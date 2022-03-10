Top 50 Best Xbox One RPG Games Of All Time

There’s no shortage of RPG titles as we’ve seen countless games release each year. However, now that the Xbox Series X/S platforms are available, we’re going to start seeing developers focus less on titles releasing on the Xbox One. With that said, there’s a ton of great RPGs to enjoy and we’ve picked out titles we’ve enjoyed that are available for the platform.

#50 Borderlands 3

Borderlands became an instant hit with players as a shoot and loot video game. It wasn’t long ago at this point that we received the third mainline installment which again is an action RPG FPS that stays true to its roots by delivering fans quite the action-packed experience. While you can play this as a solo experience, just like the past installments, Borderlands 3 shines when going through the game with friends.

If you’re familiar with the game franchise, you’ll be taking on the role of a vault hunter, but in this game, you’ll be facing a new foe, the Calypso Twins who are after the power of the vaults. There are some familiar faces, but overall, this is a new storyline featuring new characters so any references made to earlier installments won’t hinder your experience. With that said, if you haven’t played the previous installments, they are still a blast to go through and hold up well today.

#49 Dauntless

Dauntless is a great game for those that enjoy the Monster Hunter franchise likewise it’s a great game to determine if you’ll like Monster Hunter as well. Since this is a free-to-play video game title you can save quite a bit of money picking this game up before attempting something like Monster Hunter: World, a game we have listed down below. With Dauntless, players are tasked with forming parties and joining in on hunts against these mythical monster beasts. Each takedown players are rewarded with new loot.

With this loot, players can craft new armor and buff their stats when having to face other types of monsters. Some battles can be quite lengthy as you’ll need to not only monitor your vitals but to keep track of the moves a monster makes. Again, this is a free title and one that closely mimics the gameplay of Monster Hunter so you’ll find a rather active online community going through this game and the various updates developers Phoenix Labs brings out.

#48 The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds has players taken the role of a protagonist that survives a lost space shuttle. Waking up from frozen hibernation decades later, our newfound hero is set on a journey that mainly follows a division between a government force and a resistance group. You’ll visit several planets and meet interesting characters all of which will have their reasoning behind standing with the corporation established by the government control and those that wish to break the system in hopes of establishing something that offers a bit more democracy freedom.

Overall the main campaign will force players into deciding between the two pathways, but there are a ton of side quests, places to explore, monsters to slay and loot to be found. There’s even a skill tree that can grant players the ability to craft and tune in the created protagonist towards the desired play style. While the main campaign can be a bit short, DLC expansions are buffing the overall gameplay experience. So far there’s only one DLC expansion available at the time of writing this description, Peril of Gorgon, which adds a noir themed mystery for players to solve. However, we do know that a second DLC expansion is in the works called Murder on Eridanos.

#47 Full Mojo Rampage

Full Mojo Rampage is a roguelike action RPG title that follows a voodoo wielding protagonist as he ventures through a series of quests. The gameplay is set up a bit like a twin-stick shooter where players are constantly moving around the map while using a second analog stick to fire attacks at the enemies.

Being a roguelike, players are venturing through dungeons on one life, and it’s only after death that you’re tossed right back at the start of the game. Fortunately, you keep your experience points and can further level up certain aspects of the protagonist making each run a bit easier to manage. Likewise, the level design changes up so you can never be too sure just what you’ll walk into at any given time.

#46 Torment: Tides of Numenera

Torment: Tides of Numenera is a title acting as a successor to the classic RPG Planescape: Torment. In this game, players are taken into the distant future. In this world, a god of sorts has found a way to leave his body and move his consciousness into a new vessel which essentially made him immortal. This discovery has triggered the universe to send out an enmity known as The Sorrow, a being that’s aimed to destroy this person and all of the vessels he’s used in the past.

Players are taking the role of the Last Castoff, basically, the final vessel that this unknown man used to stay alive. Now with no memories of what you did in the past and knowing that The Sorrow is also tracking you down, our protagonist is left with no hope but to find this ancient man and attempt to fight off The Sorrow.

