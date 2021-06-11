FF7R: Intermission – How To Get All Materia | Locations Guide

Materia are the little magic orbs that give you all your abilities in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. And the new Intermission DLC featuring Yuffie throws a whole new set of Materia at you. To truly master the battle system and fight the super-hard optional battle arena content, you’ll need to level up all the Materia you can find. And there are a few totally new Materia to unlock in Yuffie’s chapters. If you’re looking to earn the ‘Materia Maven’ trophy, this is where to find every Materia in the game.

More Final Fantasy 7 Remake guides:

How To Get All Materia | “Materia Maven” Trophy Guide

HP Up Materia: Abandoned Warehouse – 2F – After meeting the weird guy in black right at the start of the game, you’ll use your throwing star to activate the elevator and reach floor 2. Instead of following the Moogle signs, go down the ladder and use the second elevator to reach this purple materia on the ledge.

Wind Materia: Connecting Passageway – Leaving the warehouse, you’ll encounter another robed man in black. Defeat the wolves, then go right and find the towers. Climb the ladders to the top.

MP Up Materia: Scrap Boulevard – After crossing the bridge and going through the gate, you’ll reach a canyon with a forking path. Go left and enter the cave. The material is inside.

Warding Materia: Sector 7 Slums – In the alley behind the Avalanche Base, you’ll find this materia. Go around to the back of the block and squeeze through the tunnel past the children’s class to find it.

Chakra Materia: Sector 7 Slums – Found on the roof of the motel in the northwest of the slums.

Ramuh Materia: Sector 7 Slums – Complete the “Ramuh” VR Missions from Chadley’s Secret Research.

Magnify Materia: Sector 7 Slums – Complete the “Happy Turtle Ad Campaign” side-quest.

Chakra Materia: Sector 7 Slums – Abandoned Talagger Factory – Next to the resting bench.

First Strike Materia: Sector 7 Slums – Abandoned Talagger Factory – In the arena with the two Venomoths.

Prayer Materia: Shipping Facility – Upper Level – Ward 3 – After defeating the two Shinra soldiers, you’ll need to shut down the conveyor. Go down the ladder near the switch and defeat the two flying enemies. They’re guarding this materia.

Elemental Materia: Shipping Facility – Lower Level – Ward 1 – In the area where you need to hit the switches to move the yellow palettes and wall-run on them, there’s a platform in the center. Use the switch (boomerang) then reach the second platform. Activate it again, then climb up instead of going all the way across. From this high platform, throw another boomerang at the switch to reach the center platform.

Magic Up Materia: Main Pillar Maintenance Facility – Leaving the Shipping Facility, you’ll have to cross a long conveyor belt. At the end, hop off to the left to find this materia.

Lightning Materia: Main Pillar Maintenance Facility – Once you crawl through the window, run all the way down the hallway to the vending machine. There’s a materia here!

AP Up Materia: Complete the Fort Condor Grandmaster side-quest. By defeating the Rank 4 opponent, you’ll earn this Materia.

Ninja Cannonball Materia: B15 – Advanced Weaponry Production – Found in the Compressor Facilities. After restoring power, a materia container will open opposite the control panel.

Ninja Cannonball gives you access to special tandem attacks with Sonon.

Steadfast Block Materia: B15 – Advanced Weaponry Production – Found in the Compressor Facilities after restoring power.

Skill Master Materia: B15 – Advanced Weaponry Production – Found in the Compressor Facilities.

ATB Assist Materia: B14 – Advanced Weaponry Production – Earn 5000 score in the Training program.

ATB Boost Materia: B14 – Advanced Weaponry Production – Earn 10000 score in the Training program.

ATB Stagger Materia: B14 – Advanced Weaponry Production – Earn 20000 score in the Training program.

-To get the highest score, skip the low point values and run ahead, grabbing all the bonus timers. Use Art of War on the 1500 point crates to break them faster.

-Don’t miss the hidden timer boxes! You don’t even need all of them, just most of them. There’s one hidden directly to your right at the start. More are hidden in alcoves and areas you might not look ahead. Try to get them all!

-Complete all three to unlock the SOLDIER Training Program.

Magnify Materia: B14 – Advanced Weaponry Production – Earn 10000 score in the SOLDIER training program.

Gil Up Materia: B14 – Advanced Weaponry Production – Earn 30000 score in the SOLDIER training program.

EXP Up Materia: B14 – Advanced Weaponry Production – Earn 50000 score in the SOLDIER training program.