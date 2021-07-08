Pokemon GO: How To Catch Flying 5-Star Balloon Pikachu | 5 Year Anniversary Guide

The big fifth anniversary is going on right now in Pokemon GO, and you can grab a special Flying Pikachu with 5-shaped balloon if you act before this big event is over. Pokemon GO exploded onto the scene in 2016, and it’s only kept growing from there, adding hundreds of new Pokemon and lasting new features to the free-to-play game that’s all about exploration. The Covid Epidemic put a big hamper on last year’s annual Pokemon Go Fest, but we’re back on this year with lots of rewards. There’s more than just a Flying Pikachu to catch, and we’ll explain everything going down in the full guide below.

More Pokémon GO guides:

All The Shadow Pokémon You Can Catch (So Far!) | Full List | How To Catch (And Purify) Shadow Pokémon | Capture Guide | How To Fight Team Rocket GO | Invasion Event Guide | How To Fight Rocket Leader Giovanni | Legendary Shadow Pokémon Guide | How The Buddy System Works | How To Earn Buddy Hearts Easily | How To Catch New Unova Pokémon | Trade Evolutions Guide | How To Trade & Evolutions List

How To Catch Flying Pikachu With 5-Shaped Balloon

The Flying Pikachu W/ 5-Shaped Balloon can be captured during the 5th Anniversary Celebration.

Date / Time: 7/6/2021 10:00 AM through 7/15/2021 8:00 PM.

During the 5th Anniversary Celebration, Flying Pikachu w/ 5-Shaped Balloon will appear more frequently in the wild. You can also find 5th Anniversary Pikachu in 1-Star Raids.

If you complete the 5th Year Anniversary Collection Challenge, you’ll unlock a special encounter Flying Pikachu w/ 5-Shaped Balloon, Rare Candy, and a huge collection of bonus Pokeballs.

During the 5th Year Anniversary event, you’ll find more rare Pokemon and more rewards. Here’s a full rundown of everything you can earn.

First Partner Pokemon are appearing more frequently! Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott are all more common.

Shiny Pokemon are appearing! Shiny Darumaka is appearing more frequently in the wild, and Shiny Meltran may appear when you activate the Mystery Box.

1-Star Raids feature rare Pokemon. Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Darumaka, and Flying Pikachu w/ 5-Shaped Balloon will appear in 1-Star Raids.

Lure Modules last longer and summon special Pokemon. During the event, all lure modules last one full hour and are more likely to summon rare Pokemon. Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie will all appear outside PokeStops with active Lure Modules.

PokeStops give special rewards! PokeStops will give you 5th Anniversary gift stickers that you can collect from the shop. Opening gifts will also reward you with gift stickers.

Jump-Start Research makes leveling up easier. During this event, Jump-Start Research is available again. This research task is designed to help players level up — it gives huge XP and stardust rewards, and gives you access to special Pokemon easily.

In addition to all that, the new real-time sky mechanic will roll out during the event. That means you can watch the augmented-reality fireworks in the sky from the comfort of your phone.