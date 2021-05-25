Biomutant: Where To Find The Best Gun In The Game | 9-Star Weapon Guide

Ranged weapons (a.k.a. guns!) are ridiculously powerful in Biomutant. If you go down the right skill tree, guns can automatically double in power with a single perk — and combine that with some of the other OP skills you’ll unlock along the way, there’s no reason not to focus completely on firepower in Biomutant. Even with guns being so ridiculously strong, there’s no reason not to reach the absolute limits of damage output — and I think we’ve found the very best gun in the game. Heck, this might be the strongest weapon in the game period. Here’s how to find the 9-Star Contagion Flurpskruckis… yeah, everything in this game has a weird name.

Biomutant is easily one of the strangest games of the year, set in the post-apocalyptic future where only mutated animals remain. Your goal is to sweep through the overgrown nature filled with giant duck bandits and twisted monsters to reunite all the clans and restore the balance of nature — or something, it isn’t totally clear. Nothing is totally clear in this game. Even your dialogue choices don’t always make a lot of sense. Thankfully, everything is pretty clearly marked on your map. So this is where you need to look to get a really killer weapon.

How To Get The Contagion Flurpskruckis | Best Gun Guide

The most powerful gun is located in the Fume Foundry location in Sector 11G. This is a purple radioactive zone, so you’ll need to acquire a Radiation Suit — a quest marker will appear showing you how to get one when you enter the radiation’s area of effect. Inside, you’ll encounter a Farty Bulbaploo mini-boss. Defeat it to acquire the Fume Foundry Vault Key.

The ‘Fume Foundry Vault‘ side-quest will appear once you acquire the key and mark the entrance to the vault. Crack it open, and you’ll find the Contagion Flurpskruckis gun in the locker. This is an Ultimate Rarity gun, with +125 Biohazard damage, and 391-521 base damage. Every fourth shot launches a barrage of tracking mini-missiles, and the weapon features high piercing and rate-of-fire. The only downside is that you’ll need Agility 60 to use it, so you’ll need to boost your stats or wait until pretty far in the game to use this little guy.