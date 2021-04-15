10 Best Military War Games To Play In 2021

Military war games are bountiful with new games coming out each year along with some past hits still proving to be just as popular. It’s not easy picking out just a few video game titles, but in 2021 there are some games either coming out that may have a ton of players interested in checking out or some past installments that still have a pretty solid online community. In this list, we’re going to suggest a few games to either keep an eye out for this year or titles that you can dive into right now.

#10 Six Days in Fallujah

Six Days in Fallujah had a bit of an interesting development process. This game was first brought up to the public attention in 2009 where it was surrounded by controversy. Since the game was depicting an actual battle that just took place a few years prior, the title was a bit too soon for most people’s taste. The amount of attention and controversy this game received ultimately caused the publisher at the time, Konami, to drop the game entirely. Eventually, Six Days in Fallujah was scrapped, until earlier this year where it was unveiled that the game was back in development for a release towards the end of 2021.

There doesn’t seem to be as much controversy this time around which may help the developers get this title out into the marketplace although we’re still waiting to see more about the project. With that said, players can expect a more realistic tactical shooter with gameplay looking a bit like Socom in the sense that you’re setting up an attack while commanding your squad. Of course, with that said, it does look like there will be multiplayer support which means you could potentially drop the AI companions for some friends as you attempt to relive the Second Battle of Fallujah, one of the bloodiest battles to involve American troops since the Vietnam War.

#9 War Thunder

War Thunder is an MMO military game, but rather than taking the role of a soldier on the ground, players are instead of battling it against each other through the use of different vehicles. There are all kinds of different vehicles here for players to step into. From tanks, naval warships, to planes, players will find a wide range of diverse vehicles suitable for all kinds of different situations. It’s a game that’s also been around since 2013 so not only is it full of content and DLC for players to pick up, but also a pretty active community. Not to mention, that this is a free-to-play video game title so there’s no reason not to give this game a chance today with the free selection of titles players can use.

When it comes to the game modes, some modes break up the different types of vehicles players can use, whether they want a more arcade-like experience or realistic battles, to more historic missions that attempt to provide a bit more of an accurate battle that took place. With all that said, it’s worth making mention that there are some other vehicle-specific military war games that you might find some interest in such as World of Warships and World of Tanks. As the name of the titles suggests, these games are specific to the kind of vehicles players will be able to use.

#8 Tannenberg

We don’t see too many World War I video games release into the market compared to World War II, but that doesn’t mean there are not some video games to pick up and enjoy in 2021 with The Great War backdrop. One of the video game titles to pick up is Tannenberg, a game developed by M2H who you might know of from their other WWI video game title, Verdun. Tannenberg originally launched back in 2019 but it just saw a release on console platforms last year, 2020. In this game, we’re going through the Tannenberg battle that took place in 1914 where Russia and Germany battled against each other in East Prussia.

Similar to Verdun the developers were aiming for a more realistic approach to the game with the weapons, uniforms, and of course, the environment players would be battling within. With that said, while this game may be the more recent release for M2H, players that are wanting a bit more WWI military war action gameplay should take a look at their previous release, Verdun.

#7 Defcon

Defcon is a game that was developed after some inspiration from the iconic 1980s thriller, Wargames. In this game, players are taking the role of a General that is hidden somewhere deep underground in a bunker. Here you’re going to be looking at an old computer monitor as you get a look at what’s going on around the world. With paranoia settling within the world, players are building up their forces to send out tactical strikes at other continents.

This real-time strategy game is all about ensuring that you have enough firepower to make a dent into the opposing forces military power in which you can slowly take them out with a barrage of attacks to even a nuclear strike. However, if you fail to have enough resources stocked up when you handle an attack, the counter-attack may be tough to come back from. With all that said, this game is all about ensuring that you’re last standing with fewer civilian casualties.

#6 Squad

Another military-focused tactical FPS that’s gained some positive reception from critics and player-alike is Squad. It’s a game that throws players into team-based battles with a hundred players tossed into the world. This is a game where you can’t expect to drop in and just have a free-for-all experience as the developers along with the players aim to make it a realistic experience. Outside of the actual weapons, vehicles, and environment, one of the key elements to this game is the VoIP system placed in the title.

