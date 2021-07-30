Chernobylite: How To Get The Pistol, Shotgun & AK-47 | Weapons Guide

You can’t survive for long without a good gun in Chernobylite. In this FPS / Survival game, you’re dumped into the dangerous, fictionalized Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. You’ll start out with an empty base, and a radio to accept missions — your whole goal is to survive for 10 days and complete a very difficult heist. The job won’t be easy, and the only way to make it out alive is by grabbing at least a few guns. Stealth won’t work forever.

Like any survival game, you can explore the map at your own pace, and find gear earlier than anticipated. Useful stuff like the gasmask can be obtained before you’re straight-up given one in the story, and so can all these different gun types. If you don’t want to craft a good gun and just want one now, these are the places to look.

Weapon Locations Guide

There are four weapons total in Chernobylite — the Revolver handgun, the Shotgun, the AK-47 Assault Rifle, and the Plasma Thrower. The starting three guns are your most important, and they can be found all over the map if you look hard enough. This is a survival game, and eventually you’ll be able to craft some of these weapons — but its a lot easier to just find them. Check the locations listed below to get equipped.

Revolver: On an early mission for Mikhail, you’ll be sent into an NAR building to hack a server. Complete the mission, then return to the same building — you’ll find 2 pistols and 3 boxes of ammo.

Shotgun: In Tarakan’s Hideout, in the stairway. One can also be found in the Moscow Eye, inside the building in the north of the map — if you encounter guards near a truck, you’re near the right building.

AK-47 Assault Rifle: An AK-47 can be found in Pripyat Hospital. One can be found in Pripyat Port, on the mission to meet Tarakan — reach the roof of the objective building. Use your scan to find it in the elevator shaft.