You Can Access The Full Timesplitters 2 4K HD Remake With These Cheat Codes

The release of Homefront: The Revolution didn’t exactly light the world on fire. It’s a middling open-world FPS at best, but it hides one of the coolest Easter eggs in recent memory — there’s an arcade machine with a playable HD remake of Timesplitters 2. Normally you’re only locked into a small portion of the singleplayer, but very recently, eager fans have discovered something amazing — this isn’t just a tiny Timesplitters 2 Easter egg. This is a fully-featured 4K HD remake of Timesplitters 2.

And currently, this is the only way to play Timesplitters 2 easily on modern consoles and PC — and in 4K. By using developer-only cheat codes, you can unlock every level of the campaign or even play arcade multiplayer maps that normally aren’t available to the player! This is an insane find that was likely spurned on by a tweet from Matt Phillips — revealing the full extent of the Timesplitters 2 emulation hidden in Homefront: The Revolution.

And no matter what version of the game you’re playing, you can unlock more of it with these secret codes.

How To Access The Full Game With Cheats

Before you can access Timesplitters 2 in Homefront: The Revolution, you need to unlock it. Once you find and play the game once, you’ll be able to access any time from the Extras menu.

How To Unlock Timesplitters 2: Reach the Prison in the Restricted Zone, the last major area, then go to the second floor to find an arcade machine. Playing it will give you access to the first two levels.

Now you can replay Timesplitters 2 whenever you want. Open the Extras menu to access it. Normally you’re limited to the first two story levels, but there are more levels you can play with cheats. You’ll be able to access all Story levels, play in the Arcade, or use cheats.

Cheat Codes List

To input codes, you’ll need a Playstation or Xbox controller or use Keyboard+Mouse. A generic PC controller may work, but both the Xbox One and PS4 controllers are fully compatible with PC. Input the codes in the Timesplitters 2 menu.

Unlock All Story Levels

PS Controller: L2+Up, L2+Up, Down, L2+Right, R2+Left, R2+Circle, L2+Triangle, L2+Triangle, R2+Square, L2+Cross

XB Controller: LT+Up, LT+Up, Down, LT+Right, RT+Left, RT+B, LT+Y, LT+Y, RT+X, LT+A

KB+Mouse: RC+Q, RC+Q, E, RC+2, LC+1, LC+G, RC+R, RC+R, LC+T, RC+X

Unlock Arcade Mode

PS Controller: L2+R2+Left, L2+R2+Down, L2+R2+Left, L2+R2+Circle, R2+Left, L2+R2+Left, L2+R2+Down, L2+R2+Triangle, R2+Square, L2+Cross

XB Controller: LT+RT+Left, LT+RT+Down, LT+RT+Left, LT+RT+B, RT+Left, LT+RT+Left, LT+RT+Down, LT+RT+Y, RT+X, LT+A

KB+Mouse: RC+LC+1, RC+LC+E, RC+LC+1, RC+LC+G, LC+1, RC+LC+1, RC+LC+E, RC+LC+R, LC+T, RC+X

Unlock Challenges

PS Controller: R2+B, L2+R2+Left, L2+R2+Circle, L2+R2+Down, L2+Right, L2+Up, L2+Triangle, L2+R2+Cross, R2+Square, L2+Cross

XB Controller: RT+B, LT+RT+Left, LT+RT+B, LT+RT+Down, LT+Right, LT+Up, LT+Y, LT+RT+A, RT+X, LT+A

KB+Mouse: LC+G, RC+LC+1, RC+LC+G, RC+LC+E, RC+2, RC+Q, RC+R, RC+LC+X, LC+T, RC+X

These cheats and more were discovered and shared by players on the Dambusters Studios Easter Egg discord.

