Resident Evil Village: How To Solve The Doll Workshop Puzzle

After escaping Castle Dimitrescu, you’ll take on the terrifying Puppet Maker in the Beneviento House. The second major location of Resident Evil Village isn’t about shooting monsters — instead, you’ll have to solve one big puzzle. The basement of Beneviento Estate is packed with puzzles, and if you’re struggling with any aspect of the game, we’ve got solutions for every step. It’s a truly terrifying sequence. If you’re too overwhelmed, here’s how to complete every part of this massive puzzle.

If you thought RE8 wasn’t going to be as scary as previous entries in the series, then you thought wrong. Beneviento House features one of the freakiest encounters in the series to date. There are two encounters you’ll have to deal with here, and one of them is completely unpredictable. Resident Evil is a series known for terrifying monsters, but this single creature has to go in the top five instantly. Strap yourself in for a stomach-churning hour of gameplay.

How To Solve The Doll Workshop Puzzle

The Doll Workshop is a massive, multi-step puzzle — all centered around a full-size doll that looks suspiciously like Ethan’s lost wife, Rose. Before continuing, find these three Key Items by interacting with the doll.

Get The Silver Key : Interact with the Rose doll on the table in the middle of the Doll Workshop. Remove the Right Hand, then interact with the Right Arm — you’ll remove a piece and reveal the hidden Silver Key.

: Interact with the Rose doll on the table in the middle of the Doll Workshop. Remove the Right Hand, then interact with the Right Arm — you’ll remove a piece and reveal the hidden Silver Key. Get The Winding Key : Interact with the Left Leg of the Rose doll. Remove the leg, and you’ll find the hidden Winding Key. We won’t use this until much later.

: Interact with the Left Leg of the Rose doll. Remove the leg, and you’ll find the hidden Winding Key. We won’t use this until much later. Get The Blood Covered Ring: Next, interact with the Left Hand of the Rose doll. You’ll be able to pull of the Blood Covered Ring.

Doll Workshop Lock Code: Use the Silver Key to unlock the Machine Room door in the Doll Workshop.

In the Machine Room, use the sink to the left. Turn on the water, then use the Blood Covered Ring on the sink to clean it. You’ll now be able to examine the Wedding Ring and discover the numbers [ 05-29-11 ].

]. Input the code into the lock on the Doll Workshop exit room door.

Storage Room Puzzle: Go to the Storage Room and use the Winding Key on the music box. Switch the cylinders so the scratches line up — start by aligning the left / right sides and keep going inward. Use the picture above for the exact combination.

Get The Tweezers : Play the Music Box with the cylinders in the correct position to gain the Tweezers.

: Play the Music Box with the cylinders in the correct position to gain the Tweezers. Get The Film: Use the Tweezers on the Rose doll in the Doll Workshop — interact with the Mouth and you’ll get the Film.

Study Film Puzzle: Go to the Study and use the Film on the Film Projector. Swap the film around so that the pictures are in this order, from left-to-right.

Stuffed Animal

Black Fairytale Book

Rosemary (Baby) Picture

Music Box

Wedding Ring

Get The Scissors: Put the film in order and play the projector. A secret door will unlock in the Study. Go inside to collect the Scissors.

Get The Brass Medallion: Use the Scissors on the bandages blocking the path in the secret room. Return to the Doll Workshop, and use the Scissors on the Rose doll’s chest to remove the bandages.

Doll Workshop Medallion Puzzle: Go down the hallway in the Doll Workshop and use the Brass Medallion on the door. You now need to interact with the other two medallions and select the correct symbol.

Upper-Left Symbol : A crow flying, facing right. You’ll find this symbol in the Rose doll’s eye.

: A crow flying, facing right. You’ll find this symbol in the Rose doll’s eye. Bottom Symbol: Three closed eyes. You’ll find this symbol in the Right Arm of the Rose doll.

After completing the puzzle, you’ll gain access to the well. Collect the key at the bottom of the well, and on the way back up, you’ll have to deal with a very scary threat. The rest of this area is linear — but it’s also ridiculously scary. Don’t freak out too much. Good luck.