Players can communicate with their squad to different leaders by using the in-game system voice system. With that said, this game is not for everyone, if you don’t want a more specific military simulator game then this is a title to avoid, things can be a bit slow, there are more tactics in taking out the enemies and getting players into position before diving into the area or flying down into a clearing.

#5 ARMA 3

Arma 3 has been around for years now. This title was released back in 2013 and still, this game has a massive following. Fans are given a military sandbox-style game with plenty of content that’s available for both single-player and multiplayer gameplay. However, what some fans may take an interest in is the fact that this game allows content creation with mod support. Here players can craft up their scenarios, multiplayer game modes, along with adding in vehicles and weapons.

Still, this is aimed to be more of a military simulator game so you can expect some brutal gameplay if you don’t take some precautions when going through the different scenarios or even online multiplayer gameplay. You can spend quite a long time playing around in this game, but with that said, there are a ton of fans out there wondering just if and when we’ll see a successor hit the marketplace.

#4 Pavlov VR

Pavlov VR is an early access title for those that enjoy VR gaming. This is a military shooter that can be compared to the likes of Counter-Strike in a lot of ways. Players can join in either online or offline with bots, with a selection of game modes such as your typical deathmatches to more unique game modes such as Gun Game which rewards players with a different gun every time they successfully get a kill. Meanwhile, players can store their guns on either side of their body or their back, but the bigger the weapon, the easier it is to control the shots and aim by using both hands.

Additionally, players can make up their maps as well to give players something new to try out, but since this game is in early access, players should expect changes to happen within the gameplay as the studio prepares for the full launch. We could have placed a few more VR games into this list to highlight titles to check out that are more aimed at military combat, but we’ll stick to just one. With that said, if you have an Oculus Rift, we recently published a list of the best VR games for players to check out which includes a few more military-focused shooters.

#3 Hell Let Loose

Hell Let Loose is another early access title with the game putting players into an FPS set in World War II. The video game takes players to different iconic battles where you’ll be just another soldier looking to help out your squad in a victory. With battles of 50 vs 50, there is plenty of action-packed combat with players being able to communicate through the in-game VoIP system. Not only are players battling with a variety of iconic weapons, but they’ll have the ability to use vehicles, artillery support, and placing traps or barriers to further hold the line.

Being that there are more tactics to play here, it’s suggested to play and communicate with a group of players if not teaming up with some friends. As a result, this is very much a team-focused game where everyone has a job and needs to stick with it to win. Much like other early access titles on this list, you can likely expect some different tweaks and adjustments being made to the game as the studio prepares to fully launch the Hell Let Loose.

#2 Battlefield 6

Battlefield is not like Call of Duty as we don’t get new installments every year. Despite this, the games that do end up launching out into the marketplace, usually get supported through a series of DLC and content updates. While Battlefield 1 puts players into World War I and Battlefield V set players into World War II, there’s no official word on just where Battlefield 6 is going to toss players.

Despite this, the CEO of EA Andrew Wilson has been making comments in the past that suggest the next Battlefield game will feature a bigger scale than ever before. It’s also a game that has plenty of destruction just as the series is mainly known, but with the next generation of console platforms available we imagine that wherever we end up getting tossed there are going to be plenty of buildings and landscapes blowing up to pieces.

#1 Call of Duty 2021

Lastly, we have Call of Duty 2021 which as we just mentioned in our previous point for Battlefield 6, this franchise has a new installment coming out every year. In 2020 we received Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War but for 2021 it’s not set in stone quite yet on where this next game will put us. We’ve seen all kinds of suggestions and rumors flooding around with a few stating that we’re going to be tossed back into the World War II setting once again. There’s a lot of areas we’re waiting to see get announced such as the setting, any new mechanics, along with what this could mean for the incredibly popular battle royale game mode Call of Duty: Warzone.