #1: In the third door down the long drop (the typewriter / mailman memory) look to the right as you enter.

Memory Vault #1: When you return to this stage via the Collective Unconscious, you’ll find the vault directly to the right as you enter the cemetery. It doesn’t appear until after you’ve reach Green Needle Gulch.