Pokemon GO: How To Mega Evolve | All Mega Evolutions List
Mega Evolutions stomp onto the scene in Pokemon GO. These enhanced super-sized versions of Pokemon can give you an edge in battle, even if they’re only a temporary evolution. If you’re jumping back into Pokemon GO and don’t know about these super-powered special Pokemon, we’ve got a full list of all Mega Evolutions below. You’ll also find more details on how exactly Mega Evolutions work — how to activate them, and how to earn Mega Energy to unleash them. There are a ton of tiny wrinkles to this system, and Mega Evolutions are unique to only a select few Pokemon so far. Still, if you want even bigger and badder evolutions for Blastoise, Charizard, and many more, this is how to do it.
How To Mega Evolve
Mega Evolution is a special, rare transformation that can make certain Pokemon even more powerful. You can only have 1 Pokemon Mega Evolve at any time. To see which Pokemon are eligible for Mega Evolution, look for the “Mega Evolve” button and a Mega Energy Counter on their Summary Page.
Pokemon require Mega Energy to Mega Evolve. Mega Energy is earned on a single-Pokemon basis. If you earn Mega Energy with your Blastoise, that Mega Energy can only be used to Mega Evolve Blastoise. There are three ways to earn Mega Energy.
- Defeating Mega-Evolved Pokemon in Raid Battles
- Completing Research Tasks with Mega Energy rewards
- Walking Buddy Pokemon that have already Mega Evolved
Each Pokemon has a different Mega Energy requirement. But, after Mega Evolving a Pokemon once, it costs much less Mega Energy to Mega Evolve them again in the future. Mega Evolved Pokemon will remain in their temporary form for 8 hours, so activate Mega Evolution when you’re ready to use it!
All Mega Evolution Pokemon
NOTE: Mega Evolution Pokemon may change their type. Capturing a Mega Evolved Pokemon in Mega Raid Battles will revert that Pokemon to their normal form.
- Mega Venusaur
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Pidgeot
- Mega Slowbro
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Altaria
- Mega Lopunny
- Mega Abomasnow