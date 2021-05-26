Biomutant: Everything You Need To Know About Tribal Conflict | Tribe War Guide

Biomutant really doesn’t explain one of its most important concepts — how the big war scenario actually works. From the very beginning, it seems like you’re stuck with choosing one of two factions. There are actually six factions total, and if you don’t go exploring on your own, you’d never know about all the others you can join. There’s nothing stopping you from betraying your faction and even joining it again at a later date, and there are reasons you might want to do it! Joining certain factions will also give you boosts to your light and dark meters — on top of the cool unique armor set, and a unique weapon.

Tribal Warfare is your first task, and you can go about it in lots of different ways. You don’t even have to defeat all five rival factions — and you can seriously join any of them, at any time, even if the game doesn’t get around to tell you about that. The factions add another layer of customization, and you can easily miss tons of cool stuff if you rush through their quests too quickly. If you’re wondering how the tribal conflict system works, here’s what we’ve learned after 12+ hours of gameplay.

The Basics – What Is Tribal Conflict?

Tribes are the factions of Biomutant. There are six tribes. To beat the game, your first goal is to reunite the tribes under one banner. To do that, you must complete missions for your chosen tribe until you invade the HQ of your rival tribe and defeat their leader.

Each Tribe has a Unique Tribe Costume and a Unique Tribe Weapon. If you conquer a Tribe, you’ll get their weapon — but if you want the Tribe Costume, you’ll need to join a Tribe and complete at least two missions for that tribe.

Each Tribe has a different morality score — and you can switch tribes at any time as you play. There is no penalty for joining a tribe, completing missions, then switching to a different tribe. Really, this is the only way to acquire every Unique Tribe Costume.

How Do I Join Different Tribes?

It seems like you can only join two tribes at the start of the game, but you actually can join any of the tribes in any order you want. To do that, you need to find the tribes on your own. Stumbling on a tribe’s territory will give you an idea of where the tribe HQ is located. As long as you’re not currently in a tribe that’s rivals with the tribe you want to join, they will not attack you. Go to the tribe HQ, you’ll be given the option to join them.

NOTE: Whenever you join a tribe, you’ll immediately gain a “rival” tribe. Each tribe has one rival, and you can’t join a tribe that’s currently your rival.

Once you’ve conquered a tribe, you can’t go back and join that tribe. That tribe is fully absorbed by the conquering tribe — making joining them / earning their gear impossible.

If you want to join a tribe that’s your rival, you need to go join a different tribe that isn’t a rival, then join the rival tribe — for example, if you join the Myriad Tribe, you can’t join the Jagni Tribe unless you join a completely different tribe first. Once you join the third tribe, you’ll be able to join the Jagni Tribe. It’s a weird system, but that’s how it works!

How Do I Win The War?

If you conquer two rival tribes after joining one, you’ll get the option to end the war immediately. That means you only have to directly deal with three tribes total. The rest will join your cause.

If you end the war early, then you’ll be locked out of joining any other tribes — they’ll all unite under whatever tribe you’re currently in. That means you’ll lose all the Unique Tribe Weapons and Unique Tribe Costumes if you haven’t acquired them yet. If you want to acquire all Unique Tribe Weapons, you’ll need to refuse ending the war early and continuing to take down each enemy tribe.

After uniting the tribes, you’ll reach the next phase of the game — hunting the four World Eaters, which are located in special dens that can only be accessed by extraordinary means. But you should be ready to take on the big monsters once you’ve fought hard against all the different factions.