#45 Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts has been such an iconic franchise for years but those looking to enjoy the mainline series were left with just two installments that were originally released back on the PlayStation 2. Now of course we have the third installment readily available. Needless to say, Kingdom Hearts III was highly anticipated as Square Enix took years to bring out the third installment. With so many game spin-offs the franchise is a bit complex to grasp but you do get a recap to fill everyone in on what to expect.

This single-player video game follows Sora and his gang as he embarks on a journey that takes him to a wide range of Disney themed worlds such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Toy Story, and Frozen. Overall, the game will have players collecting keyblades and stopping the heartless, and bringing back a peaceful state.

#44 Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a great Lord of the Rings video game and it’s a sequel that follows up after the events of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. Both are great games and if you haven’t played Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor then I would suggest going back and giving the title a go because it’s another thrilling RPG title but Middle-earth: Shadow of War takes all of the content that fans loved with Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and builds onto it.

This gameplay has combat that’s often described as being similar to the Batman Arkham games. Players can quickly drop into combat with a variety of enemies and deliver some incredible blows while watching for the visual cues to quickly parry an attack. Likewise, the Nemesis system is attached once again from the first installment. Each enemy character that happens to get the edge on you will make some kind of a jester towards your return and could even hold some battle scars from the first bout.

#43 Children of Morta

Those of you who enjoy an action RPG title will most Certainly Will want to try Children of Morta. This is quite an incredible video game journey. Within this game, players are set in this Visually Stunning world that’s full of hostile enemies. Here you’ll take control of a family of heroes as you deal with a group Of menacing hostiles.

Each of the Family Members you’ll take Control as will have their own unique set of Skills and Fortunately you will have the chance to try them all out. This is also a roguelike video game which means that dungeon layouts will be different with each playthrough. Easily one of the biggest reasons players should try. This same out is For the incredible Storyline which follows deep and interesting family dramas. However, I will not spoil the story here if you have yet to go through the game.

#42 The Surge

The Surge is an action RPG that follows a similar gameplay style as the Souls series. Without spoiling too much of what you’ll endure in this campaign, the world’s resources are scarce and you take a job in a massive corporation. Something goes haywire and now you’re fighting off corrupted humans wielding buffed-up exoskeleton suits. A big portion of this game is all about upgrading and crafting items to further build your character up against the opposing enemies.

Overall players can target a certain gear piece from an enemy and attack it to weaken the suit up before ripping it off for their own. Combat can be difficult and it’s not going to be a game you’ll go in headfirst hoping to deliver a barrage of attacks. As mentioned, it’s a lot like Dark Souls with a timing structure, knowing when to attack, dodge, and even block is necessary to progress.

#41 Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Following up after the mega-hit Final Fantasy VII we received Final Fantasy VIII. This title throws players into another grand war. With an evil sorceress named Edea influencing the Republic of Galbadia, the threat of war begins to spark all across the world. Nations are rising for battle and the only means this major conflict is by taking out Edea.

Players will be following a group of mercenary soldiers known as SeeD as they chart out to defeat Edea and ridding the world of her tyrannical reign. The Final Fantasy franchise has such a wide range of games to pick from so not everyone will agree with this pick on our list. However, since this game does offer a remastered edition that can be enjoyed on the Xbox One, it’s a title well worth looking into. Likewise, this game originally came out back in 1999 so chances are you might have missed it when it first released.

#40 Salt and Sanctuary

There are plenty of Souls-like games out there to enjoy right now and some are better than others. One of the games that we would recommend checking out if you’re a fan of challenging gameplay is Salt and Sanctuary. It’s a 2D sidescrolling Souls-like title where players take the role of a sailor that is shipwrecked on a dark uncharted island. From there it’s all about the exploration of the island and dealing with dangerous traps and hostile enemies.

