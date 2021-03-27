40 Best Action RPGs To Play In 2021

Action RPG games are a popular subgenre. You’re mixing the best of role-playing games with an action element. Players are typically battling in real-time giving players the ability to freely roam around during combat rather than going through a series of menus in turn-based games. If you’re in the market for something new to play then here are some solid video game picks in 2021. You can easily sink quite a few hours into these games down below.

With that said, we stuck with games that are already available so some action RPG games that are anticipated such as Biomutant which has yet to release at the time of writing this description are not included. Likewise, all lists are objective, everyone has games they like, dislike, and their ranking. These are just a collection of video games that may be worth giving a chance this year.

#40 Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red in a ton of player’s eyes around the world could do no wrong. These developers were bringing out some iconic and classic RPG titles for The Witcher franchise and over the years this studio was hyping up their next thrilling video game release, Cyberpunk 2077. It was a game that was meant to set the bar even higher for the development team with a new futuristic world, tons of quests, multiple endings, and a seemingly endless amount of fun for players to uncover. However, the game launched with very lackluster reviews.

While some platforms were relatively easy to play, the base console models for last-generation consoles were unplayable. Despite the flack over the number of bugs, glitches, and technical issues initially, the development team is pressing on with new updates. While the storyline and lore may not be as rich as the studio’s previous release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it’s still shaping up to be a fun mindless action RPG that we’re hopeful continues to become bigger and better with the series of patches along with DLC released.

#39 Code Vein

The Souls series crafted up a fan base. The difficult combat has players eagerly diving into the Dark Souls franchise but any other Souls-like release that came out into the marketplace. One of those games was Code Vein, a title that put players into a post-apocalyptic kind of world with a focus being around vampires. Players step into a protagonist that becomes a new vampire-like creature known as a Revenant.

In hopes of unlocking their memory from before, players are on a battle to avoid the bloodlust temptation and battle for their freedom from this nightmarish world. As mentioned, the combat is quite a bit like a Souls game but you can go through quests with friends thanks to the online co-op.

#38 Kingdom come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a period RPG title that takes place in 1403. If you’re expecting something like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim then you’re going to be a bit letdown. This is a game that’s more based around realism medieval where combat is not always the answer. Players are essentially the young adult who finds his family slaughtered after an attack on the kingdom.

Taking up with a resistance group, players are on a battle of revenge and service to the future of your land. While there’s a ton of characters, NPCs to dialogue with, and quests, the combat is not necessarily easy here and that may be a turnoff for some players. It’s more about aiming properly, monitoring your stamina, and countering. Likewise, there is a ton of dialogue here so expect a bit of a slow burn as you go through the campaign.

#37 Dragons Dogma: Dark Arisen

Within Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, players are put into a high fantasy world where dragons have appeared, leaving nothing but destruction across the lands. It’s here that our protagonist has attempted to fight off the dragon but after failing to do so, the dragon consumes their heart leaving the hero as what’s called an Arisen.

Now your life has been dedicated to fighting off dragons and helping those in need. This game had a pretty decent following with fans waiting for Capcom to bring out another installment but so far that’s never happened. However, it’s worth pointing out that Capcom’s leaked list of projects which came from an online attack recently unveiled that a sequel is being worked on. We’re just waiting for that official announcement to come out at this point.

#36 Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantasy Star Online was a massive hit when it first launched and it helped move Sega Dreamcast consoles into the marketplace. While fans adored this online MMORPG, it was a game that eventually grew old. Fortunately, the franchise had a new installment released into the marketplace with Phantasy Star Online 2. The problem was this game launched in 2012 exclusively within Japan and it took several years before it finally found its way to Western markets.

Now that the game is available, players can go through this new Phantasy Star Online 2 game, which is broken down into season chapters for the storyline. Here players are recruits of ARKS a task force that monitors different planets for signs of corrupted force seeking to destroy the universe. This game is completely free so nothing is stopping you from trying it out, but just know that this storyline eventually bleeds into the latest MMORPG installment, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis.

