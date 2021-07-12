Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Unlock More Expedition Slots & Earn Easy Items

Have lots of extra Monsties in your stables you’re not using? Why not send them on Expeditions! Expeditions are a special feature in Monster Hunter Stories 2, where you can send out your unused Monsties to different locations in search of treasure — all while you’re continuing to play like normal. Expeditions take about 40-45 minutes to complete, so you’ll want to return to the Stables after getting a notification to collect your rewards. And Expeditions can get a variety of different rewards; you can focus on earning Exp for your low level Monsties, or you can aim to get monster parts, lots of materials, consumable items, or rare stuff.

We’re going to cover how to unlock Expeditions and how to unlock more Expedition Slots. You only start with one, but you can earn up to six slots total. You can send six Monsties out on an expedition per slot, so you can level up (and earn items) constantly while sending out thirty-six Monsties total! It’s one of the most efficient ways to make sure your Monsties are leveled up and you’ve got a steady supply of handy items for combining.

How To Unlock Expeditions

To begin Expeditions, you need to reach the third area — the snow region. In Kuan Village, you’ll unlock the Expeditions Feature. This becomes available in all Stables, even earlier ones, and allows you to send out your extra Monsties for bonus XP and items. This is a great way to keep your other Monsties leveled up and you’ll earn lots of extra materials for crafting or forging or upgrading.

Basically, you’ll always want to be sending Monsties out on Expeditions. At the start, you’ll only be able to send a single Expedition Party. You can send out 6 Monsties for each Expedition Party, and you can unlock up to 6 Expedition Party slots.

Depending on your selections, you can get some great stuff from Expeditions. Here’s a quick overview of all the different settings — and they should be self-explanatory.

Expedition Settings : Balanced Thorough Hasty EXP Enthusiast Item Gatherer Materialist Treasure Hunter

:

How To Unlock Additional Expedition Slots

After unlocking Expeditions at your Stables, you’ll start with just 1 slot. You can upgrade and gain up to 6 slots total.

To expand your Expedition Slots, go to any Melnyx Inc. Felyne Vendor and select “Exchange For Items” — the Expedition Ticket costs 22 Bottlecaps. This unlocks the second slot. You can unlock the third slot by purchasing the Silver Expedition Ticket. Later in the game, you’ll be able to unlock all three final slots (4, 5, 6) with the Gold Expedition Ticket which costs 40 Bottlecaps.

Each Expedition Ticket becomes available as you progress in the game. You’ll need to save up those Bottlecaps, so be sure to explore the Everdens in each region! 40 Bottlecaps isn’t an easy stash to part with.

