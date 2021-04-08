20 Best First-Person Horror Video Games You Have To Play

Horror games are plentiful every year. Developers love to provide fans with a scare and if you’re after some video games that puts players into a first-person perspective then we have you covered. In this list, we highlighted twenty of the best horror-focused games that have a first-person perspective.

#20 Dead Secret

In Dead Secret players take the role of a journalist seeking to solve a case, the death of Harris Bullard. Harris was a professor but someone had slaughtered the man with very little evidence to show for it. Here, players are investigating the area in search of any clue that may point you to the suspect, but there is someone always watching and secrets that are meant to stay buried with Harris. It’s a bit of a point-and-click puzzle game with a lot of exploration although you can expect a few jump scares throughout.

#19 Blair Witch

While Blair Witch got its fame from the horror movie franchise, fans of the IP can dive into a unique storyline based around a video game. This is developed by Bloober Team, get used to that name because we’ll be talking about them a bit in this list. Players are taking the role of a former police officer that helps out on a search for a missing child.

While searching the woods with their dog, players find that there is something more sinister out here in this dense forest. It’s a pretty quick game with exploration and puzzles. Not to mention that there are some endings available to give players a bit of an incentive to jump back into the title after finishing the game initially.

#18 Kona

Kona is a detective horror atmospheric title that is set during the 1970s. Here players take the role of a private investigator who is called into a hunting manor that’s constantly being vandalized. Taking on the job, players ends up in a bad snowstorm keeping them stuck at the manor which is seemingly devoid of all life. This game is set up in a first-person perspective and is a bit of a walking simulator. Players are mainly exploring different areas, taking in clues, and solving puzzles. However, the atmosphere helps bring out a somber tone.

#17 Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear is a psychological horror video game by developers Bloober Team who has made a name for themselves when it comes to developing horror titles. In this particular video game players are following a painter who’s attempting to finish his masterpiece though as the protagonist roams the mansion, disturbing secret information begins to bleed out.

This is more of an exploration and puzzle-solving video game with a variety of jump scares littered throughout. Not to mention, there is a DLC expansion available for this game called Layers of Fear: Inheritance which puts players into the role of the main protagonist’s daughter who ventures back into the horrific nightmare fueled home.

#16 Layers of fear 2

Speaking of Layers of Fear we have Layers of Fear 2. Playing out much like the first game, players can expect another first-person psychological thriller game. Here players take the role of a Hollywood actor that gets another big gig. Taking place on an ocean liner, our actor is forced to endure a terrifying world with the ship changing rapidly around them. It’s full of disturbing moments as a walking-type simulator. Still, you’ll find plenty of interesting puzzles and a storyline that will keep you pushing forward.

#15 Observer

Another Bloober Team developed game makes our list and this time it’s the 2017 release of Observer. Here within this game players are stepping into the role of Daniel Lazarski who is a detective with a unique tool. During interrogations, Daniel can hack into people’s minds and investigate surroundings memorized by the person. This is one of those games that is best to go in with as little knowledge as possible due to the length of the game. Still, those that decide to give this game a try will find that there’s no real combat here although there is a slew of puzzles to solve during your explorations.

#14 Condemned: Criminal Origins

Condemned: Criminal Origins is a bit different than most other survival horror titles. The game is played as a brawler with a heavy emphasis on melee-based combat rather than gunplay. Players will take on the role of Ethan Thomas, a crime scene investigation agent for the FBI. While on the job, Ethan learns that he has been framed for murder.

To clear his name, Ethan will have to find an evasive killer known only by his codename Serial Killer X. However, his journey to find Serial Killer X is tough thanks to an evil force that has taken over the city. Now citizens are driven into madness, forcing Ethan to defend himself from their attacks while still following the trail of his target.

#13 Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation is set fifteen years after the events of Alien, where players will take on the role of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley who is on an investigation of tracking down the mysterious disappearance of her mother. Much like the old school survival horror titles, Alien: Isolation has an emphasis on players avoiding the hostile alien enemy, and instead, gamers must rely on some stealth mechanics to maneuver around the game. If the creatures happen to get in close quarters you’ll get killed off, but you can use a device to keep track of where these enemies are, which may help you get into a hiding spot.