#35 Tales of Berseria

The Tales franchise has been around for years and one of the most recent releases for the IP had gained some newfound notoriety with players. Tales of Berseria is an action RPG that follows a young woman named Velvet Crowe who went from a reserved and quiet individual to a vessel filled with nothing more than anger. After a traumatic event that forced Velvet into dark imprisonment, our protagonist escapes and begins her revenge. Along the way, players will meet up with a unique cast of characters to aid Velvet.

Meanwhile, the combat for the series has remained the same as what most fans of the Tales franchise are used to. It’s a bit like Kingdom Hearts, when players enter a battle they are given the freedom to run around the battle area, dodge attacks, perform a slew of melee combos, or unleash a more powerful attack alongside your party. If you missed out on this game and haven’t given the Tales franchise then this is a great starting point that doesn’t require any backstory from past Tales installments.

#34 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is the sequel to Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and honestly the first installment is a thrilling game to try out as well. I would encourage you to give that game a go first, but with that said on our list I went with Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The game once again puts players into the role of the ranger Talion along with the spirited Elf Lord Celebrimbor. Here players are fighting off a slew of hostile forces across the open-world like orcs. Most would say that the combat is a lot like the Batman Arkham games, where it’s very action-oriented as you drop into a group of orcs, deliver a barrage of attacks while countering the visual cues given on the display.

One of the elements that had the player’s interest was the Nemesis system. When you battle an enemy like a normal orc, if you end up losing that individual will remember you, they’ll sometimes have scars from your last bout and when you meet them again in battle they may bring up references to your last fight. It was a really interesting concept after the developers first introduced it in Shadow of Mordor and fortunately they brought it back with the latest installment, Shadow of War.

#33 Yakuza Kiwami

The Yakuza series had a following but the series is a bit old today after first getting started on the PlayStation 2. Fortunately, the developers opted to bring the game series back with a few remakes under the Kiwami name. This game not only veterans a chance to replay the storylines once again but also provided modern gameplay mechanics for newcomers as well. It sparked a new resurgence to the Yakuza franchise as we were going through the storyline of the series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, a member of a high-ranking Yakuza family.

When Kazuma Kiryu was falsely accused of murder of a family boss, Kiryu ends up in prison. It’s only after a decade in prison that our protagonist is freed that he finds his old friend Akira Nishikiyama has become a powerful Yakuza boss and his childhood friend Yumi has since gone missing. Players are then going through a quest to figure out what has happened since he left along with tracking down Yumi. If you’re familiar with the Yakuza franchise then you know that this series has a very over-the-top action brawler combat system.

#32 YS Origin

In Ys Origin players are following the knights of Ys who live in this land above the clouds. When an attempt was made to build up a tower to reach the land, our protagonists head down to foil their unruly plans and clear out the Devil’s Tower spiral. Here you’ll not only have to battle against hostile forces but complete a slew of puzzles. Similar to the other Ys games, this is an action RPG, you’ll be able to freely move around during combat to dodge attacks or line up for a perfect shot against some of the complex boss fights you’ll encounter.

#31 Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed has been an iconic and popular video game franchise for decades now. The series typically had a very stealthy approach to the gameplay while each installment followed a fictional historical event. Meanwhile, the protagonists were always members of the Assassins, which were a group that fought for peace and freedom, whereas the antagonist was always Templars, a group that demanded control. With Assassin’s Creed Origins we were given a bit of a change-up to the gameplay mechanics, it was more fluid with a bit more freedom when it came to combat and it’s the same gameplay style that has continued so far with the latest mainline installments to the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

In Assassin’s Creed Origins, in particular, players are tossed into Ancient Egypt which acted a bit as the starting point for the Assassins and Templar order. Here we were following Bayek of Siwa and his battle with The Order of the Ancients which was the precursor to what would be considered the Templar Order. Again, similar to the latest installments to the Assassin’s Creed franchise, players are given a relatively large map to explore, NPCs to take quests from and a slew of weapons or gear to equip.