Players shouldn’t run in with a hack and slash mentality as this title focuses on dodging and successful parry attacks. There’s also a wide range of gear to find, craft, and upgrade. While not everyone enjoys the brutal challenging video games, those that crave the uphill battles won’t want to miss out on this title.

#39 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

I wouldn’t blame you if you’re unfamiliar with Dragon’s Dogma. This franchise doesn’t get a ton of love and after being released in 2012, Capcom hasn’t brought the IP out again outside of releasing a new edition called Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen. In this game, players are put into a high fantasy world where dragons have appeared, leaving nothing but destruction across the lands. Our hero attempted to fight off the dragon once but after failing to do so, the dragon consumes your heart leaving you as what’s called an Arisen. Now your life has been dedicated to fighting off dragons and helping those in need.

This is an action RPG which as mentioned received a new edition known as Dark Arisen, giving players a few more enhancements with the game along with in-game content. While there’s been a following for this IP, it seemed like there was never going to be a new installment released into the marketplace, but a recent hack released details from Capcom’s internal computers showing that a sequel was planned, but since Capcom doesn’t comment on rumors or supposed leaks, we’re left with waiting for an official sequel announcement.

#38 Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

There are several Final Fantasy video games to choose from and there’s no definitive list so you can easily find this game to be outranked by other titles in your ideal list. With that said, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is a game worth checking out on the Xbox One platform. This is a remastered edition of Final Fantasy XII as you once again follow Vaan as he enters a great war taking place in the world of Ivalice.

One of the reasons this game may be appealing to some fans is that there’s the Gambit System. This is a system in which players can tweak their party members a bit when they are in battle. For instance, you can have certain members focus on healing other party members, or triggering a certain attack when the time calls for it. As a result, there’s plenty of strategies that can go into this game.

#37 Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

The Tales games have been around for ages. It’s first been released into the marketplace back in 1995 with Tales of Phantasia. Since then the series has continued with new installments. However, one of the past video game installments for this franchise was treated with a nice remastered edition that you can enjoy right now. Tales of Vesperia released originally back in 2008 but its enhanced edition of this game, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition released back in 2019. This time around players follows a world that is run mainly by a precious resource that offers the power and even water for the lands. When this resource is stolen, a group joins together in an attempt to track down the thief and restore peace into their lands again. This game also features a unique combat system that the series is known for. Dubbed the Linear Motion Battle System that has players going into a brawling style of gameplay rather than a traditional turn-based combat system.

#36 For The King

For The King is a tactical strategy RPG title that throws players into a kingdom in chaos. With the king mysteriously murdered, players are tasked with saving the kingdom from ruthless hostiles seeking to claim the realm. Meanwhile, during your escapades of cleaning the kingdom up from hostiles, you’ll also be on the search for the king’s murderer. It’s an indie title that’s well worth the playthrough but best of all, there’s multiplayer support so you can go through this entire game with a friend playing along as one of your party members.

#35 The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls franchise has such a massive following that fans are eagerly awaiting the next big chapter to go through. We know that Bethesda is working on The Elder Scrolls VI but we’re left waiting on any information to give us a bit more insight into what adventure may hold for us next. Fortunately, fans of the franchise that are looking for something new to go through will find The Elder Scrolls Online to be something scratch that itch this franchise has left with us since the launch of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

This game takes place a millennium before the events of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim so those of you who were hoping to revisit some of the more familiar locations or characters in past games might be a bit disappointed. With that said, this is still a high fantasy RPG with several different quests to partake in. In fact, since this game launched back in 2014, there’s been plenty of new chapters and DLCs added into the mix. You’ll find expansions that put players back into notable territories, along with past guilds such as the Dark Brotherhood. Developers are still releasing new content into the game so you shouldn’t have any shortage of quests to partake in.

#34 Valkyria Chronicles 4

Valkyria Chronicles got its start back in 2008 and it’s been running now for a decade. We received the last mainline installment back in 2018 with Valkyria Chronicles 4. This is a tactical RPG title that is set within the same period s the first Valkyria Chronicles, however, players will be going through the narrative following Squad E of the Federation. Set during a World War, players will follow a band of soldiers as they go through the hardships of battle.

