20 Best Video Games To Play If You Enjoy Until Dawn

Until Dawn was developed by Supermassive Games and released in 2015. This was a survival-horror title that played a bit like an interactive drama. If you enjoyed this game then here are twenty other video game titles that you might also enjoy. Some of these are survival-horror like Until Dawn while others are more cinematic-style experiences with a focus on player’s actions, QTEs, and difficult choices that alter the storyline.

#20 The Inpatient

The Inpatient was one of the games that Supermassive Games brought out into the marketplace, shortly after the launch of Until Dawn. Another exclusive to the PlayStation 4, this survival horror title is a PSVR game, so unfortunately you needed the VR headset to enjoy this game alongside owning the PlayStation 4. Likewise, this game is tied with the Until Dawn universe as its set sixty years before the events of the video game.

With the title only being about two hours long I’m going to keep this very brief to avoid any spoilers. Players are stepping into the role of a patient suffering from amnesia. Being locked in Blackwood Sanatorium with the hopes of recovering their memories, our protagonist quickly falls into a world of madness where again, your decisions along the way will determine what ending you’ll receive.

#19 Hidden Agenda

Another game I’ll be keeping short simply because the entire story won’t take players more than about two hours to complete is Hidden Agenda. Again, this video game title comes from the development studio of Supermassive Games and is a PlayStation 4 exclusive. Here players are going through a thriller action-adventure game as you follow both a homicide detective, Becky Marney, along with a district attorney, Felicity Graves, as they are tied into a serial killer case. What makes this game a bit interesting is that it’s also a PlayLink title. Essentially, players can join into the game with their smartphone and vote on different decisions during the narrative in which the main player are forced into dealing with.

#18 Remothered Tormented Fathers

A game that wasn’t developed under Supermassive Games but still provides a terrifying video game experience is Remothered: Tormented Fathers. This is a title developed by Stormind Games which follows a woman named Rosemary Reed who is on a hunt to figure out what happened to a missing child. Her investigation leads her to the daughter’s adopted father’s home, Richard Felton. As our protagonist begins to scavenge the area for clues, the house turns into chaos forcing players to carefully sneak around the home interior and hide away when hostile enemies suddenly emerge seeking to get rid of Rosemary.

#17 Until Dawn Rush of Blood

Supermassive Games brought out Until Dawn Rush of Blood back in 2016 which is a PlayStation 4 VR title. It’s quite a bit different than the original Until Dawn game as players are going through a horror-filled carnival attraction. It’s a rail shooter so the game just has players just aiming around with their guns to fire at the enemies or environment around them.

Since this is a VR title you can expect quite a bit more immersion as you endure plenty of jump scares and horrifying moments. The gameplay doesn’t change up too much so some players could find the game to be a bit repetitive after so long but it’s only about two hours long to complete.

#16 Beyond Two Souls

Beyond Two Souls comes from Quantic Dream and if you’re familiar with this development studio then you will kind of know what the gameplay is like. These are interactive drama adventure games that have players going through a storyline and making choices that alter the narrative. Outside of picking out the game’s choices, players will need to partake in a variety of QTEs.

In Beyond Two Souls, players are following a young girl named Jodie Holmes, as she grows up with a supernatural entity, named Aiden, that’s connected to her. With this supernatural force the duo goes on a journey full of ups and downs with Jodie Holmes constantly being stuck in the middle despite having much of a choice.

#15 Life is Strange

Dontnod Entertainment got some notoriety after the success of Life is Strange. This is an episodic adventure game that has a focus on an emotional storyline with choices depicting where the narrative would end up. In this game, players take the role of a young woman named Max who is attending a prestigious school within her former hometown of Arcadia Bay. Returning home, Max discovers that she has the unique ability to rewind time and it’s not long after this discovery that she manages to save the life of her old childhood friend, Chloe.

With this newfound power and rekindling her friendship, Chloe and Max begin their journey to solve a dark secret that the town’s elite has attempted to keep hidden away for years. With plenty of twists and turns, tough choices, along plenty of puzzles to solve, Life is Strange grew to become a huge hit. It’s not much of a horror game at all, but those that enjoy a dramatic storyline that continues to adapt with your choices, this is definitely one game series not to pass up on.

#14 Life is Strange Before the Storm

Speaking of Life is Strange, it seemed fitting to make mention of Life is Strange Before The Storm. This is another episodic game based around the events that happened before Life is Strange. Developed by Deck Nine, this studio offered players a bit more insight into the life of Chloe Price after Max moved away. It’s not a game that offers anything in terms of a supernatural power like the first title, but it does provide players with some decent backstory to further flesh out the characters we meet in the first installment. Likewise, there are some choices and consequences in this game as well.

