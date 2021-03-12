10 Best Xbox One Co-op Horror Games

Horror games are always a popular video game genre in the marketplace. You will have no problem finding a game to pick up and play today. However, things can get a bit more niche if you’re looking for cooperative horror video game titles. With that said, in this list, we’ll be covering some of our personal favorite cooperative horror video game titles we think are well worth playing today.

#10 Friday The 13th The Game

Friday The 13th The Game was an instant hit when it launched into the marketplace initially. It allowed players a chance to dive into the iconic horror movie franchise in a modern-day video game format. Here players are split between either being survivors or otherwise known as camp councilors or the role of Jason. Here the survivors are attempting to escape the campgrounds, but to do so they’ll need to gather certain resources and gear. For instance, to take a car you’ll need to locate keys and a car battery. Meanwhile, survivors are only able to talk with each other if they are either nearby or if they locate a radio, in which case you’ll need to rely on another player finding a radio to use as well.

However, located somewhere on the map is Jason the player that’s actively looking for survivors to kill off. With a few powers to further buff up Jason, players will have their own means to deal with Jason on their own such as a one-time use pocket knife to stab Jason for stun or by leaping through cabin windows to escape Jason’s grasp. Unfortunately, the game was hit with some legal issues based on licensing. Ultimately the servers were shut down but it did give players the ability to connect online through peer-to-peer networking so you can still enjoy this game with your group of friends today.

#9 Dead by Daylight

While Friday the 13th The Game was limited to one IP and as mentioned was dealing with legal issues preventing this game from getting even bigger players did have an alternative option to continue on the fun. Dead by Daylight more or less features the same type of gameplay where players are either a survivor attempting to escape the area or a hostile monster player looking to take out the survivors.

Survivors are dropped into the map where they need to locate various generators and power them to open up exits. However, they’ll have to avoid a hostile monster that will be lurking around the map, putting survivors in confinements and attempting to down them. Likewise, survivors will need to work together to avoid being killed off completely and escape. As mentioned, the game features several IPs thanks to special crossover events. For instance, we’ve seen Saw, Stranger Things, to Konami’s iconic survival horror series Silent Hill get picked up and featured within the game. This not only adds a new hostile monster, new characters, and even a different map for players to enjoy.

#8 Zombie Army 4: Dead War

The Zombie Army franchise has a fourth installment available and it’s a series that some players may have completely missed. With that said, it’s well worth checking into with the fourth installment being the latest. Here players are going through a wacky storyline where Nazi zombies have turned up and you along with your friends are sent to stop them from overtaking the world. It’s a game that’s a bit like Left 4 Dead, where you have a group of survivors gunning their way down a massive collection of zombies all while completing a series of mission goals.

Meanwhile, you’ll have the ability to make tweaks and upgrades for your weapons which, much like the storyline, can be over-the-top fun, such as a shotgun that can shoot out electrical blasts. However, if you rather not going through the campaign then there’s the traditional wave-based style game mode as well where your group of friends can attempt to see how long they would last in the game before finally being overtaken by the zombie horde.

#7 State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2 is a third-person shooter where players must build up a sanctuary-type fort that houses the innocent away from the flesh-eating monsters that rule the world. Outside of building up a base, players can team up with friends while scavenging for items and develop survivor skills to improve their usefulness in the community.

The game features online four-player cooperative gameplay as players will work together and attempt to survive the post-apocalypse. Not only will you be battling against undead but locating different resources to scavenge to keep your group alive and well. We also know that a third installment is in the works for this series if you find yourself enjoying State of Decay 2. Unfortunately, nothing but an initial teaser trailer has been showcased so far which means we don’t know just what exactly development studio Undead Labs has planned.

#6 Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Island was developed by Techland, a studio that worked on Dying Light which we’ll be getting into later in this list. Within Dead Island, players are trapped on a tropical paradise resort island when the zombie apocalypse happens. Now to get off the island, you discover that you’re immune but that doesn’t mean you can’t get killed by these beasts if they happen to swarm around you.

Players are tasked with aiding civilians around the island with their needs as they work towards a way to get back home. It’s a melee-focused game as well with players slashing away at zombies or using one of the unique weapons that can be crafted as you progress through the campaign. There is also a definitive edition available with this game which comes with the game, Dead Island: Riptide, along with all the DLC. Players can go through the game co-op but it’s only supported online so if you’ll be out of luck if you’re wanting to enjoy the game locally.