It’s a journey that sees our cast of characters mature with a storyline full of ups and downs. Being an RPG title, it’s not necessarily as long as some would suspect. Don’t get me wrong, you’re putting in just under forty hours to complete the main storyline but that’s certainly under some other RPG titles that ask players to set aside a hundred plus hours of gameplay.

#33 Dying Light Stay Human

Dying Light was a massive hit, and it wasn’t much of a surprise to see a sequel come out. Fortunately, even if you never played the original Dying Light video game, you can still jump into this installment. The game takes place several years after the events of the first game. Overall, the world is in chaos after a virus has spread across the lands, infecting humans and turning them into mindless zombies. In this game, you’re taking the role of a young man named Aiden. As a child, Aiden and his sister were used in experiments. However, one day Aiden becomes separated, and years later, he’s still on the hunt to find his sibling.

The game has players going to a large city haven that attempts to protect themselves from the undead zombie hordes. However, with nearly everyone infected, the fear of being kept in the dark has everyone on edge. Furthermore, with nightfall expediting the virus mutation, the city itself is in constant danger of a civilian turning into a ferocious zombie. Players are battling the various undead zombies, helping factions within the city limits, making critical choices, and seeking any clues that might point him in the direction of where his sister is all these years later.

#32 Ys Origin

If you haven’t played a Ys game before then Ys Origin may be the perfect jumping point as it’s a prequel title. In this game, we’re following the knights of Ys who live in this land above the clouds. However, when its discovered that the demonic forces below have started to build a tower to reach Ys, our heroes are sent down to save the day. Players will be going through what’s called the Devil’s Tower which is filled with all sorts of levels, puzzles, and enemies to face.

Being an action RPG, you’ll be able to freely move around during combat to dodge attacks or line up for a perfect shot against some of the complex boss fights you’ll encounter. With all that said, this is a game that originally launched in 2006 so while certain aspects can look dated, the gameplay and narrative still hold up.

#31 The Division 2

The Division was a bit hit when it was first released as it tossed players into a world that was enduring a health pandemic. Players stepped into the role of a Division agent which was the last form of defense for America. This second installment mainly revolves around Washington D.C. and getting the area clear from domestic terrorists that have started to work at dismantling the government.

Similar to the first installment players will find that The Division 2 is an action RPG with multiplayer-focused gameplay. With that said, this is a great title to explore as not only are you given a large open-world map, but the map is based on a very detailed replication of the D.C. area. Likewise, you’ll find that there will be a ton of buildings to explore which may include a variety of decent supplies and caches. Not to mention that there’s additional DLC expansions to give players a bit more content to chew through.

#30 The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim

Everyone is probably familiar with this game by now as Bethesda continues to bring it out onto new platforms. It’s a bit dated at this point, but if you can look past the rough edges of the gameplay mechanics, you’ll easily lose countless hours in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This game puts players into a high fantasy world that’s in the middle of a civil war. Now to make things even more complicated dragons have suddenly reappeared and you’re what the history books call a Dragonborn. Being this newfound hero of fighting off dragons and speaking their language, a new journey unfolds for our protagonist.

There’s a ton to do here in Skyrim. With so many different quests, characters to meet, guilds to join, you’ll find it tough to decide just what quest to pick up and see through to the end without getting sidetracked. On top of that, this action RPG has players tweaking their character’s playstyle. Rather than being hooked to just one class, the game allows players to adjust their character in a wide range of ways. For instance, you can dish out magical spells while also building your character into a tank. Or go into quests as a stealthy archer and avoid being detected. Not to mention that with the latest edition for this game, players are not only getting the base title but all the expansions and updates.

#29 Child of Light

Child of Light takes place in a fictional land known as Lemuria where players follow a young child named Aurora that awakens into a dying world. To bring the land back to life Aurora must seek out the sun, moon, and stars that are being captive by the Queen of the Night.