#13 Life is Strange 2

Keeping on with the Life is Strange franchise, Dontnod Entertainment came back with Life is Strange 2. This was a game that picked up after the events of Life is Strange but doesn’t directly connect to that storyline. Instead, players are given another emotional drama narrative but this time based around two brothers. We have Sean, who is getting ready to graduate high school and begin his journey into adulthood along with his younger brother Daniel.

Much like all siblings, there are some rivalries, but things suddenly change when an accident happens that forces the two brothers into fleeing their homes in hopes of reaching Mexico. Players from there can bound the two or further drive them apart as they go through all sorts of tough obstacles. Not to mention, that there are multiple endings available depending on the actions and choices you make along the way. Similar to the first installment, there is a supernatural power that one of the brothers possesses which can either aid them in their journey and could be hidden to prevent any unwanted attention.

#12 Oxenfree

Oxenfree was indie developer Night School Studio’s debut game release. Its surprise release was such a big hit in 2016 that fans are still hopeful that this studio comes back and delivers a sequel. The game is a bit like Life is Strange as there are plenty of puzzles to solve, choices to make, and an emotional storyline for players to unravel. The game follows a young teenage girl named Alex who heads to an abandoned local island with some friends.

What was meant to be a party turned into a horror trip as Alex quickly discovers there is some supernatural element living on this island. Instead of a night full of partying, drinking, and hanging with friends, Alex is left gathering everyone up while finding a way off this island. This narrative adventure will keep players striving for the end and again like some of the past games on our list, there are multiple endings to unlock depending on your actions within the game.

#11 Alien Isolation

Alien Isolation is another survival horror game that might be of interest. If you’re familiar with the movie franchise, Alien Isolation follows Amanda Ripley the daughter of Ellen Ripley. In search of answers to the disappearance of her mother, Amanda goes on an emotional journey that’s full of terror when she’s also face-to-face with these horrible alien creatures.

What makes this game a bit intense is that players are mainly forced into fleeing these creatures and attempting to not make any noise. It’s a bit similar to the likes of Remothered: Tormented Fathers in that regard, but again, this is a game that puts players into a creepy and immersive gameplay experience. Likewise, if you happen to have the PlayStation Camera, this game can sync with the device forcing players to stay quiet during the game. When you make too much noise, the camera will be able to pick it up and send an alien creature your way.

#10 The Last of Us Remastered

Naughty Dog is a pretty iconic development studio as they delivered quite a few popular PlayStation exclusives over the years. One of the more recent iconic IPs that blended action-adventure with horror elements is The Last of Us. Players are tossed into a world where a pandemic has taken over and turned most of humanity into zombie-like creatures. Years after this pandemic hit, humanity has resorted to factions with little government control keeping any real order in line.

Players are stepping into the role of an older man named Joel who gets a job of transporting a young girl named Ellie across the country. Reluctantly agreeing to the job, Joel and Ellie set off on a harsh journey full of deadly creatures and hostile factions. Along the way, we get an emotional journey keeping players striving to see just how it all ends. Not to mention, if you enjoy this game then there is a sequel available that has a pretty split fan base in terms of the story, but The Last of Us Part 2 is readily available right now.

#9 Silent Hill 2

Those of you wanting to dive a bit more into the creepy atmosphere of Until Dawn might find Silent Hill as a good franchise to dwell within. There’s a few installments available but the one that everyone refers to as being the best game from the series is Silent Hill 2. This is a standalone experience so you don’t have to play the first Silent Hill game to enjoy the storyline. Players are in for an emotional psychological horror genre as we follow a young man named James who is entering the town of Silent Hill when he gets a letter from his believed deceased wife.

Now in search of his wife, James comes face-to-face against all kinds of horrors as he dives deeper into the madness in hopes of uncovering where his wife is within the area. Although, we find the town of Silent Hill is a hellish nightmare. It’s an old-school survival-horror game, but you can enjoy it through the Silent Hill HD Collection for more modern platforms. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen this IP touched in a long time in terms of a video game installment but Silent Hill 2 is still quite a beloved game today. With that said, even the Silent Hill HD Collection may prove to be troublesome to find forcing some players into emulation.

#8 Soma

Another atmospheric horror game that you might enjoy is Soma. This comes from the development team Frictional Games who you might know from Amnesia. This game is all about the narrative journey where you play the role of a man that has been in an accident, and it left him with ongoing nightmares along with internal injuries. In hopes of returning into a life of normalcy, our protagonist Simon Jarrett opts to undergo a risky procedure but something goes wrong. Simon wakes up in a strange facility with machines that seem to have taken up human characteristics. It’s all about keeping a stealthy approach, exploring the world, and piecing together the story. Gameplay is mainly based on solving puzzles, but the horror storyline will keep you progressing through the unusual mechanical world.

#7 Firewatch

Firewatch is a pretty chill game and it’s more of an atmospheric adventure title. Players take the role of a man named Henry during the 1980s. Taking the job as a fire lookout, Henry’s life starts to get unveiled to his supervisor, Delilah, who’s stationed at a nearby watchtower and is capable of communicating to Henry through a radio system. However, we learn that the duo are not completely alone in this national forest which forces Henry and Delilah begin investigating their surroundings. With that said, Firewatch is more of an adventure game so expect gameplay to be more based around exploration.

