20 Best Free Xbox One Video Games

Video games are certainly not cheap and if you want to save some money, there’s a good chance you’ll be waiting a few months after a new game release to pick it up on much of a discount. However, those of you who want to play some video games without having to pay anything will find some great free-to-play titles available right now.

In this list, we’ll be showcasing some of the best free video games available on the Xbox One platforms. With that said, it is worth mentioning that the Xbox Game Pass might prove to be the best value. While you will have to pay a monthly to a yearly fee, you’ll gain access to countless video game titles along with new Microsoft first-party games at launch.

#20 Hyper Scape

With so many free-to-play battle royale games releasing while achieving massive success, Ubisoft was looking to get in on the fun. That’s where Hyper Scape to play as it’s a futuristic fast-paced FPS battle royale title. Much like other battle royale games players are working either solo or with a team to be the last group standing while the map slowly shrinks down to size. A big part of this game was to appeal towards streamers, in particular Twitch streamers. The video game would offer players to connect the game with their Twitch channel in which case viewers would be prompted to vote on different aspects they would like to see changed within the game.

For instance, viewers could vote for low gravity to be placed or additional ammunition. Although the game didn’t quite hit the expectations that Ubisoft was hoping for and as a result, the studio has suggested that they are going to make some overhauls to the gameplay. Despite that, it looks like this game could have a big resurgence of players when Ubisoft attempts to release a revamped update out into the marketplace so you might want to keep tabs on this game.

#19 Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

The Dead or Alive franchise has been around since 1996 and years later we still have new video game installments available. So far the latest is Dead or Alive 6 which came out in 2019. This is a fighting video game series where players will battle against AI or against other players in a 1v1 match. This is a premium title so you will have to purchase the game if you want to go through the campaign and all of the available content.

However, with that said, there is a free-to-play version available called Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters. This game version is available for free and it allows players the ability to try the game out for free. It supports online gameplay along with a local fight mode as well as stages from the first section of the campaign storyline. Where this game is limited is by the available fighters you’ll have to play with. In this Core Fighters edition, you’ll only have access to four characters which are Kasumi, Hitomi, Diego, and Bass.

#18 Rocket League

It’s not too often we see video games go from being a standalone premium title that players have to purchase to enjoy before ending up as a free-to-play video game. Rocket League was an indie title that offered players a new-age style of soccer. Players controlled their supped-up futuristic car where your goal is to knock a giant soccer ball into the opposing team’s goal. It’s incredibly difficult as there’s a high learning curve to the game.

Knowing just how to hit the ball, where to make your car jump, and even how the ball will land will take some time to get used to, but since Rocket League’s developers Psyonix, was purchased by Epic Games, the video game was made free to play. Players won’t have to spend a dime to start enjoying this game right now along with getting used to the game physics.

#17 Gwent

When The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt came out I don’t think the developers knew just how popular their in-game CCG title would become. Gwent was a massive time killer within the game and it didn’t take very long before the developers, CD Projekt Red, opted to make a standalone version that players could enjoy outside of The Witcher 3. Now we have Gwent readily available and it’s proved to be just as big of a hit as it was within the RPG title.

Here players get the same experience although a bit more enhanced for fans. It’s a title that doesn’t take much to learn and it can be pretty fast-moving. With that said, this title may quickly get overshadowed if Blizzard ever opts to bring over their hit digital trading card game, Hearthstone, onto console platforms. For now, that hasn’t happened so this could be the next best thing for the foreseeable future.

#16 Vigor

Vigor first got its start on the Xbox One console platform. This is a looter shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Norway setting. Players start the game out with their base zone where they can make the upgrade and store their gear. However, the real challenge to the game is when you enter a PVP zone in which case the gear you decide to bring with you from your base is what you’ll have to fight off other players. It’s also in this zone where you’ll acquire more loot for you to take back into your base.

This is a risky move as the gear you bring into the PVP zone can very well be lost for good so you can find the gameplay to be tense as you’re scavenging for items, gunning players down for their gear, and ensuring you have enough goods to make the trek back to your base. Meanwhile, the game adds a few more unique elements to make things even riskier such as gunning for airdrops with goods in an active match.

#15 Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter is an easy game to pick up as it’s all about managing a vault. While Fallout was mainly known for its big open-world RPG experiences, Bethesda opted to bring out something unique with a new Fallout game that had players becoming the Overseer. From there players would control how the vault was set up and acquire the resources needed to maintain the vault while also keeping all the inhabitants safe along with well taken care of.

However, with so many raiders in the area, there’s the chance of them breaking into your vault so you’ll also need to prepare for defenses such as giving your dwellers weapons to fight back. Furthermore, if you have enough gear and resources available, you could send a dweller to go out into the wasteland in hopes of finding some other useful goods to bring back to the vault. It’s a simplistic management game that you can casually play completely for free.

#14 Minion Masters

Minion Masters is a tower defense game that can be played either as a solo 1v1 or with duos in a 2v2 match. Here players will be crafting up their decks of creatures, traps, and defenses to send out on the map. There’s some strategy to the game as well since you’ll need to ensure that your deck is full of useful characters that either plays a great offense or defense when your side of the board gets overrun with the opposing side’s characters.

