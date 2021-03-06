Persona 5 Strikers: How To Get 99 Stats For Your Personas | Max Stats Guide

Sick of getting creamed in Persona 5 Strikers? This might be an action game, but your Phantom Thieves can die surprisingly quickly here. Like any good JRPG, your stats matter most — and your Persona stats can mean the difference between life and death. If you’re struggling against the end-game bosses or just want to kill those annoying optional battles, you just might have use for this ingenious stat-boosting method.

This isn’t a glitch or an exploit either. By using the game’s built-in systems, players can gradually increase your Persona’s stats until they’re maxed out. And you can start doing it once you reach the 5th dungeon in the game — so, about 25 hours in. It’s a little complicated, but this method makes the last parts of the game much, much easier.

How To Get 99 Stat Personas | Max Stats Method

After starting the 5th Dungeon, you’ll unlock the Persona Enhancement function in the Velvet Room. This allows you to spend PP (Persona Points) to enhance the stats of your Personas. Each Persona can only have their status increases once, but by creating a Persona Execution loop we can increase the stats multiple times. By completing multiple loops, you’ll be able to create Personas with 99 Stat in all categories, making the rest of the game a breeze.

To make things simple, let’s cover the basic method. Remember that stats carry over after each Personal Creation. Here’s the barebones steps to get to max stats.

How To Use Persona Execution & Enhancement To Get Max Stats The goal is to create a Personal Execution loop — and raise the stats of Pixie +20 with Persona Enhancement after each loop. Combine Personas in this order to create an infinite loop: Pyro Jack + Pixie = Bicorn Bicorn + Pixie = Silky Silky + Arsene = Succubus Succubus + Andras = Hua Po Hua Po + Slime = Lamia Lamia + High Pixie = Jack Frost Jack Frost + Pixie = Pyro Jack And reset from the beginning. Use Persona Enhancement each time you add a Pixie to the mix. Then just keep looping until you have 99 Stats!



That’s really it. Raising Persona Stats costs PP, but you’ll earn PP by completing all of these executions. You’ll even start earning more PP than you’re spending on enhancements.

The level doesn’t matter. I recommend capturing a low level Pixie and registering it so you don’t have to spend much yen. Make sure to collect all the Persona Types and register them. If you don’t want to lose your Arsene, register him and then repurchase him later (with yen) through Persona Summoning.

This is a long process, but if you’re struggling against any of the super-hard optional battles, this is the easiest way to win. Once you have a 99 Stat Pyro Jack, you can combine it into any other Persona you want.