#6 Heavy Rain

Quantic Dream makes our list again which you might remember was the development studio behind Beyond Two Souls. One of their biggest video game hits was Heavy Rain which is based around a serial killer known as the Origami Killer. This killer targets young children where they all end up dying by drowning in rainwater. Throughout this story, you’ll be presented with a cast of characters all in search to find out just who the killer is.

When Ethan Mars finds his son kidnapped the hunt begins. As mentioned, you’ll take the role of several different characters all of which are looking to save Ethan’s child before it’s too late. Most of the game is surrounded by investigating suspects and areas for clues. Likewise, QTEs and choices play a big role in this game which will result in multiple different endings.

#5 Detroit Become Human

Again going on from Quantic Dream we have Detroit Become Human. This game is set within the future of Detroit, Michigan where players will take control of three different characters, all of which are androids. In this world developed by the studio, androids have both a following with humans using them as tools to make their jobs easier, while others find them too dangerous and parasites taking jobs away from humans. This video game is all about choices and it certainly seems that there will be a ton of them to choose through within the game. Again, much like Heavy Rain, with QTEs and choices being the center focus here, you can expect there to be plenty of different endings.

#4 Telltale Games The Walking Dead

Telltale Games was a pretty key developer for bringing out modern adventure games into the marketplace but eventually, those studio doors closed. However, that studio has been brought back from the grave and we’re expecting the sequel to The Wolf Among Us next, but we’ll get more into that franchise in the next video game point. Arguably the most successful video game launch for Telltale Games is The Walking Dead, which was already a massive IP with the line of comic books and television series.

With the Telltale Games release of The Walking Dead, we got a brand new storyline with a new set of characters. Players start the series by taking the role of Lee, an escaped convict during the start of this worldwide zombie apocalypse. Lee stumbles upon an abandoned little girl named Clementine as the duo sets off to find a new safe home. It’s a game full of choices and QTEs to get through although the horror aspect is nowhere near as intense as Until Dawn. Instead, this is a game all about the narrative storyline and humanities downfall. Fortunately, this storyline takes place over a span of several video game installments, all of which are episodic. You can go through the entire series today from start to finish. Each game provides a dark drama story with plenty of twists and player decisions.

#3 Telltale Games The Wolf Among Us

Going on from Telltale Games we have The Wolf Among Us, a title that I might not have included in here since at the time the sequel was scrapped after Telltale Games closed. However, since the studio was brought back from the dead with confirmation of The Wolf Among Us sequel being developed, players can enjoy this first installment knowing that the storyline will continue on. This is not a horrific game, but again like some of the past installments on here, it’s a game that’s very narrative-driven. With The Wolf Among Us, players are jumping into a storyline that’s based on the iconic Fables comic book series.

Here we have a town full of fairy tale characters that were now living in the real world. Forced to stay out of the public attention, the town becomes a center of focus when one of the fairy tale characters is murdered. Now players step into the role of the Big Bad Wolf and are forced into solving the murder before too much attention is cast on their makeshift little American town. If you played a Telltale Game before then you know exactly what you’re getting into, as there’s plenty of exploration, dialoging with characters and QTEs.

#2 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

After the success of the Until Dawn installment, it wasn’t long before Supermassive Games announced The Dark Pictures Anthology. This is set to be a collection of horror video games that play out very much like Until Dawn, but where Until Dawn was released as an exclusive PlayStation 4 title, The Dark Pictures Anthology will be made available across multiple platforms.

Again, much like Until Dawn, you have a collection of characters you’re in control of as you progress through the story. Within The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope players are following a group of five characters which are broken into four college students and their professor as they are trapped in an abandoned town. With little information about the town and fog that keeps them from escaping, players are forced into a horrific nightmare. Now to keep everyone alive and safe, players are forced into making some tough calls.

#1 The Dark Pictures Anthology Man of Medan

Again a title that’s a part of The Dark Pictures Anthology we have Man of Medan. This was the first installment released for the anthology collection and it acts very similarly to Until Dawn. Here players are controlling a group of people where again choices matter and depending on your actions will determine the outcome of the storyline. In this particular storyline, we are following a group of five friends that take on an adventure to salvage an old shipwreck. As they embark on their journey, the group will learn that there is something far more sinister among the wreckage leaving players battling to keep their entire group alive.

While the gameplay is very much the same as Until Dawn, there is one big difference that has some fans a bit disappointed and its that Until Dawn took players about eight hours to complete, whereas the installments for The Dark Pictures Anthology come in at about four to five hours. It’s quite a bit shorter than Until Dawn, but at the same time, the development team can pump out more installments for players to enjoy with this series averaging out a game per year.