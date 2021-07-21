Death’s Door: How To Get Every Weapon | All Bonus Weapon Locations

There’s only a small selection of weapons in Death’s Door for a reason. Each weapon is balanced so no weapon is more powerful than any other. Your standard, default Sword can be used from the beginning of the game to the end if you really want to stick with it. But, if you keep your eyes open and explore each area thoroughly, you can find useful bonus weapons that might fit your playstyle better.

One of the earliest weapons you can add to your Crow’s Soul Reaping arsenal are the daggers. These weapons attack twice as fast as the sword, and you can chain together a combo that’s twice as long. They’re not as powerful, but does that matter when you’re getting in more hits per second? For deft players that like to go on the offensive, the daggers are a good option! Each weapon has different positives and negatives you can weigh before taking it into battle.

Well, all weapons except for the umbrella. This joke weapon is designed specifically to challenge players that want to make the game harder. You can grab it right from the start before your first fight.

All Weapon Locations | Bonus Weapons Guide

Reaper’s Sword: Your default weapon. x3 swings combo with good range and damage.

Discarded Umbrella: Reaper HQ — Collect right at the start. Go to the upper-left from the Soul Vault area. Its on a pole right next to the closed offices up the stairs from the Estate of the Urn Witch portal. A weak weapon that deals half-damage — the only reason to use it is for the achievement.

Rogue Daggers: Estate of the Urn Witch — Found at the end of the “Garden of Life” side-path. This path is right (southeast) of the entrance to the Urn Witch Mansion. Defeat the Mace Knight and clear the path to the end to unlock these useful daggers. Deal 0.8 damage but they’re twice as fast, and can unleash a x6 combo.

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for more weapon locations.]