#12 PT

P.T. is a game that will continue to live on despite Konami’s best efforts to kill it off. Announced through a trade-show from an indie development team, players were able to download a copy of P.T. through the PlayStation Store. It’s here that players were given a creepy home to walk through with cryptic puzzles to solve. Eventually, players were able to finish the game demo and solve all the puzzles in which we learned that this game was an announcement trailer for Silent Hills, the next thrilling installment to the beloved Silent Hill franchise.

Developed under Hideo Kojima, this was also a game to be developed under Konami which hasn’t been done in a very long time. Unfortunately, Hideo Kojima and Konami had a pretty public split resulting in Silent Hills getting killed off and Hideo Kojima opening up his studio, Kojima Productions. Meanwhile, fans have continued to bring out remakes to the infamous P.T. demo for a game that could have been great.

#11 Visage

Visage is a spiritual successor to P.T., the teaser game that was set to be Silent Hills before it was canceled. Overall, players step into the role of Dwayne Anderson who lived in a large suburban home. After committing suicide, Dwayne is stuck inside the residence and is being tormented by other supernatural entities.

Players are essentially getting to piece together the lives of other past members of this home which all had an untimely death. In that regard, we get a bit more of a horrific gameplay version of What Remains of Edith Finch if you’re familiar with that game. There are some endings to unlock as well so there is some replay value here.

#10 Outlast

Outlast follows freelance investigative journalist Miles Upshur, who decides to check out a psychiatric hospital. Once there, Miles learns that the hospital has become overrun by homicidal patients. As Miles has no combat background, players are forced to evade rather than confront the enemies, often running away or hiding in areas like lockers or under beds. One of the items Miles carries with him is a night vision camcorder, however, it requires batteries, forcing the player to constantly scavenge for items. It’s a title with plenty of jump scares and tense moments, especially if you find yourself with a camcorder that’s ran out of batteries.

#9 Outlast 2

Speaking of Outlast, we have Outlast 2. This time around, players are again taking the role of a journalist that’s named Blake Langermann who is traveling with his wife Lynn. The duo begins their search for more information based around a mysterious murder of a pregnant woman but upon their initial travels, the couple is separated from a helicopter crash. Now players are forced into finding their wife while being dropped into a middle of an unusual cult that believes the end of time is coming.

Just like the first game, players are not meant to fight back but instead flee from danger, hide, and use their camcorder as a means to get a night vision view of the area. Fortunately, this time around the camera offers some more tools to make use of such as a microphone that can pick up footsteps. However, just like the first installment, there are still batteries that need to be picked up to power the device.

#8 Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia was a huge hit and a game that had plenty of players logging on together as this is a title that works best as a cooperative multiplayer horror game. Here players are taking the role of paranormal investigators who will get various missions presented to them. Using an assortment of gear, players are forced to enter a building and attempt to locate the ghosts. With AI, players can even use their microphones to call out to the ghosts. It’s a simple game that’s a thrill to play and it’s likely to be supported for a long time to come.

#7 The Forest

The Forest was a big hit that blended horror and survival gameplay elements. Players take the role of a father traveling with their son on a plane. However, when the plane malfunctions and crashes onto the forest, players find that they are alone among the wreckage of the plane with no survivors outside of the disappearance of their son. Now players are forced into venturing through the island in search of their son along with keeping themselves safe from an unusual mutated cannibalism faction.

What had so many players interested in this game was the enemy AI system. These mutated humans would start just by watching the player, finding where they are building up a base and as they continue to get more curious, they’ll attempt to get closer. However, there will be times that the enemy AI will attempt to see what you would do simply by charging up to the player or wrecking your buildings crafted up around the area. Slowly, they’ll become more of a problematic enemy that will force players to face against them directly using the makeshift weapons they’ve crafted up.

#6 Soma

Frictional Games has done well in the horror genre in the past with the likes of Penumbra and Amnesia. One of their more recent launches into the marketplace is Soma which puts players into the role of Simon Jarrett. After going through a serious car injury, our protagonist agrees to undergo a brain scan to see the damage caused to his brain. However, during the scan Simon blacks out and wakes up in an unusual underwater facility. Here Simon must figure out what’s going on while finding robots that share human characteristics running the place.

