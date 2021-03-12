10 Best Xbox One Horror Multiplayer Games

Horror games can come in kinds of styles. There’s a massive collection readily available right now on the Xbox One platform. From indie hits to big AAA video game releases, there’s a massive catalog readily available for players to enjoy right now. In this list, we’re going to be highlighting some of the best multiplayer horror video game titles that can be enjoyed right now on the Xbox One platform.

#10 White Noise 2

White Noise 2 is a 4v1 style of video game where players are either taking the role of a paranormal investigator or a monster. This is a pretty popular video game setup in this list as we’ll be covering it again with the likes of Dead by Daylight. During the game, investigators are working together to complete all of the goals and objectives on the map where they are ultimately trying to shut a portal on the map. Meanwhile, the monster is tasked with killing off all the instigators. It’s a back and forth game where the monster is attempting to capture the survivors although the survivors will have useful tools to use at their disposal such as a light source to keep the hostile player at bay.

#9 Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight has gained quite a following and at the time was competing against another popular multiplayer horror title, Friday the 13th The Game. However, where Friday the 13th The Game only had a single IP to use for their gameplay, Dead by Daylight was able to thrive with other iconic IP crossover events along with unique creations made just for the title. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, this third-person title throws players into a match where you’ll have a group of survivors and one hostile monster player. Overall, the monster is attempting to takeout all the survivors while the survivors must power up all the generators scattered around the map to allow the exit doors to open.

As mentioned, the game features several crossover events where we’ve seen iconic characters appear from the likes of Saw, Stranger Things, to even most recently the crossover from Konami’s iconic survival horror franchise, Silent Hill. With these crossovers, we’re able to get a new map along with additional character skins or monster enemies. Players are constantly roaming around the map to stay away from the hostile character while also aiding each other if a fellow survivor becomes trapped or downed by the enemy. It’s a thrilling party game that developers have continued to support since its initial release and one we’d recommend checking out.

#8 Resident Evil Resistance

Resident Evil is an iconic video game franchise for the horror genre so it shouldn’t come to much surprise that a couple of titles will make their way on our list. Resident Evil Resistance is a multiplayer game mode found in Resident Evil 3 Remake. Here players are going through the game as either survivor that is attempting to make it through a series of rooms alive or as a mastermind antagonist. The mastermind antagonist player is given control to placing hostile enemies within the various rooms along with a slew of traps in hopes of taking out the survivors.

Meanwhile, the survivors are working together in completing the rooms within a time limit which means not only battling against hostile enemies and avoiding traps, but completing a series of puzzles as well. Fortunately, as survivors progress through the game they’ll earn points that can be used to purchase more weapons and gear to use against whatever the opposing player plots ahead of them. It’s a fun little multiplayer game that your friends may want to check out. Of course, we might see this mode get dropped by the community with the next big multiplayer game Resident Evil Re:Verse launches later this year.

#7 The Blackout Club

The Blackout Club is another game that almost acts a bit like Dead by Daylight in the sense of players are working together against hostile enemies. Here players are working as a group of teenagers looking to gather evidence when a strange occurrence with teenagers waking up in random areas of the town. However, to gather information, players will need to be sneaky and roam around the town using an assortment of tools such as grapples to scale or noisemakers to get the attention of the mysterious hostile enemies.

Each match will have a couple of objectives to complete which may mean breaking into homes where more of these hostile cult-like characters are roaming around aimlessly. This could also mean picking locks or opening up windows, but the key approach is always whatever makes the least amount of noise to not attract enemies to your area. However, players can be caught and turned into mindless walkers as well so you’ll need to be careful otherwise another player will need to rescue you.

#6 The Dark Pictures Anthology

Supermassive Games has made a name for themselves after the success of their horror video game IP, Until Dawn. The video game title released exclusively on the PlayStation 4, but there have been more horror games coming out from this studio that can be enjoyed on the Microsoft Xbox One console platform. These video games offer multiplayer support and have the same style of mechanics as Until Dawn. Overall, these games are very narrative-driven with players getting the ability to control a multitude of characters throughout the storyline. While there are some exploration moments, the main part of this game is making quick and difficult decisions.

For The Dark Pictures Anthology, Supermassive Games is delivering a series of short horror video games for players to enjoy. Right now, at the moment we’re writing this description, only two of those video game titles are readily available for purchase. Those titles are Man of Medan, a game that follows a group of sunken treasure hunters, and A Little Hope, where we follow a group of students that end up getting stranded at a haunted town. As mentioned, these games offer multiplayer support where a group of local players will be in charge of an individual character to make decisions or if you’re playing with a secondary player online, the game splits the characters up between the two players.

