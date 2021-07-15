Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Answer All Quiz Questions

As you progress in Monster Hunter World 2, you’ll find one type of quest you can’t beat with Monsties. In certain areas, you’ll encounter Felynes that give you quiz questions. Each quest gives you a big reward, and the final set of quiz questions are pretty hard. Don’t feel bad if you don’t know the answers, because we’ve gone through all the quests and collected all the answers in one place. Check below for all the answers from beginning to end.

All Quiz Answers | Felyne Sub-Quests Guide

The Paw-Throwing Felyne is an NPC that appears in Rutoh Village and asks you a series of questions. If you don’t know how to answer them all, here are the answers for your easy quiz-solving convenience. Different Felynes will appear in multiple locations with their own quiz questions. Here’s all the answers for all of these quiz quests.

Item Quiz 1 : Rutoh Village Q1 : Paintball Q2 : Flash Bomb Q3 : Barrel Bomb

: Rutoh Village

Item Quiz 2 : Rutoh Village Q1 : Pitfall Trap Q2 : Shock Trap Q3 : Tranq Trap

: Rutoh Village

Palico Pop Quiz 1 : Lulucion Q1 : Zamtrios Q2 : Flash Bomb Q3 : A loud noise

: Lulucion

Palico Pop Quiz 2 : Lulucion Q1 : Rock Q2 : Leg Q3 : Spikes

: Lulucion

Advanced Quiz : Felyne Shelter Q1 : Bow Q2 : Monstie’s strongest element Q3 : Rider’s weapon element

: Felyne Shelter

Super Hard Quiz : Felyne Shelter Q1 : Arzuros Q2 : Green Nargacuga Q3 : Basarios

: Felyne Shelter

Insanely Hard Quiz : Felyne Shelter Q1 : Red and Pink Q2 : Felvine Bud Q3 : Green Nargacuga

: Felyne Shelter

