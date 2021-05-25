Biomutant: Where To Find The Best Weapon In The Game | Starstruck Guide

Sometimes, a regular weapon just doesn’t cut it. If you’re looking to acquire the best possible weapon in the game and earn the Starstruck achievement / trophy for your trouble, this is where to find it. The most powerful melee weapon in Biomutant doesn’t even require endgame skills or lots of farming — you just need to go to the right location, which you can very easily miss if you’re not exploring every nook and cranny of this massive (and massively weird) world.

Biomutant holds your hand in plenty of ways — if you need an upgrade or a special suit, the game automatically tells you where to find it. But there are tons of miniscule secrets for flying machines, robot hand mounts, and other extremely weird stuff that you’ll just have to find yourself. And this game world isn’t so small you’ll always encounter everything. This particular item is guarded by a mini-boss, and it requires a story-specific travel method, but otherwise you’re free to grab the most powerful sword whenever you want. Here’s how to get it.

How To Unlock The Ultimate Pri Murgel Sword

Before you can begin, you’ll need to acquire the Googlide — it is required to reach Lumen Tower in Sector 2G, found to the east of Surfipelago and southeast of the Manufactorium. It’s a small lighthouse island in the goo sea. Go to the tower, and reach the top — interact with the light by spinning it, and you’ll get pointed to a secret location. This begins the ‘Beacon’ side-quest.

Follow the quest marker to the secret cave marked by the Lumen Tower’s light — it’s further into the goo sea. When you reach the edge of the world, climb the yellow hand-holds and enter the Riddleroom. Defeat the Surf Huggel mini-boss inside the cave, then activate the three glowing rune walls to make the super-weapon appear.

The Pri Murgel Sword is “Ultimate” rarity, and is the only 7 star weapon in the game. It’s a Two-Handed Slash Weapon with high armor-piercing, bonus heat damage, and a huge 225-450 base damage stat. This is the deadliest weapon in the game, and if you’ve been buffing your strength stat, you’ll absolutely annihilate any enemies still left to fight. For finding this weapon, you’ll get the ‘Starstruck’ achievement / trophy.