#30 Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact was a game that took immediate attention online as it was a title that visually was comparable to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. On top of that, it was a game that was available for a wide range of platforms, from PC, consoles to even smartphones. This is a fantasy game that has players taking the role of a traveler that becomes separated from their sibling and trapping them into the new world.

Now players will embark on a big journey as they attempt to track down their sibling. However, along the way, you’ll meet characters that all could use your help in providing aid within the community. Best of all, this is a completely free-to-play game so why not give it a chance today?

#29 Torchlight 2

Torchlight 2 might not have an in-depth narrative or tons of lore but it does provide a fun thrilling action RPG gameplay. It’s quite a bit like Diablo 3, but where Diablo 3 dives deeper into a dreaded and demonic art style, Torchlight 2 is full of color. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a constant battle with enemies and hostile creatures, but there’s quite a bit of a visual color pop here. Again, much like Diablo and some of the other isometric style action RPG titles, players can dive into this game with cooperative multiplayer.

#28 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 throws players into a fight of their life as they battle against Skaven. This is a combat-focused game with an assortment of melee weapons and abilities. Meanwhile, players can pick from a few different characters that can be tweaked towards a certain playstyle or class. This is one of those games that’s just a blast to play with friends as it’s a cooperative PvE-style title similar to Left 4 Dead if you’re familiar with that franchise. If you’re in search of a new game with a group of buddies then give Warhammer: Vermintide 2 a chance in 2021.

#27 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division was a unique new tactical shooter for the Tom Clancy name. This was an MMO game that followed an agency that essentially acted as the last stand for the nation. Since the first installment that followed a pandemic crippling the nation, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 continues with this agency as a means to now protect the government from homeland terrorist organizations that seek to dismantle it. Again, this is an MMO title that will require players to connect online to go through it.

Overall, players are starting the game out in Washington D.C. as you aid the government in taking down hostile organizations around the area. Players can unlock new gear and weapons to use as their loadout while being able to freely explore the open city along with battling against the hostile forces that will appear throughout the map. Quests will pop up as well around the city which you can either take on yourself or get paired up with other players online or with friends if you don’t want to play this as a solo venture.

#26 Assassins Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was the successor to Assassin’s Creed Origins so it had the same style of gameplay mechanics and big open-world layout. In this game, players are put into 422 BC where players can pick between two characters, Kassandra and Alexios. The storyline doesn’t change between the characters, as either character you become an outcast from your family and homeland by the order of a religious group.

Reluctantly, your family abides by their demands as they toss you aside of a cliff where you manage to survive. Washing up on the shore of a new world, our protagonist grows up to become a ruthless mercenary that eventually forces you to confront your old family once again. There’s not much I can say about the gameplay mechanics that will be all that different from Assassin’s Creed Origins. Instead, you have a bigger world to explore, quests to uncover, and even the ability to roam the open sea on a boat to reach certain landmasses.

#25 Transistor

Supergiant Games made a name for themselves with Bastion, a game we’ll be covering later in this list. As a result, there was plenty of attention to their next big video game release which was Transistor. Within this game, players step into the role of Red, a lounge singer that had her voice stolen although in its place she wields a strong and large sword-like weapon called the Transistor. Now Red is on a journey to recover her voice and solve the mystery of what’s going on with the newfound chaos.

Of course, we won’t go any deeper than that as this game forces players to figure out the narrative as they progress through the title. This is quite the action RPG, where players can make upgrades to their character whether it be aimed towards delivering powerful attacks or defensive measures to keep Red a bit safer in a fight. Not to mention, it’s a pretty short one with players needing under ten hours to go through the campaign storyline.

