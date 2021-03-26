25 Best Off-Road Video Games

There is a ton of love for off-road video games. The thrill of barreling down tough terrains, mountains, boulders, and forested areas offers a pretty nice change-up of the usually paved race track courses from more traditional racing games. In this list, we’re going over the best off-road video games you won’t want to pass upon.

#25 Screamer 4×4

Screamer 4×4 is a bit of an older game but still one that fans have some strong nostalgia for. It was released back in 2000 which you can still get access to with the likes of GOG. This is an arcade off-road racing game that has players going through tough terrains, big natural obstacles, and battling against the clock.

The game does split up into really two game modes where you’re either freely driving around the area and going through the tough terrains at your own will or you’ll drive through some tough terrains via racecourses. For an older game today, there’s plenty to enjoy with this franchise not to mention the Screamer series, in general, has been a fan favorite over the years. Anyone here remembers Screamer?

#24 Fuel

Fuel is a bit of a unique racing game as it takes place in a post-apocalyptic world after the sun has killed off most of the Earth. As a result, the game opens up a big world full of off-road racing potential. The map was massive with players being able to race anywhere without any loading screens unless players were to crash their vehicle.

The title may not be as remembered as some of the games on this list which is a bit of a bummer especially with the game world featuring some cool weather effects such as tornadoes. When players were not going through the game in a free roam setup, then there are the typical race courses available which again handles like an arcade racer with fast-paced gameplay and destructive courses.

#23 Mad Max

Mad Max had a pretty popular video game release last-generation but unfortunately, it was one of those games that stayed mainly as a hidden gem. Despite constantly being recommended to players in different lists, it’s one game that just didn’t quite take off. We’re here mentioning it again and it’s a fitting list to put it in. Set within the Mad Max universe, players will be driving around a lot but that’s to be expected with the franchise.

There is a story here and it’s not just an off-road racing game, but you’ll have a supped up car, a big open world to explore, enemies to fight against and from time-to-time, you’ll have to explore on foot to complete some objectives. If you missed out on this game initially and are looking for a different kind of off-road video game experience, give Mad Max a chance.

#22 MotorM4X: Offroad Extreme

MotorM4X: Offroad Extreme is a bit of a tough game to track down now. It was released back in 2008 and has since been pulled from Steam much to fans’ disappointment. This game put players into different environments whether it was the snowy tundra of Alaska or the barren hot desert, players were given access to a variety of vehicles to take onto these tough terrains to explore and race.

There was even the ability to kind of chart your way around the maps. With that said, this game has some obvious bugs with the title but again, despite the issues that would pop up, fans on Steam’s discussion board still would like this game brought back. Unfortunately, it could very well be a game lost for good when it comes to an official digital storefront purchase.

#21 Gravel

Gravel comes from Milestone a development team responsible for quite a few racing video game releases. This is another arcade off-road racing video game where players are given access to a bunch of different rallycross tracks to race through, a ton of vehicles, and a career mode. It’s all about speed, heavy-duty supped-up vehicles, with courses ranges from cross country, stadium events, to speed cross. Also, this game comes with some additional DLC as well to give players some more vehicles and even maps. Even if you don’t have any interest in going through the DLC and purchasing more vehicles, it’s worth checking out since the developers have also given out quite a few free DLC vehicles for players.

#20 Dakar 18

For rally enthusiasts, you might know that Dakar 18 is based around the annual rally raid by the Amaury Sport Organization. This is set in South America where players have a massive cross-country rally course to race through. The game acts more like a simulator where players have a variety of vehicle-types to use such as cars, motorcycles, quads, trucks, and UTVs.

When players are not going through the races or competing online, there’s an open-world map available to give players a large area to race around in and get a bit more comfortable with the vehicles. Unfortunately, most of the problems players have with this game are physics and handling. Still, fans of the actual Dakar rally have been pretty supportive of the title.

#19 Off Road Drive

Off-road video games typically can be a bit easygoing for newcomers. There are a ton of arcade-like titles out there to give players a bit more freedom in driving through rough terrains. But, you also have games like Off Road Drive which attempts to give players a more realistic off-road gameplay experience. Here players are given some difficult courses that are not all about a few jumps and turns.

Some obstacles require players to think about how their vehicle will handle the terrain which means adjusting air pressure, going between different gears, and a winch. It’s the type of game that would probably appeal to off-road enthusiasts in general. Likewise, it’s also races that focus on time trials rather than going through courses with competitors. Within this game you’ll have to get through the mud and up rocks without breaking simply mashing down on the gas pedal.

#18 The Crew 2

The Crew 2 gave players a massive open-world map of the United States to race through. Here players could endlessly drive and reach big destination map locations so obviously players wouldn’t drive to every road from coast to coast, but you would get to move from one area of the map to another seamlessly. For instance, players could drive to New York City, Las Vegas, and Detroit just to name a few areas between long stretches of free roaming.

Similar to other games on this list The Crew 2 is a racing game along with an open-world free roam title as well. You could find some off-road terrains to drive around in but it’s also worth noting that this is not strictly a car vehicle-based title. Instead, players could switch between a car, a speedboat, and plane on the fly.

