30 Best Free Games To Play In 2021

Video games can be expensive. Whether you’re not able to swing the funds to pick up a new video game release or would just rather wait to see the title go on sale, there are some incredible free-to-play games to kill some time. With so many free titles out there knowing which is worth your time may be a bit of a challenge. In this case, we listed out some of the best free video game titles that may be worth checking into within 2021. These are games that are currently available to play right now along with some sources to keep an eye on for free video game offers. With that said since these games are varied in different genres and platforms, it’s best not to focus on a particular ranking. Instead these are just suggestions we think some players might find of interest this year.

#30 Bless Unleashed

Bless Unleashed is an MMORPG that is only available for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms at this point. We know a PC platform port is coming but for now, this is a console-focused free-to-play video game. This is a high fantasy world that is still recovering from a disaster that was caused by humans. Seeking their opportunity to attack, a slew of demonic-like creatures have taken their chance to gain control, leaving humanity to go through a battle to persevere in their world. This is a real-time combat style of game as you’ll create your unique character, explore the world, take on quests, and battle against a slew of enemies.

#29 Fallout Shelter

The Fallout franchise has thrived over the years and most recently it went from being a solo RPG action-adventure game to an online MMO thanks to the Fallout 76 release. However, you might have missed out on their initial mobile title called Fallout Shelter. This is a game that puts you in control of your very own vault. Here you’ll design the vault up, manage where rooms are built, and ensure that there is a steady supply of inhabitants to keep the vault lively. In the game you’ll need to keep your vault citizens alive while also ensuring that there are enough resources available.

This will mean having different rooms built up to supply food, power, and water. Not to mention that you’ll want the right skillful inhabitants working these rooms to get out a steady supply of the resources into the vault supply. Not only will you need to keep your citizens happy and working, but armed as well. From time to time you’ll find an infestation of mutated roaches popping up or raiders breaking in. Fortunately, you won’t have to stick around in the vault as you can send out a few well-equipped inhabitants from the vault to explore the wasteland for some goods. Since the game was initially released, Fallout Shelter can be picked up on quite a few platforms outside of the initial smartphone launch.

#28 Warframe

Warframe for years was considered that free alternative to the Destiny franchise but now that Destiny 2 has since gone free-to-play, the two are pretty solid competitors for players to join in on. Within Warframe, players take part in a war between a hostile alien faction which triggers the protagonist species to awaken for a new battle to save the day. Players are taking the role of a Tenno, an ancient warrior race skilled in a variety of combat whether it’s gunplay, melee combat, to parkour-style maneuvering. Just like Destiny, players can go through a variety of missions with other players offering their aid, not to mention that there are several expansions to have released giving players a ton of content to play through today.

#27 Episodic Games

Alright while not necessarily a specific game point, one area of free video games you don’t want to miss out on is episodic titles. Now not every game offers them but you can find plenty of episodic video games that will offer players the first episode for free. Games like the Life is Strange franchise will normally feature the first episode at no cost which gives players a few hours of gameplay to go through. You won’t get the full game for free, but this should offer plenty of content to see if the game is actually worth the purchase or not. It can be a great way to avoid spending some money on a title that you might have found not matching up with your taste so don’t forget to give some of these games a try.

#26 Itch.io Games

A marketplace that might get overlooked for some free games on the PC platform is Itch.io. This is a website that offers a marketplace for indie developers to release their video game titles on. While there is a good mixture of paid titles, you’ll also find plenty of free games constantly being released on here. At the time of writing this description, there are over 300,000 video games available for free, and for all kinds of genres, whether it’s platformers, adventure games, to horror titles, there are a ton of games readily available for players to try out.

#25 DC Universe Online

Fans of DC Comics will want to dive into DC Universe Online. This is a game that puts players into the DC Universe as they craft up their unique hero or villain and partake in a wide range of storyline quests within the game. Here the title plays out a series of episodes that players can go through which are based around specific characters or factions within the DC Comics IP. Most my find this game as a more casual MMORPG that fans can dive into and spend some time although a good bit of the game is locked behind a paywall so again, similar to other titles on this list, you can enjoy the game up until a point in which case you may have to spend some money to open the gameplay experience up.

#24 War Thunder

War Thunder is an MMO military game that focuses on vehicle combat. Players will be able to participate in battles through the use of aircraft, helicopters, tanks, and naval ships. Again, like a ton of free-to-play video game titles, there’s an emphasis on purchasing in-game items which is a mixture of different style vehicles from different wars to vehicles from specific parts of the world. Unfortunately, if you want everything then you’ll be paying hundreds of dollars but again you can get some free gameplay out of this title with even VR support with select headsets such as the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift.