There’s also a good bit of leveling up where you’ll acquire the necessary currency and items to craft up unique cards. Fortunately, matches are not necessarily long with most ending in under five minutes. If you enjoy tower defense games and have yet to try out Minion Masters then you’ll want to give this game a download today.

#13 Brawlhalla

Nintendo has dominated the platform fighting games genre with their Super Smash Bros series. Since the Nintendo 64 days, players have been battling against one another by using a wide assortment of Nintendo IP characters, themed maps, and unique item drops. We’ve seen several installments released into the market with the latest being Super Smash Bros. Ultimate which comes with every character featured in the series so far plus some newcomers. Fortunately, there is a nice alternative to those that want a solid platform fighter on console platforms outside of Nintendo’s.

The game we would recommend checking out is Brawlhalla which has a solid community of players logging in regularly to play. Just like Super Smash Bros, this video game features several levels, characters, and item drops. Speaking of characters, while there are some unique characters, we’ve seen the game feature crossover IPs as well such as Tomb Raider. While it may not have the stacked lineup of fighters as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you’ll find plenty to enjoy here without the price tag attached.

#12 Destiny 2

Destiny was Bungie’s big IP after leaving the Halo franchise to Microsoft. The studio still kept up with the science fiction FPS experience, but with a brand new storyline and games as a service-style experience. Currently, the developers are on the second installment with Destiny 2 and while the game initially started as a premium title for players to purchase and enjoy, it eventually went to a free-to-play experience. Here you’ll have a ton of story missions, locations to visit, and battles to partake in.

Likewise, if the sequel release has you a bit hesitant to jump into the mix then you’ll find that the start of this game will offer everything you need to know so that you’re up and running without having to spend too much time seeking out the backstory. As mentioned, there’s plenty of expansions available as well. In fact we have The Witch Queen and Lightfall coming out which are slated to launch within the next two years.

#11 Neverwinter

Neverwinter may help fill the MMORPG void for Xbox One players. This is an MMORPG game based around the Dungeons and Dragons franchise and while it feels a bit dated by today’s standards, it has a community that enjoys the game. It won’t be the World of Warcraft killer, but since WOW has yet to take the plunge onto console platforms then this may help kill some hours. While players can create a character and go through the game campaign, you’ll likely need to expect some level grinding.

With that said, much like other free-to-play titles, there are in-game purchases to help give your character a bit of a buff or boost. Still, those that don’t want to spend any money can sink quite a few hours into the gameplay.

#10 DC Universe Online

Speaking of MMORPG titles you also have DC Universe Online as a game well worth looking into. It takes players into the DC Comics universe where you’ll craft up a unique hero and chart off into the game completing a series of missions. Character creation allows players to not only adjust the appearance of their character but also their various skill attributes which you’ll continue to hone in on as you progress through the game.

Additionally, the game features a series of episode releases as well which gave players a narrative storyline. These episodes would follow certain characters from the DC Comics universe whether its a story based around the Joker, the Lantern Corps, to even the Teen Titans, there’s plenty of unique storylines here that DC Comics fans will enjoy. The game is still being supported today so not only do you have plenty of content in the past to enjoy but also new content that will be coming out in the future.

#9 World of Tanks

World of Tanks has been around for a good while now since 2010 where it launched for PC and shortly after the Xbox 360. However, the game is still going strong with it being released on more current generation video game console platforms such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you haven’t heard of this game, this is a vehicular combat MMO with players getting access to control a variety of different tanks.

It’s a PvP title where you move these large armored vehicles around the map and fire against the enemy forces. There are also a few different game modes you can select from which sets some limitations on the type of vehicles, playable maps, and tasks. Chances have you enjoyed this game already with this title being around for quite a few years now, but the community continues to see this game thriving today.

#8 Smite

MOBA’s are plentiful online for the PC platform but there are a few options that you can enjoy on consoles as well. One of those is Smite which focuses on a battle between mythological figures. If you’re interested in MOBA games like League of Legends or DOTA 2 but don’t have a PC to try them on then this is a great option. It’s a game that’s been around since 2014, it’s still being supported and honestly a pretty easy game to get started on when it comes to the MOBA genre.

Likewise, its popularity has continued to bring this game to new heights with esports tournaments. While there are certainly quite a few MOBA titles to outrank Smite, those on the Xbox One console platform have a very solid game to try out today.

#7 Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantasy Star Online is a game I think many of us picked up a Dreamcast back in 2001. While the Dreamcast didn’t live on much longer the gameplay of Phantasy Star Online was something that had players logging countless hours into. We have even seen this title move on to other platforms as well such as the Nintendo GameCube and Microsoft Xbox. However, years later Japan finally received a new installment with Phantasy Star Online 2 and it felt like eons went on for those of us in North America who were waiting to get access to Phantasy Star Online 2. Fortunately, it finally happened in 2020, players who were anxiously awaiting the launch of Phantasy Star Online 2 were able to jump into the mix and start enjoying this MMORPG once again.

