Valheim: Boost FPS Instantly With This Quick Method

Valheim is a game that’s still in-development over on Steam. It isn’t quite done yet, which means there are still performance tweaks the developers haven’t quite locked in yet. Even on a powerful PC, Valheim doesn’t run as well as it could — and tweaking it can take hours of testing. But, some players have discovered a very simple fix you can try that nearly doubles FPS. Yes, seriously.

Before we go on, I want to warn that this method won’t work for everyone. Players with Vulcan graphics cards might want to stay way — I’ve read reports of Vulcan GFX players experiencing crashes when saving or loading. Whatever the case, this method is not permanent and can be easily reversed if you need to get rid of it. This isn’t going to ruin your game. And for some of us, it’s a snappy solution to give you more FPS.

With that warning out of the way, let’s fix some FPS.

Improving FPS Instantly | Installation Command Method

This method involves changing the installation files, so perform this change at your own risk. You can create a backup of the “boot.config” file if you’re worried — just save a copy in a backup folder, then replace later if Valheim isn’t working properly. If things still don’t work, just perform a reinstallation.

Go to the Valheim installation folder. Local Disk\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\Valheim



Go to valheim_Data and find “ boot.config “ Open “boot.config” with Notepad .

Copy / paste the text below to the top of the boot file . gfx-enable-gfx-jobs=1 gfx-enable-native-gfx-jobs=1

This command allows your graphics card to work harder and take on more “jobs”, helping your CPU and getting more bang out of your powerful graphics card. For most players, this should result in an instant improvement of FPS. This isn’t related to overclocking or anything like that — the graphics card is just doing more work and speeding up your game. That’s it!

Valheim is still a work-in-progress, so there might be new tweaks coming in the future that will allow your graphics card to run the game better. This is just a very simple method that anyone can try. If it helps you, keep it! If it causes problems, just delete the text string and save your file.