#17 Pure Rock Crawling

Pure Rock Crawling was released back in 2018 and it remains an early access title today. It’s exactly what the name suggests, the game is based around rock crawling which means driving up big mountain terrains as you attempt to go slowly and maneuver around big boulders and rocky mountainsides all while avoiding any flips. It might not be for everyone, but those that enjoy the thrill of a rocky trail climb or driving around on forest hills may want to give this game a shot. However, as I mentioned, this is an early access title so you may see changes to the gameplay as development continues to work on the project.

#16 ATV Offroad Fury

I may be a bit bias here because man did I love ATV Offroad Fury. It’s a series that put players in control of these ATVs with racecourses in a variety of terrains. The game was all about speeding down the muddy roads, getting big hair from ramps, going for crazy tricks, and of course reaching first place.

However, you could also enjoy an open-world style free roam with a friend. Here you could once again race around the open terrains, attempt to get up big mountains, boulders, even some buildings. I can’t forget the thrill of barreling as fast as you could to the outer limits of the map for the level to only fling your character and ATV right back to the middle of the map again.

#15 Grand Theft Auto V

You might be a bit surprised to see Grand Theft Auto on here but you could get a fun off-road experience in Grand Theft Auto V. Now it’s not as detailed as some of these other games on the list, but the map did feature some off-road trails and mountains for players to race around within. Not to mention, that players could grab a car, get a ton of upgrades on the vehicle to make it easier to manage off-road, and then again race around within. Of course, we all probably just supped up a fast car and attempted to speed up a mountain without any care in the world. Rockstar Games put a ton of time into Grand Theft Auto V so it will be really interesting to see if they add anything else to off-road vehicles with the next mainline installment.

#14 Art of Rally

Art of Rally was released back in 2020 and it was a big indie title hit. This is an arcade-style rally game with visuals that look simplistic. Players are going through single-player races in rally cars with a focus on drifting. Fortunately, the handling starts beginner-friendly with players being able to tweak the driving modes to offer a more difficult and realistic style approach to the races. With Art of Rally, you get a solid rally racing experience without the need for realistic mud or environments and that’s quite the feat for this racing sub-genre.

#13 Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Everyone loves monster trucks am I right? These big behemoth vehicles that make a ton of noise, can perform wicked flips, and smash cars and trailers to bits is something to behold. If you’re a fan and want to dive back into a new game full of massive jumps and car destruction then you’ll want to check out Monster Jam Steel Titans 2. It’s some great mindless fun with large maps and some great head-to-head challenges if you’re wanting some multiplayer competition. Being big old monster trucks, the levels are based around rough terrains both in terms of racing and stadium tricks.

#12 V-Rally 4

The V-Rally franchise got started back in 1997 and in 2018 we received the latest installment V-Rally 4. This game once again puts players into a rally racing game that can be compared to the likes of WRC. Players can expect a traditional rally simulation-style game here but where this entry shines bright is the generated routes the game puts within the different maps. It offers a bit more unique and fresh gameplay experience for fans that might find the same routes to be a bit bland after so long. With that said, there will be times where you’ll have the same paths but you’ll have different overall map locations to pick from.

#11 FlatOut

FlatOut first came out in 2005 and its latest installment was in 2017 with FlatOut 4: Total Insanity. I’m just going to list this out as a franchise in general point as the games had their ups and downs. Overall, this series started as a fast-paced muscle car racing game with a ton of destruction and demolition derby racing. The game was all about racing around courses and smashing against another player. While visually the game may look a bit dated today, but even in 2021, it’s hard not to have fun with this game. The game just encouraged you to race dirty, as you whipped through the course obstacles and purposely rammed an opponent into obstacles in hopes of taking them completely out of the competition.

#10 WRC Series

World Rally Championship or better known as WRC is a long-running video game series that came out in 2001 and continued to release rather regularly with WRC 9 being the latest installment. Each game is based around the actual WRC season so for the latest installment, WRC 9, players were going through the 2020 WRC season. This is a realism racing game with courses based around different countries which can keep things a bit fresh visually. Being a realistic rally simulator game, there’s plenty of focus on making a career mode, managing your crew, vehicles and keeping cautious when racing through some difficult courses.

#9 Spintires

It would feel amiss not to make mention of Spintires, a game that allowed the developers to bring out MudRunner and SnowRunner, two games we’ll be getting into later in this list. Within the game, players are in Russia going through off-road rough terrains in Soviet Union vehicles to deliver different cargo loads. However, the game focused on players using their fuel wisely as they attempted to deliver the cargo while also avoiding any loss cargo wrecks. The popularity of this title release put the development team back to work with the initial spin-off title Mudrunner which offered an enhanced version of this game.