Players will find that this is a platforming RPG title whereas you progress further into the game, you will be able to level up various stats. Combat on the other hand is similar to active-time battle systems so you’re dealing with a take on the turn-based RPG system.

#28 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise may have already jumped into this installment, but if you haven’t then the current latest release at the time of writing this description, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available. If you’re a fan of the past two installments from the series, Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey then you’ll find that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows a similar vibe.

This is another big open-world RPG where players will traverse the land on horseback and fight off enemies with melee combat. This time around, it’s centered around Vikings and their expansions which conflicts between the Assassins and Templar Order. With that said, if you were not as big of a fan with the past installments then you’re probably going to feel the same with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

#27 Tales of Arise

The Tales franchise has been around for years, and there are several installments across multiple generations of platforms at this point. Fortunately, this is not a continuing series with an overarching narrative. Instead, most of the games are standalone stories for players to go through. That’s exactly the case for Tales of Arise, the latest installment when writing this game description. In Tales of Arise, players are thrown into a narrative centered around two planets. One planet is advanced with technology while the other is stunted and kept in a more primitive state. With the advanced planet keeping the other in slavery, our story picks up with a party of characters looking to end the regime.

If you haven’t played a Tales game in the past, this is an action RPG, so players freely move around, explore the large world areas, and go through active battles. You’ll dodge attacks, deliver a flurry of hack-and-slash moves along with having the aid of your other party members lending their own skills during the combat. So far, this installment has blown up in popularity and has already gained the fastest-selling entry for the entire franchise. If you’re after something new, then this is a game well worth checking into whether you’re new to the series or if you dabbled in the Tales franchise in the past.

#26 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey takes up with the gameplay mechanics laid out within Assassin’s Creed Origins which will fans of the franchise seem to be split. Some enjoy the more classic gameplay mechanics of the original series while others find these new titles to be a breath of fresh air. Overall, this game in particular is set in 431 BCE where players will have the choice of being a mercenary that fights for Athens and the Delian League or the Peloponnesian League led by Sparta. Either way, players will be a descendant of Spartan King Leonidas I during the Peloponnesian War.

If you’re familiar with the previous installments then Ubisoft will be reintroducing players to Layla Hassan who was present during Assassin’s Creed Origins. This installment is quite massive and it’s going to leave players roaming the world both on land and within the seas. Combat is pretty fast-paced with melee pretty much centered focus. You’ll have the ability to make some upgrades to your character’s attacks and defenses all while seeking out gear. Meanwhile, the narrative will have players going through another grand conspiracy built up from Templar.

#25 Fallout: New Vegas

While Bethesda is known for delivering Fallout video game titles into the marketplace, they allowed Obsidian Entertainment to take a crack at it with Fallout: New Vegas. For a lot of players out there, Fallout: New Vegas is the best installment to the entire franchise, and while Obsidian Entertainment wasn’t given the chance to play around with the IP anymore they did deliver another take of this type of gameplay experience with The Outer Worlds. In Fallout: New Vegas players venture into the Vegas territory as it stands in the modern-day wasteland. It’s filled with factions looking to take control of this oasis, but how the chips fall when these factions gamble for Sin City ultimately is up to you.

If you’re familiar with Fallout then you can expect the same kind of an experience here. It might not be the prettiest game in the market by today’s standards, but you’ll find that Fallout: New Vegas has been highly recommended for players to go through today. The narrative for these various quests can quickly pull you in and the modding community has offered players more content to go through when you complete the campaign.

#24 Crypt of the Necrodancer

Crypt of the Necrodancer is an interesting roguelike video game. It’s a dungeon crawler where players venture into different dungeons in search of loot. As you can imagine, there’s a slew of different enemies to face and bosses to defeat. However, what makes this game a bit unique is the fact that the developers added a rhythm mechanic as well. During each run players have to move along with the beat which adds a coin multiplier to your game giving you more funds as you slay down beasts. However, if you miss a beat then you’re stuck momentarily stuck giving you a potential disadvantage if an enemy is nearby. If you’re after something a bit more unique and haven’t played Crypt of the Necrodancer, then this game can be enjoyed right now on the Xbox One platform.