Meanwhile, the gameplay is mainly centered around exploration and solving puzzles. It’s a very atmospheric video game and one that’s gained a big fan base. However, as mentioned, this development studio has brought out other iconic horror titles into the marketplace including Amnesia: The Dark Descent which we’ll be covering in our next point.

#5 Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Amnesia: The Dark Descent was first released as an independent download by developers Frictional Games. Players awake in a dark castle with no memory other than their name and that something is hunting them down. As players lurk throughout the castle to regain their memory they’ll be subjected to the main gameplay element, puzzle solving.

However, within the castle are grotesque enemies that not only will kill the player character but also cause their sanity level to decrease. This sanity level acts as a health indicator. If not managed properly, the player will start to witness unsettling events, eventually leading to their death. We would also suggest checking out the sequel if you find this game of interest. Amnesia: Rebirth was released just last year, 2020, which is set nearly a hundred years after The Dark Descent.

#4 Devotion

Devotion is a first-person horror title based on Taiwanese folk religion. It was a game that initially received plenty of praise online for its stunning visuals and gameplay. However, the big reason this game received so much attention was the controversy it sparked. There was a small meme reference to the Chinese government leader which sparked a ton of hate towards this game. So much hate came out that just days after its release, Devotion was review bombed leading to its removal.

It wouldn’t be until well after a year that the developers, Red Candle Games, attempted to bring this project back out into the marketplace which contained a build removing the meme reference. While GOG announced that it was going to offer a DRM-free version, the digital marketplace received a ton of attention calling for the marketplace to not release this project. GOG ended up folding under the pressure and refused to pick the title up leaving Red Candle Games to once again work on another means to sell their game. Eventually, the project was released through their online digital marketplace which would be the future home for all Red Candle Games releases.

#3 Doom

Horror can come out in a variety of genres and one of the intense FPS games to hit the market back in 2016 with incredible success is Doom. This is a reboot of sorts for the iconic franchise. Here players are going through the game as Doom Slayer who has to battle against all sorts of demonic scum after breaking through to the human realm. It’s just as intense and gory as you’d expect from the iconic Doom franchise with players using a robust collection of weapons.

This was certainly one of the games to pick up in 2016 and it’s proven to be just as fun and thrilling to play today as it was when it launched several years ago at this point. The only gripe we saw with fans regarding this game was the fact that there wasn’t much in terms of post-launch support here. Instead, the developers moved on to the successor title, Doom Eternal, which we’ll be covering next.

#2 Doom Eternal

Next up we have Doom Eternal, which is a follow-up to the 2016 Doom release. The demonic invasion has left Mars and has now come to Earth leaving most of humanity in shambles. Now the only thing left to keep humanity from total annihilation is Doom Slayer. This is a game that enhances the gameplay experience where players have to battle against a variety of different demonic enemies.

However, the gameplay is a whole lot more challenging here than it was in the previous installment. Everything you learn, from maneuvering, various weapons, explosives, to weak points for the enemy is pretty crucial. To stay alive, players mainly have to keep moving and use all their newfound skills and tools. As a result, this game may be a bit cumbersome for some players, but those that enjoy a challenge should find one here.

#1 Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil is such an iconic survival-horror franchise that’s been around for decades. Its series typically stayed the same with a third-person perspective while players venture through some terrifying gameplay that was full of undead enemies to battle against and puzzles to solve. However, after the franchise started to become more action-oriented, fans were expressing their desire to see Capcom go back to its roots. That’s when the studio revamped the gameplay after Resident Evil 6. Resident Evil, 7 brought out a new protagonist, Ethan Winters, who is your typical average guy.

With no professional background to deal with any kind of hostilities, Ethan’s search for his missing wife leads him to the oddity Baker Family which was full of torment and terror. This title brought back the survival-horror feel with less focus around action gameplay and more aimed at difficult battles and an eerie atmosphere. Likewise, Capcom opted to bring out the first-person perspective with even PSVR support to really immerse players. This is a game that’s worth checking out and it’s one that doesn’t need players to go through the previous installments to understand the story.