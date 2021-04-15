10 Roblox Games To Play In 2021

Roblox has been around since 2006 and it continues to thrive today. There are quite a bit of user-generated games to download and play, somewhat similar to the Minecraft series. While some titles are a bit easier to find and enjoy than others, those of you looking for some new games to enjoy then check out a few titles we think are worth playing in 2021.

#10 Mow My Lawn

Mow My Lawn has two installments for players to partake in and it’s a bit of an odd game. In this title, players are mowing lawns to get enough money to get better weapons to use for mowing lawns. From different traditional mowers, swords to futuristic weapons, there’s a ton here to unlock that will make mowing a lawn even easier. With that said, during the game, there will be different beasts that will pop up in which players will need to battle against. The better you get at mowing the lawns will trigger more powerful bosses to battle against.

#9 Emergency Response: Liberty County

In Emergency Response: Liberty County players are given a roleplay server which means the narrative will constantly change. It’s not a strict story game but a game where players are making up the storylines as they go. Players will have a variety of classes they can take the role of from a common civilian, criminal, work in transportation, take the role of a police officer, to even being a firefighter. What you’ll find is a world full of activities and characters playing along with whatever event happens to pop up next.

#8 Dead Silence

Dead Silence is a horror game for players to enjoy either by themselves or with up to three players total. In this game, players are going through a title that is based on the 2007 horror film of the same name Dead Silence. Here players are returning home to find a murder that has taken place which is tied to an urban legend of Mary Shaw, a believed dead ventriloquist. Now players are forced into venturing through the home in hopes of solving the murder mystery. Currently, this has been one of the most popular horror video game titles to have released for the Roblox game and one that you might find some interest in playing despite being based on an older horror movie.

#7 Break In

Going on with the theme of a movie adapted video games, there’s also Break In. This Roblox game is based on The Purge movies where a single night allows humanity to break free and participate in crimes for several hours. Without any consequence of these crimes, The Purge is a scary night full of dread as people flock to the streets murdering those that failed to escape or breaking into the homes of others to seek harm and terror. This game is very much just like the film as players will be dealing with a slew of murders while exploring a house filled with secrets.

#6 Pokemon Games

Pokemon fan games are bountiful online as there’s a never-ending launch of new games launched into the marketplace. However, did you know that there are Pokemon fan games on Roblox? Pokemon Brick & Bronze is one of the more popular options out there as it attempts to bring out a full Pokemon game. Just like a standard Pokemon game, players can venture out, explore the world, battle against pokemon and trainers, along with competing for gym badges. Unfortunately, while this game has been incredibly popular, it’s had some issues staying up online through the marketplace. With that said, there are always a ton of clones showing up online so it’s not impossible to enjoy this game in 2021, but you will need to play a clone version of it through the marketplace. Of course, there are other Pokemon-inspired video games are showing up as well.

#5 Super Paper Roblox

Super Paper Roblox is an adventure game set in a paper-like world. Within the game, players are helping the world of Paper Robloxia as an evil necromancer has stolen The Plot Book which could potentially destroy all of Paper Roblox. However, to help out this cast of characters and save the day, players are forced into tracking down and collecting all seven of the magic scissors. With the help of these scissors, players can open an interdimensional portal that you can use to track down the necromancer.

#4 Meep City

Meep City is another roleplaying server in which you can craft up your storylines to participate. This is more aimed at just mimicking real-life with players getting to hang out together, participate in different activities around the world such as fishing, and more importantly, interacting with the other players in this game. Furthermore, players can build up their unique estate and use their in-game money to purchase different decor to design their home as they see fit. It’s one of the more popular roleplaying servers as well so you shouldn’t find any issues finding an active community.

#3 Field Trip Z

In this game, players take the role of students that are attending a high school when suddenly a storm hits the area. Now military trucks are surrounding the area while the school becomes infested with the undead. Here players are forced to survive by going through the different school rooms, collecting supplies, and battling against the dead. Players will be working with other living students to adults that have yet to turn into a zombie.

#2 Work at a Pizza Place

Work at a Pizza Place is another incredibly popular video game for Roblox. As the name of the game suggests, players are going through a game where they participate in jobs at a local pizza joint. These players will take on a variety of jobs from being a cashier, a cook, a pizza delivery driver, a manager, to even a supplier. As you go through the game and complete orders, they’ll be able to use the money earned to further buff up their own home with cool new furniture or pick up a brand new ride.

#1 Superhero Tycoon

Superhero Tycoon throws players into a game where they get to pick a superhero and participate in the world as the particular superhero. Here players can battle against each other or simply wander around the world with the different buildings and monuments. Not to mention, players can even build up and customize their unique base. The mix of superheroes includes Spider-Man, Superman, The Flash, The Hulk, Thor, Black Panther, Green Lantern, and Ant-Man, just to name a few. However, there’s likely to be more heroes to get added into the mix as time goes on. If you’re wanting a superhero type of experience, then you can’t go wrong with Superhero Tycoon.