#23 Path of Exile

Path of Exile is an action RPG set up in an isometric style of view. This is a game that’s also compared to the likes of Diablo and a great alternative that’s still supported today. Within Path of Exile, the game puts players into exile who must live on a continent known as Wraeclast which houses other exiles for their various crimes. It’s here that players will take on quests, fight off a variety of enemies, and lastly, gather new loot.

It’s also a game that’s been around for years and as a result, there has been a plethora of content and updates added into the title. You’ll have no trouble getting content to go through when picking this title up. However, there is a sequel in the works so eventually, we’ll see this community move off onto Path of Exile 2 but that should be available for the Xbox One platform as well.

#22 Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV is an action role-playing video game and the fifteenth main installment to the Final Fantasy franchise. This time around the storyline follows a conflict between two empires, Lucis and Niflheim. Lucis finds themselves vulnerable after Nifheim steals the kingdom’s crystals. Players will be following the Price of Lucis, Noctis, and his friends as they attempt to fight off the empire force.

It’s a big open world for players to go through, countless quests to partake in and characters to meet. This is the latest mainline installment to the Final Fantasy franchise although this title might have been overshadowed by Final Fantasy 7 Remake, a game that’s only available on the PlayStation 4 at the moment. Regardless, if you’re itching for a new Final Fantasy adventure and haven’t tried this game out, then we would recommend giving it a proper playthrough.

#21 Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night had quite a bit of attention when it was first announced as it was led by former Castlevania series producer, Koji Igarashi. This video game is in the style of Metroidvania as you explore, craft new weapons, and of course, find new armor. Meanwhile, the storyline will follow an orphan named Miriam who has been cursed by an alchemist who is slowly turning her skin into crystal. To stop the curse, she must explore a castle to find the summoner of this curse, Gebel, who as it turns out had suffered the same condition. It’s been a long wait for Castlevania to make a big comeback so this game should hopefully suffice some fans.

#20 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare is a studio known for delivering some incredible RPGs into the marketplace. One of the franchises that continue to get talked about long after its release is the Mass Effect series. The first three games had a narrative based on saving the universe, but there was so much more content for players to uncover. With engaging characters, set pieces, and third-person shooting mechanics, this was a space opera that had players sucked in. Best of all, the game installments are adapted by the choices you made in the previous games. That was another reason players were diving into the trilogy to see how their game would come to an end. Of course, those games are quite a bit older now. Thankfully, those who either missed out on the first time these games were released or just want to go back and replay the trilogy can pick up Mass Effect Legendary Edition. This is a remastered collection that enhances the visuals along with including all the previously released DLC. Now you can enjoy the games on modern platforms like the Xbox One.

#19 South Park: The Fractured But Whole

The South Park IP has been a hit for decades and it spawned a few video game titles as well. Two of the more popular releases for the video game industry when it comes to this IP were South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Similar to how The Stick of Truth was a parody of Lord of the Rings and other high fantasy franchises, players will find that The Fractured But Whole is South Park’s take on the superhero craze.

Within the game, players take on the role of the New Kid, similar to The Stick of Truth, during a massive war of rival superhero factions. Gameplay features turn-based RPG combat where players can think out attacks before initiating them. Likewise, character classes will be available for players to choose and each will alter character stats such as increasing short-ranged or long-ranged combat.

#18 Heroes of Hammerwatch

Fans of the Hammerwatch hack and slash title that came out in 2013 originally will find that there’s a spin-off readily available to play today. Heroes of Hammerwatch throws players into a roguelike title with players venturing into dungeons, battling enemies, grabbing loot, and eventually upgrading their town to further buff their heroes up. Setup in an 8bit style top-down RPG, Heroes of Hammerwatch is a game best played with friends. Its random generated levels make for some great replay value and since there are seven different classes to choose from which all include their unique abilities makes game runs with three players a bit more strategic or chaotic if you get overrun.