#23 Spellbreak

Spellbreak is a battle royale title but here the game is focused on magical spells rather than gunplay. Here players will have a variety of classes that can deliver some spell attacks against opposing players such as wind, fire, ice, and lightning to name just a few. Each player has a pool of mana that features a cooldown so you’re not able to just go in and spam your big attacks against players. Furthermore, some powers can be combined so you could lay out an attack that can be buffed with a secondary power fired upon it giving players an edge against a single opposing character.

#22 Doki Doki Literature Club

Doki Doki Literature Club looks like your typical dating simulator visual novel game but the more you dig into the gameplay you’ll discover this is a pretty horrific game. Players can expect a psychological horror game that toys with the players. The deeper you get into the narrative, the more unsettling the game becomes. Unfortunately, this is a game that I really can’t dive into with the premise as it would spoil too much and it’s a title that’s best going into without really any knowledge other than knowing that it’s quite the unsettling horror gameplay experience.

#21 League of Legends

Riot Games is known for League of Legends, the studio may be breaking into other titles and genres today, but League of Legends is what got the studio traction. This is an immensely popular MOBA title that has players going through competitive matches with a large roster of characters to pick from. If you’re unfamiliar with MOBA titles in general then this is a game that splits up two teams as they attempt to take out the opposing side’s base.

However, to do that, players will need to work strategically together as they fight off the opposing player’s AI controller minions, their defense systems, and the player-controlled heroes. These matches can get intense and it’s all about teamwork. Fortunately, League of Legends is very active today so you’ll easily find some games to jump into, but there might be a learning curve to endure first which again with such an active community, you can find plenty of guide videos on YouTube.

#20 Dauntless

If you were ever interested in the Monster Hunt franchise then you have a free alternative that’s well worth checking into in 2021. Dauntless offers the same overall gameplay where players are venturing into battles in search of specific monsters. It’s here that players can team up and attempt to take down the creature to gather loot from its corpse which can then be used to obtain better gear.

However, before heading into these battles you’ll need to ensure you have the gear equipped that is best effective against the enemy monster you’re hunting. While the actual Monster Hunter franchise may be a bit more popular you certainly can’t beat free and if you’re uncertain if the Monster Hunter video games are for you then this is a title to either pick up to try out or simply enjoy for the long run as the community is still pretty active today.

#19 The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Life is Strange was so beloved that fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on a new installment. With Life is Strange 2 we knew that there would be a new storyline and characters for players to go through. Likewise when Life is Strange 2 was announced, it also came with a side story that was completely free-to-play. In this game, we would be following a journey of a young boy that is forced into escaping the harsh reality of his home life and pretending that he’s a mystical superhero that’s capable of saving the day.

This game plays out just like the Life is Strange line of video games in that players are mainly exploring, picking dialogue options, and completing a series of puzzles. With this game, players can tap into the lives of a couple of characters you’ll get to see within Life is Strange 2, but being such a short game we’ll refrain from saying anything more here.

#18 Brawlhalla

For years Nintendo has dominated that platform fighter genre with their Super Smash Bros franchise. It’s a game series that continues to thrive today with the latest installment being Super Smash Bros. Ultimate which is stacked with a roster of iconic video game characters. However, if you don’t have a Nintendo Switch or just want a free alternative to this game then you should divert your attention to Brawlhalla.

This is a game that again acts much like Super Smash Bros as it’s a platform fighter. Players will have a range of unique characters and levels to battle against. Furthermore, you’ll have a variety of item drops to give players an edge during the battle, and to top things off, there are some crossover IPs here as well with the likes of WWE, Rayman, Tomb Raider, to even The Walking Dead.

#17 Call of Duty: Warzone

It was rumored that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare would receive a battle royale game mode and eventually that rumor proved true. However, what made it a bigger surprise was the fact that this game mode was released as a free-to-play title that gave players the ability to enjoy this multiplayer mode without having to pay for the base game.

While keeping the main gameplay mechanics of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the gameplay puts over a hundred players into a giant map. Here, just like most battle royale games, players are scavenging for resources such as better gear and weapons to use against the opposing hostile players. Slowly, the map will shrink down in size and force the group of remaining players into a close-quarters battle.

#16 World of Tanks

World of Tanks is a vehicle combat video game that’s been around since 2010 and it’s been a popular vehicular combat MMO. Here players are dropping into a battle between tanks. You’ll have a wide variety of different tanks you can drive around and battle against other players or teams. Of course, depending on the game rules there may be some limitations between what tanks are capable of being used within the match. This title grew in popularity and it’s even considered an esports title with tournaments put together for some big prize money.