#24 Grim Dawn

Similar to Path of Exile and Diablo 3, Grim Dawn is a hack and slash isometric RPG. Within the game, players find that humanity is nearing extinction thanks to a horrific war between two supernatural forces that both see humanity as either a resource or simply a target to cleansing from the world. Players are essentially tossed into this world to see just how they will survive or potentially shape this new reality for the human race. As you’d likely expect, this game has multiple different classes to start as, a skill tree to better hone in your skills, and even cooperative gameplay support to play with your friends.

#23 Kingdom Hearts 3

The Kingdom Hearts franchise was a huge hit when it first came out on the PlayStation 2. Players got an epic action RPG journey that was based around Disney IPs. Overall, players were going through the various Disney IP worlds as they fought off hostile enemies that were bringing darkness to the universe. While the narrative continued to get rather complex thanks to the series of spin-offs and side storyline’s available, it took the development team a pretty long time to get out the third mainline installment into the marketplace but we finally received the game in 2019.

Players once again stepped into the role of Sora as you battled heartless across a variety of Disney-owned worlds and characters. For instance, players would venture to the world featuring the Pirate of the Caribbean, Monsters, Inc., Frozen, Tangled, Toy Story, and Hercules just to name a few. Meanwhile, the combat has remained the same with players freely roaming around and battling against enemies using their various Keyblades acquired along the way.

#22 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

After Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ubisoft delivered Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which again follows the similar gameplay mechanics as the past two installments. So those of you who are enjoying the new gameplay mechanics and style of the Assassins’ Creed franchise will likely enjoy this title as well. In Assassins’ Creed Valhalla players are thrown into the role of a Viking leader who is aiming for expansion. You’ll get a look into the lives of these travelers as they embark into Europe where they are met with the biggest battle to date.

Much like the previous iteration, Assassins’ Creed Odyssey, players will find that the game will include some mythology to play around with. There’s also the leveling system in place for skills and gear. However, one aspect that you won’t find making a return from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the fact that there is no longer a requirement to grind side quests to get XP to continue progressing through the main storyline campaign.

#21 Fallout New Vegas

Fallout in general is a massively popular RPG franchise that has a strong following however, some would say that the best installment from the franchise is Fallout New Vegas. Interestingly enough, this is installment wasn’t even handled by Bethesda as the IP was given to Obsidian Entertainment to play around with. Here players are not going through the typical trope of a Fallout game in which you start in Vault only to emerge back into the open Wasteland. Instead, Fallout New Vegas puts players in the heart of Vegas which has continued to thrive with fresh water and power thanks to the Hoover Dam.

Within the game, players are just some average carrier that was tasked with delivering a package when you’re stopped, shot, and left to die. It’s a game about getting revenge as you survive and come through. However, just like with any Fallout title, players are given a big open-world to explore, NPCs to meet, quests to take on, and freedom to tweak your character’s stats to play a bit more favorably to your gameplay style.

#20 The Outer Worlds

Speaking of Obsidian Entertainment, we also have The Outer Worlds, a game that was crafted up to play a bit like their time with Fallout New Vegas. Obsidian Entertainment has expertise with RPG titles and one of their last video games released before being acquired by Microsoft was The Outer Worlds, a title that put players into the future where you’re main campaign storyline is torn between two pathways, aiding a labeled mad scientist who rescued you from years of frozen slumber or helping the government control in tracking the scientist down.

Besides the main campaign, players have a series of planets they could visit which holds different communities to explore and characters to meet. Again, similar to Fallout, there are a ton of side quests you could accept and help which would reward players with in-game currency, XP, or gear. Likewise, these missions rely on players making some tough decisions such as choosing which community is rewarded with power for survival, but that’s all you’re going to get out of me. The rest of the big moral choices will be left to you as you progress through the game.