#5 The Blackout Club

In The Blackout Club players are working as a group of teenagers looking to gather evidence when a strange occurrence happens with teenagers waking up in random areas of the town. You’ll find that the town is controlled by some unusual cultist-like group which means you’ll have to figure out how to turn things around for this once normal neighborhood. However, to gather information, players will need to be sneaky and roam around the town using an assortment of tools such as grapples to scale to new heights or noisemakers to get the attention of the mysterious hostile enemies.

Throughout the game round, there will be a couple of objectives to complete which may mean breaking into homes where more of these hostile cult-like characters are roaming around aimlessly. The main focus is keeping quiet as you don’t want to draw too much attention towards your position. However if too noisy, players can be caught and turned into mindless walkers as well where you’ll need the aid of another player to track you down for a daring rescue.

#4 Dying Light

As mentioned above, Techland was the one responsible for Dying Light. Rather than being stuck in a tropical island paradise when the zombie apocalypse happens, players are infiltrating a middle-eastern city that is under quarantine due to the virus spread. Here you’ll learn what’s going on but more importantly you’ll be dealing with loads of the undead. There’s also a play on the day and night cycle as well with zombies being slow and easy to deal with during the day but becomes incredibly hostile and difficult at night.

One way to combatant these hostile creatures is by simply running away thanks to a parkour system that the developers added into the gameplay. Fortunately, you won’t have to go through the campaign alone as this game does offer cooperative gameplay support. Players can connect online with up to four-player co-op available. Meanwhile, there is a sequel in the works, but we’re left waiting on just when we can get our hands on Dying Light 2. Fortunately, it does look like we’ll still see this game launch on the Xbox One where again we’ll have online co-op support.

#3 Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil has been around for decades at this point. Alongside the mainline installments, Capcom has released several spin-off titles as well. One of those game series was Resident Evil Revelations although for this list we’re going to be covering Resident Evil Revelations 2. In this title, players will be picking up a side story that happens between Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6.

Overall, the story follows Claire Redfield and Moira Burton as they get kidnapped during Claire’s welcoming party to the anti-bio-terrorism organization TerraSave. Waking up in an unfamiliar facility, the duo must work together to figure out where they are at and who is responsible for the attack, all while fighting off a slew of hostile monsters along with solving a series of puzzles during their escape. As you can guess, this game features cooperative support with two players taking the role of either individual. Likewise, both characters have their pros such as Claire having the ability to gun enemies down or Moira being capable of stunning enemies with her flashlight.

#2 Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 5 is one of the black sheep installments to the franchise for several fans of the IP, but more people are looking back at the game for its thrilling co-op action-horror experience. In this game, players take the role of Chris Redfield who is tasked with solving a new BOW threat located in Africa. Along for the journey is a local BSAA division agent named Sheva Alomar. Players can go through this game in co-op with a secondary player getting to control Sheva, although both characters mainly play the same.

Here players are again battling against an assortment of infected hostile creatures along with going through boss battles and solving puzzles. However, this game is far more action-oriented than the survival-horror gameplay that the series was known for. That’s not to say it’s not a fun co-op experience, but for those that want the old-school survival horror feel of Resident Evil which is also what the game series has diverted back towards with these latest installments, you won’t find it here.

#1 Hunt Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is an FPS game where players are taking the role of monster bounty hunters. Players step in and track down these big behemoth monsters, take them out, collect their bounty and get out of the area. This doesn’t sound like much of a challenge outside of battling the monster but you’ll be dealing with other players in the game as well.

Players can go through the game in either team of two or three if you’re wanting to play with friends. From there, you’re dropped in this map with a slew of other squads and monsters. Players who eventually find the main monster can take it out and gather the bounty. However, this will trigger a pinpoint of where the monster was slaughtered on the remaining players map leading them to where they can find the team who has the bounty. This can be quite the tense game as you never know how close other players might be when you slaughter the monster so having friends being mindful of the area and helping you reach the exit is key. Furthermore, this title also received cross-play between console platforms so you don’t necessarily need friends that own this game on the Xbox One to connect and play together.