Valheim: Unlock Every Location For Your Favorite Seeds With This Browser Tool

Finding the right seed isn’t so easy in Valheim. For the best start possible, you’ll want access to the trader, plenty of nearby resources on your spawn island, and some convenient boss locations. Nobody wants to travel halfway across the realm to fight Bonemass for the tenth time. The best seeds have a balance, and you’ll never know what you’re going to get if you’re generating random seeds.

It doesn’t have to be this way. A Unity Wizard calling themselves wd40bomber7 has created an amazing browser tool that will generate a map of your seed. By toggling the map markers, you can even see where boss altars, the trader, and other useful locations will spawn — taking out a whole lot of guess work from your adventure. It’s an incredible little tool that’s going to be indispensable for Valheim players in the future.

The Valheim World Generator browser tool creates a full preview map of your seed. Input the seed in the top-left window and your seed will auto-generate. Toggle the boxes on the left to reveal locations for the boss altars, trader, troll caves, burial chambers and more.

Go here to generate a full map of your Valheim seed.

This is one of the most useful tools we’ve found so far for Valheim. If you want to get the most out of it, why not try some of the best seeds we’ve found? Or use these useful seeds for easy material farming.