#5 Dying Light

Techland brought out Dying Light after their success with another open-world zombie FPS video game, Dead Island. However, rather than continue with that IP, they left to deliver a more bleak and new style of an open-world zombie game. Here in this game players take the role of an agent that is tasked with infiltrating a quarantine middle-eastern city that is believed to be flooded by an infected zombie virus. It’s here that we learn more about what we’re dealing with in this new pandemic such as zombies that behave differently depending on the time of day. For instance, during the day, the zombies are slow-moving and don’t put up much of a problem.

However, at nightfall, the zombies prove to be incredibly aggressive although players are fortunate enough to have some useful parkour skills to quickly move around the city if they are need of an escape. This game also features multiplayer where you can either go through the game in a cooperative game mode or become an infected zombie with the goal of infecting the other players. It’s a thrilling game that holds up well today, although we do know that there is a sequel in the works, but unfortunately, at the time of writing this description, we’re still left wondering just when we’ll get our hands on Dying Light 2.

#4 Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 5 is often considered the black sheep installment for the mainline franchise. For years, Capcom delivered a survival-horror experience with a focus around the atmosphere and difficulty to come by resources. However, things changed with Resident Evil 5. Players were given a new mainline chapter installment, but instead of the spooky atmosphere and other survival horror tropes we’re used to seeing in the genre, the developers put in more action combat.

It’s still a horror game here as we’re following a new chapter featuring the series protagonist Chris Redfield along with newcomer Sheva Alomar as they determine the source of a new BOW threat in Africa. You’ll have plenty of boss fights, infected hostile enemies, along a ton of puzzles to complete. But, with that said, it’s more action-packed. Players can go through this game in a cooperative game mode or through the Mercenaries style game mode where players are battling undead within a minigame.

#3 Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil makes our list again with Resident Evil Revelations 2. In this game, players are following Claire Redfield and Moira Burton but in an episodic adventure. Set between the events of Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6, the duo ends up getting kidnapped by a mysterious group while attending Claire’s welcoming part to the anti-bio-terrorism organization, TerraSave. Waking up in an unfamiliar abandoned facility, the pair are forced to work together in an attempt to escape but what lays ahead of them is a slew of undead monsters and puzzles to solve.

It’s a cooperative game where players will be taking the role of either character when not being transitioned to a secondary story involving Barry Burton and a young girl with supernatural abilities named Natalia Korda. Each character has its strengths such as Claire having a weapon to fire at the enemy while Moira using a flashlight to stun enemies in their pathway. As mentioned, this is an episodic adventure with there being a total of four mainline episodes, but those episodes have since been released fully so you and a friend can go through this game from start to finish.

#2 Hunt Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a game that’s all about bounty hunting. However, rather than wrangling up criminals that are fleeing from the law, it’s massive monsters proving too problematic in the area. This game will allow up to three-player squads to drop into the game with their loadouts and begin hunting down this monster. Set in an open-world style environment, players are encouraged to find clues that may pinpoint where the monster is on the map. Meanwhile, the area is full of other less threatening but still dangerous monster enemies to deal with. Not to mention that there are other squads of players also seeking the monster bounty.

It’s a battle to find the monster first, take it down, collect the bounty, and from there make an exit point. Unfortunately, with so many players also looking for the bounty, it’s an intense race. While you don’t know just where every player is on the map, a pinpoint is revealed when a group has successfully slain the monster. Now that you know just where the monster is killed, there is a race to reach the area, take out the group of players that has the bounty, collect the bounty for yourself and reach the exit. As a result, when finding the monster, you not only have to make quick work to kill it but also have a team of players mindful of the area when you collect the bounty and attempt to reach the extraction point.

#1 Left 4 Dead 2

While a relatively older title now at this point, Left 4 Dead 2 is a backward-compatible game on the Xbox One. After its explosive hit release on the Xbox 360, fans are still able to play this incredible game and if you were a bit too young when this game launched or just missed it initially, this is a game that is well worth picking up today. It’s an iconic multiplayer cooperative zombie FPS title. Players are dropped in this game to escape the area but to do so there’s a series of objectives to complete.

With different zombie types in the area, players will have to work together, gather weapons, take out the enemies and reach the end of the level. You’ll find plenty of players recommending this game today even if you’re just playing solo. However, we can see this game community making a jump to Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor slated to launch later in 2021 from the original Left 4 Dead creators, Turtle Rock Studios. Fortunately, that game is also slated to release on the Xbox One platform so you won’t have to worry about making an upgrade to the latest generation of console platforms.