#15 Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantasy Star Online 2 may have initially come out in 2012, but western markets are finally getting this free-to-play MMORPG title. The game just released in most markets last year which gave fans a chance to once again dive into this thrilling IP where players take the role of an ARKS cadet which are task members set in to explore different planets in search for corrupted Falspawn. The game, as you can expect, was a massive hit when it first released in western markets and fans are just getting into the title.

However, it’s worth noting that this game is only featuring six episodes of content before the developers are putting players on the latest installment to the Phantasy Star Online franchise, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis which is scheduled to come out later this year. It will offer some enhancements while continuing the storyline. Additionally it’s worth noting that players can bring their progress over from Phantasy Star Online 2 when the upcoming New Genesis title releases. With that said, Phantasy Star Online 2 will remain active to allow newcomers a chance in trying the game out as well instead of being dropped into Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis.

#14 Valorant

While Riot Games was known for League of Legends, the studio opted to try out other video game genres. The first was a competitive FPS title called Valorant. Here players are given a match that’s quite a bit like Overwatch meets CSGO. Within the game, players are working in teams that are made up of different hero-class characters. Each character will have a unique power to help buff up their team in strategic planning as the head against the opposing side in a fast-paced FPS game. As players progress through the match, they’ll earn in-game currency to spend on their loadout. Fortunately, the game matches are pretty short so you can easily get into a game for a few rounds if you’re looking to kill a bit of time.

#13 World of Warships

Similar to World of Tanks, World of Warships is another military war game for players to jump into. However, in this game, we’re focusing on warships. It’s all about the different military ships you can take command of as you roam the open seas and attempt to fire at the different ships using an assortment of weaponry that is equipped on your ship. Players will find hundreds of naval vessels here as well which range from warships used during World War One and World War Two.

#12 Paladins

If you ever had an interest in Overwatch but weren’t ready to jump into the game and pay the price tag to get a copy then you could always take a look at a free alternative called Paladins: Champions of the Realm. The game is quite a bit alike as the title focuses on a roster of hero characters to pick from as you work with your team in the different game modes. This could be anything as a team deathmatch or more objective-based game modes such as capturing points around the map. However, because the team has a mixture of heroes with unique attributes, it’s best to go into a game with some strategy on how to play with your selection of characters.

#11 Fortnite

It’s impossible to get away from this game and years after it initially launched into the marketplace, fans are still logging in regularly. Fortnite might be the king of the battle royale genre, but it didn’t get there by staying complacent. The development team continues to add to this game whether it’s a new storyline, character skins, or of course IP crossover events. We’ve certainly seen a ton of crossover events featuring a cast of characters and themes based around big upcoming movies, television shows, to even virtual concerts that had players logging into the title to experience the show together.

With that said, the heart of this game is still a battle royale title that features players jumping online and competing in either squads or solo in hopes of being the last team standing. One of the elements that kept this game a bit different was the building element so players are still going through plenty of gunplay while scavenging for items and resources, but they’ll also be able to use those resources to build up walls or platforms. These walls would allow players to create makeshift shields or platforms to reach new heights for an advantage point.

#10 Genshin Impact

One of the newer free-to-play video game titles that took the internet by storm is Genshin Impact. This game caught plenty of player’s attention online because visually, this is exactly like the popular Nintendo Switch exclusive, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You got this big colorful world to explore, bosses to fight, and a variety of characters to meet up with.

Within the narrative, this action RPG follows a storyline in which two twins can travel throughout the stars and planets. During their last trip, the duo ends up on the unusual planet of Teyvat when they are captured by a mysterious god. Taking one of the siblings away and trapping the other on the planet of Teyvat, players are forced to explore this open-world in hopes of gaining enough information to break free and rescue their sibling.

#9 Planetside 2

Planetside 2 has been around for quite a few years now and yet it continues to be one of the more popular FPS titles for players to join into. This is a game that you can either jump in and go through some mindless battles or take part in a squad to put some effort into the different takeover posts on the map. Within Planetside 2 players are getting a futuristic FPS title on a large open-world map. Here three powers are struggling to take over the map in an ongoing war.

Players pick their faction, a class, and their loadout before jumping into the battle and helping your team fight against the swarm of enemies attempting to take over another base or raiding with your army in hopes of expanding the territory borders. Outside of ground troops, players can hop into a variety of vehicles both land-based and airborne, not to mention that the game doesn’t force a pay-to-win system so everyone can enjoy the game without having to throw in money to stay competitive.

#8 Star Wars: The Old Republic

Star Wars fans have a solid MMORPG that they can get into today with Star Wars: The Old Republic. This is a game based thousands of years before Star Wars films and a few hundred years before the RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic titles. As you can expect there’s plenty of quests to take on with an ongoing battle between the Jedi and Sith. The game is free to a point, players will be a bit limited in what all they can get into but you can get some storylines to go through and side quests. If you find yourself enjoying the game then shelling out some money you’ll be able to unlock some additional content to go through.

