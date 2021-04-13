Oddworld: Soulstorm – How To Save All Mudokons | The Blimp

We’ve reached the third level of Oddworld: Soulstorm — and we’re going to focus on the Mudokons from this point on. Why? Because Mudokons are the only thing that truly matters in the story. If you want to get good Qwarma and earn the best ending, you’ll need to save as many Mudokons as possible… which is all of them.

The Blimp goes easy on us. There’s only one Mudokon in this entire stage, and keeping him alive is pretty easy. All you have to do is find his secret room. Later stages, you’ll have to save Mudokons and lead them all over the stage, dodging Sligs and hiding to keep them all alive and reach the exit. That’s for later, though. Here’s how to find the one and only Mudokon in The Blimp.

Secret Area + Mudokon #1: After navigating the long vertical shafts guarded by flying Sligs, continue through the large combat area packed with Sligs until you reach a spot where brew will light on fire. Drop down to the brew and look on the right — roll to reach a secret door.

This secret door will only be opened if you reach it quickly. You have to move fast! If the door is closed, you’ll need to restart the level and speedrun your way to the door.

This small secret area has a single Royal Jelly and a Mudokon. Use the Bird Portal to save the Mudokon — no need to keep him alive!

And that’s the only Mudokon you need to save in this level.