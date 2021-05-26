Biomutant: Where To Find Every Side-Character | Side-Quest Locations Guide

The open-world environment of Biomutant is packed with 23 different side-characters with their very own unique quests and special unlockables. Finding them all will get you the ‘Social’ trophy / achievement, and each of these side-characters is important in their own way. Certain characters will help you unlock unique mounts like the flying Batnam-nam, gain character customization services, or gain special vehicles like the blimp. These characters are incredibly easy to miss, even if you’ve thoroughly explored the area of the map they’re in, too.

I recommend avoiding hunting them down until you’ve basically completed most of your objectives. You’ll find most of these side-characters naturally as you explore. When you’ve found a bunch, then it’s a good idea to go down the list and mark the areas of the map that require further investigations — that way you’ll only have to hunt down 3-4 instead of a full set of 23. That’s my advice anyway.

All Side-Character Locations | Map Coordinates Reference Guide

Below, you’ll find all side-character locations listed in their sector with approximate [X,Y] coordinates. You’ll find the Sector name and the coordinates at the bottom-right corner of your map.

Boom: Sector 7C X:-106800, Y:-48875

Chu-Chu: Sector 9I X:-216738, Y:-271812

Chubsa: Sector 8E X:-199988, Y:-52938

Gil: Sector 11G X:-346925, Y:-188906

Gizmo: Sector 5C X:-1644, Y:-23594

Goop: Sector 4D X:-10262, Y:-24500

Gulp: Sector 4E X:-32419, Y:-63781

Honki: Sector 7G X:-146394, Y:-170344

Juju: Sector 6G X:-59956, Y:-197531

Jumble: Sector 7E X:-119612, Y:-67313

Klick: Sector 5D X:-32581, Y:-47219

Lobo: Sector 9J X:-236644, Y:-342312

Lump: Sector 3F X:-90637, Y:-138562

Maya: Sector 7K X:-111175, Y:-399219

Mito: Sector 5J X:-27613, Y:-323062

Moog: Sector 6C X:-65050, Y:-24406

Noko: Sector 6J X:-59456, Y:-341125

Nova: Sector 10E X:-275050, Y:-90094

Out-of-Date: Sector 8G X:-166144, Y:-162031

Pebble: Sector 7D X:-121300, Y:-11781

Sol Slenderstiff: Sector 11K X:-331019, Y:-378250

Trim: Sector 6F X:-95050, Y:-14188

Whiz: Sector 12F X:-376644, Y:-118281