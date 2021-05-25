10 Best Anime Fighting Games To Play In 2021

There is never any shortage of fighting games that release into the marketplace and are active with players. However, if you’re specifically looking for anime-style fighting games then you’ll still find quite a few newly added releases coming out each year. With 2021, there are some games we’re hopeful to see release this year, but those that are just looking to try something new and may find quite a bit of enjoyment out of right now can look back to some other previously released titles. In this list, we’re highlighting some games that are either coming out this year or are still solid entries to try out today.

#7 Project L – Upcoming TBA Release

Riot Games for years has been known mainly for their hit MOBA title, League of Legends. The game was such a massive success that years after it initially launched into the marketplace in 2009, fans are still logging in regularly today. However, after so many years of maintaining and building up League of Legends, it was clear that Riot Games wanted to try out some other genres using their established roster of characters. For instance, we had Valorant in 2020 that was a competitive FPS that mixed the hero element from something like Overwatch with the highly skilled gunplay from Counter-Strike.

Now another project that is currently in the works but hasn’t a release date quite yet is simply titled Project L. We don’t have a ton of information about this game quite yet, but we do know that the developers are making it a fighting game. You’ll have a roster of League of Legends champions to pick from and each will likely have the unique abilities that they are already known for from the original MOBA title. How it will hold up against other fighting games remains to be seen and we’re not entirely sure if this game will find its way out into the marketplace this year. At any rate, this is a game to keep your eyes open for just in case Riot Games opts to start bringing the title out in some type of capacity whether it’s through an early access stage or simply a beta form.

#6 Guilty Gear Strive – Upcoming June 11, 2021

Another game on our list that is not out quite yet is Guilty Gear Strive. This is a fighting game developed by Arc System Works and it will be the seventh mainline installment to the Guilty Gear series. We are going to get a continuation of the Guilty Gear Xrd title so you’ll see a focus around Sol Badguy, but more interestingly for this game, you’ll find that the developers opted to make some revamps. There was a push to bring out some new mechanics and tweak some of the gameplay to hopefully bring in more newcomers to the franchise.

One of the new elements you’ll find in Guilty Gear Strive is the ability to break through different stages which is pretty common in a lot of other fighting games. When you hit some combos at certain areas of the map you can transition into a cutscene where you’ll get tossed into another level backdrop. Originally this game was supposed to hit the marketplace in 2020 but with the pandemic, it was pushed into 2021. Currently, we are slated to receive this game on June 11, 2021, for the PC, PS4, and PS5 platforms.

#5 Kill la Kill IF

Kill la Kill was a pretty popular anime series that came out back in 2013 and lasted for a year with several episodes and OVAs while originally getting its start as a manga. Being such a popular IP it wasn’t much of a surprise that we would receive a video game installment at some point. Kill la Kill: IF was released back in 2019 as a fighting title that places games through the anime storyline although with some slight changes. With that said, this is a game you’ll only want to play when you finish the anime series because it’s quick to start spoiling things. Since it’s a slight retelling of events especially since it was released a few years after the anime series came out, it’s a game made for already fans of the popular IP.

Through the main campaign, players are controlling Satsuki Kiryuin as you battle against a variety of different characters. Speaking of the battles, it’s a bit of a button masher as you can pull off some combos rather easily. This game also comes with a game mechanic known as Bloody Valor where you can get a bit of a buff in the battle by going through rock, paper scissors-style mini-game. Chances are if you’re a fan of the series you might have already jumped into this game, but if not and you’re after something new then we’d recommend checking out the Kill la Kill anime and trying this fighting title out.

#4 My Hero One’s Justice 2

My Hero Academia is a popular manga and anime series so again not a surprise that we received video games for the IP as well. The latest installment to the video game franchise for this series is My Hero One’s Justice 2 which came out back in 2020 so this is still a new game for fans to dive into. If you enjoyed the previous installment of this series you’ll likely find this game just as fun. It’s an arena fighter with the combat being easy to grasp.

Likewise, you’ll find plenty of different characters to pick from during your battles with each having its unique abilities. As you can likely expect the storyline is a bit of a recap of select seasons of the anime series whereas you play through it you’ll obtain some unlockables like costumes. However, the main focus that players will likely spend their time with is the online or local competitive matches. Again, much like Kill la Kill: IF, this is a game likely played best if you already have been following the series or manga.

#3 BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

The BlazBlue franchise is a pretty long-running one and it has a massive fan base so each new installment typically comes with a slew of fans quickly jumping onto the latest game. Currently, one of the latest installments to Blazblue is BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle which features 2v2 fights. Similar to that gameplay setup, players can tag in with their additional fighters to continue on the match when needed. Although when a character has their HP depleted you’ll automatically switch over characters.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle was developed by Arc System Works and released back in 2018 where you get crossovers from a few different IPs so you’re not specifically dealing with characters just from BlazBlue. Instead, you’ll find characters from also Persona 4 Arena, Under Night In-Birth, RWBY, Arcana Heart, Senran Kagura, and lastly Akatsuki Blitzkampf. Storywise is what you would expect, universes clash together and now characters are battling it out in hopes of safely returning to their home. Gameplay is also pretty newcomer-friendly but with that said there are still plenty of move sets and mechanics to practice to master as you progress through different battles.

#2 One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One Piece is quite the popular anime series that’s been around for a good while now and the fan base continues to grow bigger. Here the game recaps the storyline within the campaign as you work your way through tough battles whether it’s a slew of enemies in a barrage attack or through boss battles. If you haven’t played the previous games then you’ll find that this is a game similar to the likes of Dynasty Warriors where there is plenty of flashy animation and cutscenes to still images to help move the storyline along.

With that said, it’s hard to capture everything from One Piece in this fifteen-hour campaign so it’s going to miss several arcs along the way. When you’re done going through the single-player campaign, there are online PvP game modes here so you can have a few competitive gameplay matches with other fans of the franchise or friends.

#1 Dragon Ball FighterZ

There is never any shortage of Dragon Ball Z video game titles and one of the more recent releases that had fans joining in for competitive matches is Dragon Ball FighterZ. This is another title that was developed by Arc System Works who have made a name for themselves when it comes to the video game fighting genre. You do have a story narrative where you’re following a newly revived Android 16 and his army of androids that are clones of iconic fighters from the franchise.

This is overall a very solid 2.5D fighting gameplay experience. It can be easy to pick up for newcomers but also provide a solid challenge to those that wish to master their skills. It might not be the latest installment for the franchise when it comes to video games, but you’ll still find an active community spending time going through different matches online.