#19 Path Of Exile

Path of Exile for quite a few fans out there was the go-to free alternative to a Diablo video game experience. The gameplay was essential with an isometric view as you went through the game battling all sorts of hostile forces and a skill tree that was massive allowing players to spend points in unlocking attributes or skills that gave them a buff towards their preferable play style. When it comes to the storyline, players are tossed onto the island of Wraeclast, a location that has been cursed and holds nothing but criminals kicked off from the nearby island location of Oriath.

Here players are going through Wraeclast helping those in need all while defeating hostile creatures that have popped up within the lands. Of course, the storyline gets quite a bit deeper and with the various updates along with expansions, there is a ton of content to go through.

#18 Crosscode

Crosscode is a retro-style action RPG title that puts players into a world that thrives with entertainment via a virtual reality MMORPG. It’s a game that follows a storyline in which the developers discover a player without memories or the ability to speak. With no way of discovering who they are in the real world, the game creator’s task the player is going through the game in hopes of unlocking the memories of her past. The gameplay is full of quests and puzzles to solve. Not to mention, a swarm of enemies to battle against using your various hack-and-slash-style combat weapons.

#17 Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy has a huge fan base and with the franchise being decades old there’s a ton of hype based around each installment released with veteran players holding certain game releases on a pedestal. One of the video game titles that have done incredibly well with fans pleading Square Enix to deliver a remake was Final Fantasy 7, which came out on the original PlayStation console. It took several years before Square Enix finally caved and announced a remake for the PlayStation 4. The game only released just last year which dropped the turn-based RPG combat that the original title was known for.

Instead, we get an action RPG with players freely moving around during combat and being able to deliver a barrage of attacks of dodges. Unfortunately, this is not the full game as the developers opted to release this game in episodic-style installments. Currently, we don’t even know just how many installments there will be before Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finished, but for now, you can enjoy the first part of the remake.

#16 Fallout 4

We mentioned Fallout earlier in this list with Fallout New Vegas. However, we also have the latest mainline installment available for players today which is Fallout 4. This time around players starts the game before the nuclear war, although it’s just moments before the bombs drop. Scrambling to the local vault, players make it just in time with their spouse and child. In this particular vault, everyone is put in a chamber that forces them into hibernation for several years, preserving them until they are ready to resurface.

However, our protagonist awakens early to discover that armed individuals have broken into your spouse’s chamber, killing them along with stealing your child. Before you’re able to break free and stop them, you’re put right back under only to awaken yet again to find the assailants have left. Now players are on a journey to discover what has come of the work above the surface while also attempting to track down your kidnapped son.

#15 Diablo III

Diablo III was a big success and it was a game that also played out much like the past two installments for the franchise. Players are given the ability to pick out a class and start their journey battling all sorts of hellish demonic creatures in search of new loot and gear. It’s a classic series at this point with fans waiting on the next thrilling mainline game to hit the marketplace. If you somehow missed this game when it first launched then you’re in luck because there is the Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition available which comes with the base video game and the expansion pack to give you even more content to play through.

#14 Dark Souls 3

The Souls franchise is cherished but it’s certainly not a game for everyone. We made mention of this title franchise before with our earlier video game point, Code Vein. It’s a series that some players may find a bit grueling with the amount of careful dodge defense and unforgiving combat. Knowing how to dodge and when to counter is the name of the game here with Dark Souls 3 being the last mainline installment for the franchise so far.

Dark Souls 3 is a game that puts players into the Kingdom of Lothric as you attempt to fight back all kinds of hostile creatures and undead from rising. Fortunately, this is a game that’s been around for a few years now so you can get it at a pretty decent discount.

#13 Dragon Age: Inquisition

We made mention of Obsidian Entertainment being a fan-favorite video game development studio that is capable of delivering some truly incredible RPG titles. However, another studio that was known for bringing out some thrilling RPG video games is BioWare. The studio was behind the likes of Baldur’s Gate, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Mass Effect to name a few. Another thrilling series that they brought out into the marketplace was Dragon Age.

