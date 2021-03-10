15 Best PS4 Multiplayer Horror Games

Who doesn’t love a good horror game? These titles can keep you on the edge of your seat with no telling just what may be around the corner or if you’ll survive the round. While some horror games are made specifically to be enjoyed alone, there are a good amount of games out there that can be played as a multiplayer experience. In this list, we’re going to be showcasing some of the best multiplayer horror video game titles you can play right now for the PlayStation 4.

#15 7 Days To Die

7 Days To Die takes players into a world that’s in shambles due to a nuclear war. With most of humanity turned into mindless zombies, those that remained unturned are left with attempting to stay safe by gathering resources and building up protective shelters. There’s also a multiplayer component that you may find of interest. It allows players to create their server-hosted games where groups can connect, communicate, and interact with each other. You’ll also have the ability to go through the game in either a survival game mode or one that is aimed at being creative.

As the name suggests this game is based around a weekly wave-based gameplay component. During the week players are scavenging for items and fortifying their base. Meanwhile, on the seventh day, the base is put to the test by a strong wave of zombies. Those that survive can again attempt to find more gear and make necessary upgrades to their shelter to survive another round of zombies.

#14 White Noise 2

After the success of their White Noise Online video game, Milkstone Studios opted to bring out a sequel with White Noise 2. This game is another 4v1 style of video game where players are either taking the role of a paranormal investigator or a monster. During the game, investigators are working together to complete all of the goals and objectives on the map.

If successful they will completely close a summoned supernatural portal and win the round. Meanwhile, the monster is tasked with killing off all the instigators. Both groups have their pros and cons during the match such as the investigators using light sources as a means to keep monsters away while monsters have some useful powers such as destroying certain light sources or appearing behind another player.

#13 Friday the 13th The Game

Friday the 13th was a solid video game experience. Players went into the game as camp counselors as they worked together to gather necessary items to make a daring escape from the camp. However, among them is a player controlling Jason Voorhees who is attempting to kill everyone that’s still within the camp grounds. While the kids are typically faster than Jason, those playing Jason will have a few tricks up their sleeves to deal some massive damage or foil their plans of escape.

It wasn’t much of a surprise to see the game become a massive hit and had plenty of updates to bring more content into the title for players to enjoy. Unfortunately, due to licensing issues that came up after the game’s release, the developers were unable to provide any big updates. With that said, there is still some support offered for the game. So while developers had to shut down the online servers, those that want to enjoy the game could still be connected through peer-to-peer networking. It might be limited to who you know initially, but at the very least players can still enjoy this game today.

#12 Resident Evil Resistance

Resident Evil Resistance is actually the multiplayer game mode that came with Resident Evil 3. In the multiplayer game mode players are going through a 4v1 style match where they are working to escape the area but they’ll have to solve puzzles and battle against different enemy types from the Resident Evil franchise. Meanwhile, the opposing player will be able to place different traps and enemies within the area for the survivors to get through.

#11 Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight has a massive following and it’s a perfect title to fill that Friday the 13th The Game void. In this title, you’re dealing with a 1v4 gameplay where four players are survivors attempting to complete a series of goals and escape the area. Meanwhile, there is one hostile player that takes the role of a monster. The goal for the monster is simple as you must stop the others from escaping. This means slaughtering the players, but you’ll have to keep moving as this may allow another player to escape.

Fortunately, those that are downed can get rescued by another player in the area. As mentioned this game is still heavily supported today with new crossover events constantly being added into the mix. You can find all sorts of iconic IPs being featured whether it’s from a film franchise such as A Nightmare on Elm Street or a video game IP like Silent Hill.

#10 Hidden Agenda

Hidden Agenda is a crime thriller video game that was developed under Supermassive Games. The title was released back in 2017 where players will take control of Becky Marney and district Attorney Felicity Graves who are in the case of finding the serial killer The Trapper.

This is a short game but it does offer a PlayLink feature where other gamers can join in and vote on decisions that would alter the game. While it’s not necessarily a horror video game, it’s a thriller that will keep you on the edge as there’s a serial killer on the loose leaving you uncertain just what may pop up around the corner.

#9 Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 5 might not be as fondly looked back on as a solid entry to the survival horror franchise but there are quite a few fans out there that enjoyed it for the action-horror gameplay. Players will be going through the game as Chris Redfield while being aided by a BSAA agent Sheva Alomar. Set in Africa, a new BOW is suspected and its left our duo to figure out what’s going on in the area. Meanwhile, the players are dealing with a new infection that’s turning civilians into mindless zombie-like creatures with several BOW boss fights.

This game features a cooperative game mode where two players can take the role of the characters mentioned. Here you will battle against hostile enemies, gather resources such as ammo or health, along with solving a series of puzzles. While the narrative attaches itself to the mainline series and chances are if you’re a Resident Evil fan you’ve already played this game, there is still plenty of over-the-top action-horror gameplay to be had even if you’re not the biggest Resident Evil fan.

#8 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Supermassive Games made a big hit when they launched Until Dawn on the PlayStation 4. If you’re a fan of horror games then chances you already played the title. However, They have since gone on to make a collection of horror titles under what they are calling The Dark Pictures Anthology. The gameplay is very much the same as Until Dawn, which is more or less picking decisions and exploring the area. However, did you know that these new horror video game installments offer a multiplayer game mode?

There are two modes available, one with multiple players locally and one for a secondary player online. Essentially, the game splits up the characters being controlled by the various players rather than a single player having complete control. This way everyone involved will be altering the storyline. In Man of Medan, players will be diving into the sea with a group of friends in search of sunken treasure but it turns out that there’s something sinister lurking in the depths below too.