It’s a game you can lose just hours of as you quest, gather gear, and progress through the stories which there’s plenty of content here for players. It’s worth noting that six episodes offer players narrative content to go through, but if you wish to continue with the story then you’ll have to jump onto Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis which is a massive update coming out this year, 2021. The new update would bring all of your content and progress made from the Phantasy Star Online 2 release as well and both games will remain active allowing newcomers the ability to go through the Phantasy Star Online 2 campaign before jumping onto New Genesis.

#6 Dauntless

Easily compared to the iconic Monster Hunter franchise we have Dauntless, a free alternative that can be enjoyed right now on the Xbox One console platform. In Dauntless, players are once again going on massive battles with a variety of monster enemies that roam the open world. Just like the Monster Hunter franchise. Also much like the Monster Hunter franchise players will be able to connect online and work together in Dauntless. Here players will check their gear and prepare for a search to find the monster and begin taking it down to acquire more precious loot.

If you were ever interested in going through Monster Hunter in the past but haven’t picked up the games then this could be a really good title to try out and see if the gameplay grabs you at all. Likewise, being free, there’s no reason not to give this game a try.

#5 Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Overwatch is a massively popular team-based hero shooter. You have a wide roster of hero characters that have unique attributes and skills that will help compliment the entire team’s gameplay. However, those that wanted a free alternative had Paladins: Champions of the Realm. Similar to Overwatch, this is a hero shooter where you have a roster of characters with unique gameplay styles as you worked with your team in the various game modes.

These game modes could be anything from standard team deathmatches where you’re trying to rank up the points for slaying enemy players or capturing points on the map. It’s proven to be a competitive title as well so you could find not only an active community of players enjoying this game but a challenge as well during gameplay.

#4 Path of Exile

Path of Exile is often described as a solid Diablo game alternative. Setup in a similar isometric view, this is an action RPG with plenty of questing, a large skill tree, and gear to acquire along the way. Overall, the game drops players into this island that’s home to all kinds of outcasts and you’re essentially just another soul looking to surviving. Along the way, you’ll meet different NPCs and like any good RPG they’ll set you up with new quests, bosses to face again, and rewards to fight for. This title has also been around for ages now with the game launching back in 2013 originally for the PC and later in 2017 finding a home on the Xbox One platform.

At any rate, this title is full of content and expansions to go through at this point although you’ll want to make note that there is a big overhaul in the works which is essentially called Path of Exile 2. This expansion won’t be launching until 2022, but from there you’ll have a new several-act storyline, new skill systems, and overall enhancements to the game engine. With that said, this will still keep the original game campaign available to give new players the ability to still enjoy all of the original content.

#3 Fortnite

Come on do we need to explain Fortnite in 2021? This game took the world by storm and Epic Games has helped paved the way for so many other battle royale games to come out afterward. In this game, players are once again going through a battle royale title where the goal is to be the last character standing. Set in an open world environment with the map slowly closing over time, it’s a battle to stay away from the storm and to defeat all the players you’ll come face to face with along the way.

Much like other games in the genre, when players drop, either as a solo experience or with teams, you’ll be landing on the ground in search of goods such as resources to build up walls and platforms, ammunition, health, or better weapons. Fortnite has also been extremely popular with crossovers as well with iconic IPs getting featured as unlockable skins and that doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. While Fortnite came out back in 2017, this game is showing no signs of slowing down and continues to not only be a mega moneymaker from the in-game purchases for Epic Games, but a title that’s continues to be an entertaining for both veteran and new players alike.

#2 Call of Duty: Warzone

Now when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare first came out into the marketplace in 2019 there were tons of rumors and speculation going on about the video game receiving a battle royale title. It took a bit of time but that rumor proved to be true but what’s even more interesting is that the game mode was released as a standalone mode that could be enjoyed as a free-to-play experience. The gameplay mechanics were the same as the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game in which case players were going through the title as an FPS. However, players were given a large map that supported over a hundred players.

While the game allows players to make some load-outs that can be redeemed in-game with currency raked up during matches, players were mainly dropping down into the map and gathering resources and loot either discovered randomly within the game or acquired from another downed player. Likewise, there are plenty of vehicles as well which helps players quickly get across the map as it shrinks but at the cost of making more noise and attention to your area. Again much like other battle royale games on this list, Call of Duty: Warzone could be played either as a solo experience or as teams so if you have a group of friends, you could attempt to be one of the last groups standing within this game.

#1 Apex Legends

Apex Legends is one of the more popular battle royale video game titles available in the marketplace today and interestingly enough this was a title that developers Respawn Entertainment was able to keep quiet. That ultimately allowed for a big surprise reveal and release for players to dive into and enjoy completely for free. This is a game that can be played with teams of three where each character available in the roster is hero-based which means that you’ll have some unique skills and attributes to use during the game.

Outside of that, this FPS plays out much like other battle royale games where players are dropped into a map filled with items to loot and teams to take out. The main goal here is for players to be the last team standing. If you never really tried a battle royale title then honestly we save to give this title a try. It’s currently one of the biggest free hits right now and as a result, you’ll find that there is a massive community actively playing the game. Best of all, if you have a few friends then you can easily start a squad together for online matches.