#7 Rocket League

Rocket League was a big indie hit when it was first released. This was a simple game to understand but difficult to get the hang of. In Rocket League, players are going through the title as a supped-up soccer match with a giant ball and players taking the role of vehicles. Here players are actively working with their team to get control of the ball and ram it into the opposing team’s goal. However, because players can zip around the court at intense speeds along with using rockets to boost the car up into the air, the physics can take a good while to figure out. While this game was originally a premium title for players to purchase and enjoy, Rocket League has since been made free-to-play.

#6 Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2 for years was the go-to free FPS action game as it featured game modes ranging from simple Capture the Flag and Team Deathmatch to unique ones like Push the Cart. Within the game, players have access to a few classes to pick from which offers their unique attributes such as the scout being more agile, a soldier who comes with a few heavy weapons, to a medic who can provide some health to injured teammates.

This title may be past its glory years from when it initially came out but there is still a big community of players actively playing this game today. So if you’re looking for a new FPS title to enjoy or looking to jump back into a competitive multiplayer game, why not give Team Fortress 2 a try this year?

#5 Path of Exile

Fans of the Diablo franchise will want to check out Path of Exile which is a perfect alternative. This is another isometric hack and slash RPG that follows a protagonist that washes ashore of a landmass left for all those exiled. Filled with criminals and scum, players create their character and embark on a journey that is a mixture of a mainline quest but also a slew of side quests that you’re able to tackle as well.

Path of Exile has a stacked skill tree to hone in the attributes you want to unlock for your character. Not to mention that over the years Path of Exile has continued to receive a slew of updates adding more content and storylines for players to complete. Fortunately, the developers are still supporting this game with new content so you’ll be able to jump in with an active community and more content expansions planned out.

#4 Destiny 2

Development studio Bungie was mainly known for the Halo franchise. This science-fiction FPS title had players picking up the Xbox line of console platforms but after their release of Halo: Reach, the studio parted ways with Microsoft’s IP and went on to create their own unique game called Destiny. The title’s popularity allowed the studio to continue with Destiny 2 which was another online-only multiplayer FPS title.

However, while Destiny 2 was initially a premium title in which players would have to purchase a copy of the game, Bungie has since transitioned the title into a free-to-play model which is supported through various premium content expansions. Players can easily jump into this game without having to play the original Destiny title and it’s a pretty active community today with more expansions planned in the future. Meanwhile, the storyline mainly follows players taking on the role of a guardian that’s tasked with defending the last city haven against an alien threat.

#3 Hearthstone

Warcraft is a long-running video game franchise that has seen RTS titles to a massively popular MMORPG. It was only a matter of time before we got a digital card battling game out of it too and not surprisingly this is a fantastic digital card game that has gained popularity of Warcraft fans but also newcomers as well.

The game is easy to grasp and made to allow players the ability to compete against others without having to spend any money. With the game rewarding players with in-game currency to a crafting system, you’ll easily gather up some cards and card packs pretty quickly.

#2 Apex Legends

For years now one of the more dominant genres for the video game industry has been battle royales. These video games have continued to pop up online and provided fans with a heavy competitive multiplayer-focused gameplay mainly centered around shooters. Again, for years the biggest contender developers had to face was Epic Games Fortnite which is a free-to-play video game title that continues to find an audience. Not to mention that the development team has continued to find IPs to feature crossover events. Now years later we have a new contender that developers are facing against and it’s Apex Legends.

This is another free-to-play battle royale video game in which players are dropping down into the world in squads of three. From there, players are going around to gather resources such as new gear, ammo, and weapons to use against the competition. Overall, the goal of this game is to be the last team standing as the map continues to shrink which ultimately forces the competitive groups closer together. One of the elements that help Apex Legends stand out is the fact that this game features a roster of heroes to pick from and each of these character comes packed with their own unqiue attributes.

#1 Epic Game Store Weekly Giveaways

While not technically a video game title, if you’re on the PC platform then make sure you’re using the Epic Games Store. Each week Epic Games Store provides its users with a free video game title which can range from a small indie hit to big AAA video game release. These might not be the latest and greatest titles, but they won’t cost you a cent nor does it take any time to acquire these games.

All players need to do is create an account on the Epic Games Store website, download the client, and claim the free video game title each week. It costs nothing to create an account and the game is yours to keep forever. Some of the past games offered through the free weekly deals include Super Meat Boy, Overcooked, and Grand Theft Auto V. Again, not one of these games cost players a cent and you’re even given the ability to claim a copy up until the following week when the next game is offered.