#7 The Blackout Club

Development studio, Question, only has released two video game titles into the marketplace. While the developers that make the team-up come from several veteran AAA studios, the team is just getting their footing. One of the latest video game installments to come out from this team is The Blackout Club. Players will find that this is a first-person co-op horror game that has a group of teenagers working together in hopes of uncovering dark secrets from the town.

Within this game narrative, teenagers are waking up in different areas of the town with no memories. To figure out what’s going on players will work together to sneak around the town and gather clues. However, you’ll need to be careful not to get caught by this mysterious group. While you’re completing the different challenges, you’ll have an assortment of tools to make use of such as drones and noisemakers. It’s all about stealth here and keeping your team protected and out of harms way.

#6 Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil has a lengthy history. We have all kinds of video game installments and spin-offs. There’s even an episodic-style series called Resident Evil Revelations. This series only has two video game installments for this franchise right now with rumors circulating that a third installment is being developed. With that said, the game you might find the most interesting out of is Resident Evil Revelations 2 which takes place between the events of Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6.

Within the game, Claire Redfield steps back into the franchise as she is accepted into an anti-bioterrorism organization called Terra Save. However, during her welcome party, a group storms the building and takes Claire along with Moria Burton. The duo wakes up to find themselves in an abandoned facility leaving the pair to work together in hopes of figuring out what’s going on. This game features cooperative gameplay support where you will find the usual tropes from the Resident Evil franchise such as gathering resources like ammo, dealing with hostile undead enemies, along completing a series of puzzles.

#5 Killing Floor 2

Killing Floor 2 tosses players into another wave-based-style zombie game. Players are going through the FPS as they fight off more Zeds, similar to what we were dealing with from the first Killing Floors. However, the hostiles will continue to get tougher with each new wave. From there it’s a tough battle to stay alive and keep your enemies at bay.

Along the way you’ll earn funds to save up and use for different gear to keep you progressing through the tougher rounds. It’s an easy game to pick up and play but with anything waved-based there can be a steep challenge towards your eventual end. But come on, you can’t quit on a loss right so fire it back up and give it another go.

#4 Hunt: Showdown

Those of you looking for an intense battle against players and hostile enemy AI within the game might find some fun here. Hunt: Showdown is a game that takes some inspiration from Darksiders while giving players something new to enjoy. In this game, players will be battle against all kinds of monsters within a bayou Louisiana setting and there are quite a few creepy things hanging around there so its best to bring a friend.

It’s an intense FPS game that most may find a bit challenging just to get used to, however, the more you play the more you’ll get over that learning curve. Currently, the game has left its early access release and can be enjoyed fully with more content steadily coming out for the game. While Hunt: Showdown came out originally in 2019 for the PC, PlayStation 4 players are just now getting into the title since it launched in February of 2020 so there’s quite the active community available to play with online.

#3 The Forest

The Forest tosses players into a role of a man that ends up on a plane crash with his son, but hey you stick the landing. Stuck on an inhabited island full of cannibalistic mutants players are forced to endure an uphill battle when their son ends up missing. Most would praise this game for its AI as the cannibals are not initially much of a problem. Instead, they are more curious about who you are and what you’re doing. As a result, they will stay away and just watch you from a distance, but soon they’ll get closer along with wrecking your structures. These guys could use some serious etiquette classes.

This enemy group will even test you to see if you’ll back down when they charge, but as they learn more about you the more hostile they can be leaving players with some unexpected attacks. The Forest can also be enjoyed as a cooperative gameplay experience with players getting the ability to work together, gather resources, build up structures and even rescue a downed player when the unwelcomed group gets a bit brave.

#2 Dying Light

Techland had a hit when they released Dead Island but since then they moved on to a new IP called Dying Light. Instead of a tropical paradise, the game puts players in a more bleak world where you take the role of a protagonist named Kyle Crane. Kyle has infiltrated a quarantine zone city called Harran which is believed to be quite infested from a new virus that’s turned humanity into mindless zombies. During the day you’ll find that these zombies are pretty easy and tamed to deal with. However, things take a drastic turn during the nightfall as the zombies become incredibly aggressive as they seek you out.

Fortunately, players have a wide range of parkour skills so making it around the city on foot is pretty easy when you need to flee the area. Combat as well has been changed from the melee focus gameplay we’ve seen from Dead Island to more gunplay, giving players an action-adventure experience. Players can go through this game cooperative through the game campaign or through a battle infected mode where one infected player sets out to infect the rest of the group.

#1 Bloodborne

Bloodborne was a hit when it was released for the PlayStation 4. Players took control of a Hunter as he traverses through the gothic city of Yharnam, a location known for its medical advances. However, it becomes a mystery as to why the inhabitants have become cursed with a blood-borne disease. This action role-playing title held strong reviews from critics and gamers alike. It’s similar to the Souls series where you’re facing some tough enemies with a focus on knowing just when to strike and dodge. There’s even a DLC expansion that’s worth jumping into called The Old Hunters.

Overall the DLC story is a slight mystery as it involves past hunters that are trapped in a hellish world. This storyline event adds some lore to Bloodborne and gives players a bit more background history of Yharnam. Those of you who have a copy of the game can enjoy a co-op multiplayer sessions giving you a bit of an edge with a friend or a random secondary player. However, to do that you’ll need to go through a process within the game using the Beckoning Bell.