5 Best Xbox One Golf Video Games

There’s a wide range of different golf video games to pick from. We have simulation golf titles that are based on a more realistic approach to party games that takes the sport of golf into a new wacky direction. In this list, we’re going to highlight the best golf games we recommend checking out if you’re on the Xbox One platform.

#5 Dangerous Golf

Dangerous Golf comes from a pretty reputable development team. Crafted up by Three Fields Entertainment, which was a group that was founded by former Criterion Games developers. If that doesn’t ring a bell, Criterion Games brought out the incredibly successful racing franchise Burnout. Not only were players rewarded by going through races at incredible speeds and near misses, but there was just as much fun when players crashed and racked up as much damage to the surrounding area as possible. This same concept is added into Dangerous Golf in which players are not necessarily looking to play a game of golf as they are looking to bring out as much destruction to the immediate area. With themed stages, players will attempt to hit their ball and create as much damage to the room as possible. Whether it’s destroying a museum full of glass cabinets and vases to demolishing a restaurant kitchen.

#4 Golf With Your Friends

There are a couple of good choices for simulation golf games but standard golf may not be everyone’s cup of tea. However, you might be hard-pressed to find someone that hasn’t enjoyed a fun little game of miniature golf. It’s popular for all ages as players attempt to go through wacky courses with friends and loved ones. Golf With Your Friends offers players some putt-putt golf with simple controls and courses based around different themes such as being in a pirate cove.

As mentioned this miniature golf game is also pretty easy to grasp when it comes to the controls. Players are essentially just setting up where they want to hit the ball with an analog stick while attempting to gauge just how much power to put behind the swing. With different obstacles, loops, and ramps, there’s plenty of trial and error guesswork here as you attempt to figure out how to sink the ball. Best of all, this game can be enjoyed with up to twelve players online so several friends can join in on the fun.

#3 Party Golf

Party Golf is an indie title that very loosely is based around golf. It’s a party-style game that’s simple to understand and probably difficult to put down. Here this game is played in 2D where players are actively racing to reach the hole with as many shots as possible. However, the map course can really turn into an insane maze with plenty of areas to overcome while you attempt to either be the first player to reach the hole or make in time before the round ends and you’re moved to another wacky course.

There’s also a wide range of different modes as well that offers unique rules and mechanics to the game. If you’re looking for a fun game to play with a group of friends then you can’t go wrong with Party Golf. You can even enjoy this game right now on the latest-generation console platform, the Xbox Series X/S but that’s if you’re lucky enough to find a console in the wild.

#2 The Golf Club 2

The Golf Club 2 is a simulator-style of golfing game. Here players will get a variety of courses where they can practice freely to hone in their skills or compete against AI with a traditional career mode. Being a simulator game there are plenty of tutorials available which will help guide you in not only how to play this video game but also provide some basic golf tips such as the different clubs or how to read the lay of the land.

When you’re not going through tips and guides, there are plenty of career mode challenges to complete along with course challenges. Here you’ll continue to compete against other golfers for virtual in-game money which you can spend on different cosmetics and gear. We can’t forget to mention that there is multiplayer available and even if you’re not able to connect with your friends, there are options to play against their previous records for the courses.

#1 PGA Tour 2K

The Golf Club makes our list again but this time with a rebrand. Now under the 2K umbrella, fans of the franchise will want to look for PGA Tour 2K going forward as the title handle. This is still very much a golfing simulator type of video game where players will find a more realistic take on the sport. As a result, most of what you know of from the past installments there is a combination of career challenges to complete along with course specific challenges.

If you enjoy the actual sport then during the career mode you’ll be facing against some PGA iconic golfers along with competing for sponsorship deals which in return will offer players some new cosmetic items. There’s also the ability to create your own unique courses as well. Depending on how many players try the course out, new challenges can be placed on your creation for others to try and complete. So even if you’re finding the game courses to start getting a bit dull to play, there’s a wide variety of player created courses to swift through online.