#17 Moonlighter

Moonlighter is an interesting little RPG that mixes in dungeon crawling with store management simulation. In this game, players take on the role of a shop owner named Will. Will sells his goods to all sorts of people that make their way into his village shop, however, to obtain these goods needing to be sold, Will has to venture into dungeons as well. Players will be fighting off all sorts of hostile enemies in search of loot and gear to be sold.

However, this is a roguelike game meaning that each time you venture into a dungeon, the setup will be a bit different. Likewise, if you happen to perish during a run, all of your goods are lost. There are some workarounds to keep your loot but for the most part, this is a risk and reward type of game. It’s up to the players to determine if they have enough resources to continue further into the dungeon or if returning is the more plausible option. Most would suggest checking out Moonlighter if you’re a fan of Binding of Isaac as well which is a good comparison to make for the gameplay.

#16 Wasteland 3

Wasteland 3 features squad turn-based RPG mechanics that the series is known for but this time around we’re placed in a nuclear winter. Set in what’s left of Colorado, players take the role of a Desert Ranger and must work to keep your group alive in a time where you’ll face not only harsh environments but will have to build a base, train recruits, and face against cutthroat factions.

With that said, you don’t have to face the tough choices and manage resources alone. There will be a cooperative game mode where players can control their squad of Rangers. Players can go through the campaign together or even split up to reach new grounds or missions. If you’re a fan of the past installments then you should have plenty of fun with Wasteland 3. Additionally, the past games are also available on the Xbox One.

#15 Yakuza 0

There are several installments to the Yakuza franchise and we’ve been getting remastered editions of the earlier titles thanks to the Yakuza Kiwami series. However, those of you who enjoyed the games already and want a bit more backstory can find some enjoyment out of Yakuza 0. This title came out in 2015 originally but eventually found its way on the Xbox One platform in 2020. Within Yakuza 0 players will receive a prequel to the original Yakuza title.

In Yakuza 0, players are tossed back in the 1980s as series protagonist Kauma Kiryu finds himself in a mess when a debt collection goes wrong. This installment still has the same gameplay style formula that the franchise was known for before the launch of Yakuza: Like A Dragon. Not to mention that being a prequel, this could be a great starting point if you’re new to the IP.

#14 Dragon Age: Inquisition

BioWare is known for delivering some iconic narrative-driven RPG adventures such as the Dragon Age franchise. For this list, we picked out Dragon Age: Inquisition as a title that’s well worth picking up today. This is an action role-playing video game where players take on the role of an Inquisitor who is on a grand journey to deal with the civil unrest in the continent of Thedas.

While developers have set the game to be on the same continent of the past two installments, exploration for Dragon Age: Inquisition is quite a bit larger this time around. For instance, it’s been noted that the game features a map that is already five times larger than the setting of the first installment of the series. There’s plenty of quests to be had and battles to be won through this game. Not to mention that we’re all gearing up for the next thrilling installment from BioWare, Dragon Age 4.

#13 Diablo III

The third installment to the Diablo series by developers Blizzard Entertainment can be enjoyed on consoles. While the franchise has mainly been a PC focused game series, Diablo III’s success eventually saw the title released on other platforms as well. Playing out much like its predecessors, gamers pick one of six possible character classes and begin their journey of taking on quests and grabbing up precious loot.

This iconic series keeps the same action RPG with hack and slash elements throughout. Of course, if this is your first time picking the game up, you’ll want to go for Diablo 3: Ultimate Evil Edition which adds the previous expansion pack into the game.

#12 Dark Souls III

I’m sure you’re familiar with the Souls series as it’s often noted to be one of the more challenging video game IPs to go through. From the development team, FromSoftware, each installment plays as a third-person adventure title that has a strong focus on timing attacks against the plethora of enemies you’ll encounter.