#8 MudRunner

As mentioned above we have the enhanced version of Spintires. MudRunner puts players into a fictional Russian environment as you attempt to deliver different cargo loads within the tough, unpaved, and muddy landscapes. It sounds simple on paper, take some logs, deliver it to the destination all while using these massive old Soviet Union vehicles. However, don’t let the terrain fool you, these muddy grounds are full of hills, dangerous cliffs, and thick woods. Players are going to get stuck and it’s then a challenge to figure out just how to get around the world with the cargo load.

The slightest oversight could mean burning through fuel or losing your cargo load so the name of the game here is taking things slow and don’t misjudge the slightest sketchy looking hills or depressions on the ground. If you enjoy this game then I would highly suggest looking at SnowRunner as it continues with this gameplay but enhances it with the number of environments, vehicles, upgrades, and missions.

#7 Wreckfest

Wreckfest is a bit different on this list as it’s a derby-style racing game. Created by the same development team behind the popular FlatOut franchise, Wreckfest was a game developed with two modes in-mind. The first being a standard racing game where players are barreling through the tracks in hopes of coming out in first place. Meanwhile, there is a demolition derby game mode that has players bashing their vehicles against each other in hopes of knocking them out of the game. With that said, it’s a single-player game so you’ll be facing against AI meanwhile there’s DLC available to give players a bit more vehicles and skins.

#6 BeamNG

BeamNG is an early access title that has gained quite a following over the years. It’s a driving simulation game with a focus on the development team’s dynamic soft-body physics. Here players will see the body of the car react realistically to the environment and motion. Likewise, the destruction will appeal more realistic with the body metal warping and snapping when colliding into different objects.

While there are plenty of different courses and paved roads to drive on, BeamNG also has off-road terrains. You’ll see the car body shift and tilt with the vehicle going up or down rough unpaved roads. Not to mention, that again, if you slip up and topple over you can see the car destruction just it likely would in reality. This is a single-player title and since its release in 2015, we’re still waiting for the full game title to launch out of early access.

#5 Dirt Rally 2.0

Off-road racing fans have likely already dived into Dirt Rally it’s a popular series. Some of those titles are aimed at more serious and simulated kinds of off-road racing while others are more relaxed or arcade-like. Dirt Rally 2.0 is a simulated racing game that is made for those that want a more realistic gameplay experience. You’ll still have a ton of different rally cars and intense courses, but you’ll likely find a bit of a learning curve when racing. Not to mention, there are some areas in which you’ll manage your team and vehicles. Again, it’s not a title that I would recommend if you’re just a casual racing fan in this series, but for those diehard off-road racing enthusiasts, this game may be easy to sink quite a few hours into.

#4 Overpass

Overpass puts players into big buggies as you’re barreling through the tough terrains. Players can attempt to climb up cliffs, climb over rocks, large tree stumps, among other harsh environments while the goal is to reach the finish line. With that said players won’t be winning the game by pushing the pedal to the floor, instead, players need to think about the pathway, know when to take things slowly, and how to properly position their vehicle to climb over the troubled area.

You will also find that there is online multiplayer as well so you can enjoy some competition if you’re after a race, meanwhile, there is a career mode that gives you not only tracks to go through but challenges, sponsors to attract, and seasons to organize for your team.

#3 MotorStorm Apocalypse

Motorstorm Apocalypse, now this is a game that deserves a remake. Within the game, players are going through big races around the West Coast of the United States but there is a catch. The entire world is gone to hell. It’s a nonstop chaotic mess with constant disasters popping up while you’re racing. There could be massive buildings crash down below or racing across a bridge just for it to start warping, snapping off into bits. Things just do not stop and it becomes a battle to not only race around the game with the competitors but also keeping a close eye on the ever-changing environment. Unfortunately, the game only launched on the PlayStation 3 and we haven’t seen Sony bring this IP out much since besides the PS Vita release of MotorStorm: RC.

#2 Dirt 5

We mentioned in this list that the Dirt series has both arcade and simulation-based racing games. While Dirt Rally 2.0 is one of the latest simulated-focused titles, Dirt 5 gives players a thrilling and over-the-top off-road arcade game. Here it’s less focused on going through the races with precision driving and instead offers more relaxed control systems.

There are big maps with rough terrains, buggies, rally cars, and even a setting that allows players to craft their unique playground to race around in full of ramps, paved turns, and loops. This is the kind of off-road arcade experience that’s easy to get into whether you’re after the more wacky course playgrounds or more extremely tough off-road courses.

#1 SnowRunner

After the success of MudRunner, the development team went on to bring out another installment with SnowRunner. This game acts very much the same as its predecessor in which players are tasked with driving smartly in some rough terrains. Speaking of terrains, there is a bit more of a variety here with snowy tundras, deeply forested areas, or muddy bogs, there are plenty of trails to get stuck in, lose cargo, or completely flip over a vehicle.

Meanwhile, those that are successful in their different mission objectives would have carefully plotted out their routes and brought a rig that was capable of the job. I think most would agree that this is the kind of game where you can connect with friends online and attempt to get through some jobs only to get hilariously stuck and needing assistance to get back on the stable ground. Otherwise, players can throw this game on and chill out with some music or their favorite podcast.