The latest installment available in Dragon Age: Inquisition puts players into the role of an Inquisitor. Players are on a journey to deal with the civil unrest in the continent of Thedas. It’s another epic open-world RPG that has players going through all kinds of quests and battles against hostile forces. This is a game that can tie you over for a good long while which may help kill the time while we wait for Dragon Age 4 to finally hit the marketplace.

#12 Bastion

We made mentioned earlier in this list about Supergiant Games, the development team that brought out Transistor. However, their first game to come out was a surprise hit called Bastion. Here players took the role of a young kid who was forced to explore and battle against hostile enemies within a crumbling world. It was a short but sweet RPG that had plenty of gunplay and action along the way. Not to mention, the narration was something to dive into as you got a storyline being spoken along the way. This may be a bit of an older indie title today but it still holds up rather well.

#11 Borderlands Series

It’s hard to pick just anyone particular installment to the Borderland series as they all play out as a fun action RPG looter shooter. This is a franchise that’s thrived on players joining together and battling against all kinds of hostile enemies while searching for new loot to grab up.

We recently just received the third mainline installment to the franchise, Borderlands 3 where players received a new cast of characters along with the antagonist being the Calypso Twins who are the vaults power. While the entire series is fun to play through, if you’re new to the IP, you can easily dive into Borderlands 3 and get into the mix with a pretty active community today.

#10 Horizon Zero Dawn

Guerrilla Games was known for the Killzone franchise, but surprisingly they brought out a brand new IP during the PlayStation 4 generation called Horizon Zero Dawn. It dropped the FPS genre in favor of a brand new open-world RPG that was set in the distant future. Mankind has fallen and what’s left of the metal era before has been long forgotten. Now humanity has dwindled to small native tribes that give way to the giant mechanical beasts that roam the world.

Players are taking the role of Aloy, a young huntress that was an outcast as a baby. Taken in by another outcast and raised, Aloy’s goal becomes not only working to establish herself as part of the community tribe once again but to learn why she was an outcast as a newborn and where exactly she came from. This game was such a massive hit that it was the first Sony exclusive title to be ported over onto the PC platform with a sequel currently being developed.

#9 Monster Hunter world

Monster Hunter is a popular franchise and it’s been one that fans have continued to follow for years. The overall goal is more or less intact throughout each installment, as players actively hunt down giant monsters to acquire different resources or loot that could be harvest from the beast. With Monster Hunter World, the game drops zones and instead offers a bigger world for players to explore.

Not to mention, you could join in together with friends for your hunts. Again, much like past installments, players are actively hunting a creature, studying its movements, and using the necessary gear required to successfully take it down. This is currently the latest installment and as such, you’ll find a pretty active community of players.

#8 Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata is set during a period in which a robotic attack leaves humanity fleeing Earth. In hopes of gaining back their home, humanity has crafted up humanlike androids are built to fight in this proxy war. Players take the role of a combat android that can fight against these hostile enemies with hack and slash style mechanics. This is such a highly received video game title and if you played it before, chances are you’ve been recommending it to others. There’s even the Become as Gods Edition which includes the previously released DLC among other in-game content such as cosmetic skins.

#7 Bloodborne

Bloodborne comes from the legendary development team FromSoftware, the studio responsible for the iconic Souls franchise. Keeping up with the same mechanics, this studio brought out a new IP called Bloodborne, which was a game that was released exclusively on the PlayStation 4. Within this game, players stepped into the role of a Hunter who was traveling through the city of Yharnam.

It’s here that we discover the city was cursed by some kind of unique disease and players are looking to figure out what’s going on and taking out all kinds of grotesque monsters along the way. It’s a game that was a big hit and there’s plenty of fans hoping for a successor to Bloodborne to perhaps make a release on the PlayStation 5. Speaking of the PlayStation 5, there is a solid Souls game to pick up which we’ll be covering next.

#6 Demon’s Souls Remake

We made mention of the Souls franchise a couple of times in this list. It’s an immensely popular franchise, but some fans may have never played the original Demon’s Souls. That game came out back in 2009 exclusively for the PlayStation 3 so there was plenty of players that either missed it from not having a PlayStation 3 or simply just get into the franchise until moving on with Dark Souls. Fortunately, we have a remake available right now thanks to Bluepoint Games and it’s received some critical acclaim.

Bluepoint Games has delivered some solid remastered ports and remakes in the past, but this studio was able to bring out an incredible solid remake as a launch title to help give fans something to enjoy with the PlayStation 5. While the PlayStation 5 is still hard to come by if you happen to find a console then treat yourself with a copy of Demon’s Souls Remake along with it.

#5 Hades

Another studio that was made mention a couple of times in this list was Supergiant Games, the people who made the likes of Bastion and Transistor. Their latest video game installment is Hades, another indie hit that’s certainly worth purchasing today. In their latest release Hades, players are thrown into the role of Zagreus, the son of Hades. The narrative adventure players are going through is another coming of age tale with Zagreus wishing to leave the depths of hell and sets off on an adventure to reach Mount Olympus above.

Of course, escaping hell is no easy task even for the son of Hades himself. As a result, players are will have an uphill battle to endure while maneuvering around the underworld. This is a bit of roguelike as you attempted to get through all kinds of hostile enemies while dying would take you back from the start.

#4 Mass Effect Trilogy

BioWare has had a strong line of iconic RPG titles in the past and one of the video game series that will continue to stand the test of time is Mass Effect. This trilogy was such a big deal back in the day as we were going through an epic adventure full of characters we’ve watched grow and the storyline adapts to the choices we made. While the third mainline installment didn’t end in a way that pleased everyone, which is a bit hard to do, it’s still a trilogy highly regarded, not only as a fantastic science fiction narrative but as an incredible RPG in general. You can go through the games individually, but this is one trilogy that might be best held off until we receive the remaster collection coming out later this year called Mass Effect: Legendary Edition which bring out an enhanced edition for players to enjoy on modern platforms.

#3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, is one of those video games that just doesn’t go away, and for good reason. For a minute this was a title that felt like an ongoing meme as Bethesda continued to release ports for Skyrim on everything they possibly could. However, this is such a fantastic action RPG that you can easily get lost playing the title countless times. There’s the ability to craft up unique protagonists, countless quests to go through some of which were randomly found while exploring or reading in-game books.

So much lore and world design were put into Skyrim that it left us in awe of just what you would find in this lively world. We know it’s an older game now, the visuals are not going to hold up to some of the other games on this list, but you will be surprised by just how much this game could hook you in today. Fortunately, newcomers won’t have to deal with the loading times and bugs found in this game from when it initially launched.

#2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt Red was at their height with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. So many fans around the world couldn’t wait to dive into this conclusion and it was clear that the developers took a ton of time building up this game. Visually the game was stunning at the time, there were countless quests and quite a few of them were so well written.

Fans looking for a high-fantasy RPG can’t get much better than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The only problem some players may have today is if they go into this title blind without any backhand knowledge of this IP. So you might want to do yourself a favor and give a couple of YouTube videos a watch that helps breakdown the history of the past two installments to get you started for The Witcher 3 along with its DLC expansions.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

We all know that lists are objective, some of these points you’ll agree with and others you might not care for. The very same can be said about where they are ranked. However, I think the majority will find The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be ranking if not within the top number one spot then at least within the top five. Nintendo delivered an open-world Zelda title that puts players into the role of Link as he awakens from a slumber to find Hyrule is in peril.

With the threat of the Calamity Ganon breaking free and unleashing havoc once again. Players had communities to visit, characters to meet, quests to complete, puzzles to solve, and a slew of bosses to defeat. To quite a few fans of the franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has become the absolute pinnacle of The Legend of Zelda franchise.