If you enjoyed the previous installments of the Souls series then you won’t want to miss out on picking up Dark Souls III. Without getting too in-depth with the story, the game opens up with the Kingdom of Lothric. Players learn that the First Flame is dying out, which if extinguished, the Age of Dark would be upon the world leaving undead and cursed beings to rise. Much like the past installments, it’s a game that really give players a struggle.

#11 Fallout 4

Chances are you’ve already picked Fallout 4 up as the IP has gained quite the following over the decades. However, if you’re completely new to the series, Fallout 4 still marks a great first entry. Set during the events of a nuclear war, players manage to survive with their family thanks an organization placing giant vaults deep below the surface. Within this particular vault, all the inhabitants were put into cryochambers where everyone would sleep for years and awaken to a new world. However, you awaken early to find kidnappers breaking into your family’s chamber, killing your spouse, and stealing your child.

While being quickly zapped back into a frozen slumber, you eventually awaken once again as you venture out into a new world in search of your missing child. Each installment to the Fallout franchise manages to bring out an incredible wasteland to explore and Fallout 4 is no exception to that trend. You’ll come across old ruins, new structures, and a fleshed-out cast of characters to meet along your journey.

#10 Slay The Spire

Slay The Spire is a different game compared to other titles on this list as it’s a card battling game that also blends in roguelike elements. Within this game, players are on a journey to ascend a giant spire building but it’s not going to be easy as there are all sorts of monsters that are looking to take you down. To defeat these hostile creatures players will need to rely on their crafted decks.

Throughout the game, you’ll collect cards and use them against the foes that you come across. This is a simple game to understand as well and if you’re not the biggest fan of CCG titles then this could be a great starter title to try out.

#9 Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley had such a massive video game release and its one that was developed as a spiritual successor to the classic Harvest Moon video games. As a result, you can expect this game to be a farming style simulation title where players take on the role of a character who inherits their grandfather’s dilapidated farm.

Again, much like Harvest Moon, the game will have players tending to crops and their livestock while also introducing craft goods, mining, among other social activities. Since its release back the development team has gone on to further update the game such as adding multiplayer support. There’s a reason so many players have sunk countless hours into this game and if you happened to be one of the few who have yet to try this game out then do yourself a favor and add this to your cart.

#8 Yakuza: Like A Dragon

The Yakuza games have been around for ages now and it’s mainly stuck with the same type of gameplay formula. This was a brawler type of game with over the top action-packed sequences meanwhile the storyline revolved around a protagonist named Kazuma Kiryu after he was removed from this yakuza family. Now we received a bigger change up to the series with Yakuza: Like A Dragon which throws away the main protagonist from the previous installments along with changing up the gameplay mechanics. This time around players are following a low-ranking member of a yakuza family, Ichiban Kasuga.

After taking the fall for a crime that cost him 18 years behind bars, Ichiban is finally freed only to find that his yakuza family was destroyed. Now without a family, our protagonist seeks out the truth of what happened while he was locked away. As mentioned, this game also features a change up to the brawler style gameplay for instead a turn-based RPG combat system. Despite this drastic change up for the franchise, fans took up with the game and it’s one often recommended for players today.

#7 Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter has been around for years now and it’s an IP that’s constantly seeing new installments released into the marketplace. As the name suggests, this franchise puts players into a hunter that seeks out all sorts of unique monsters roaming the land. However, these games can become quite complex as you’re having to focus on the monster, the gear you’ll need to stand against this enemy, its line of attack moves, and any other strategies that might prove to be useful before or during your battle.

Currently, we have Monster Hunter: World which again makes some big updates to the game series but the most notable difference is the large open world. You can expect more dynamic zones, but this is a game that puts players into a grind and if that’s not something you particularly enjoy in a video game then this might be a title you’ll want to pass up.

#6 NieR: Automata

Nier: Automata throws players into a game narrative in which humanity is forced to flee Earth during a robotic attack. In hopes of gaining back their home, androids are built to fight in this proxy war. Players take the role of a combat android that can fight against these hostile enemies with hack and slash style mechanics.

Although, there are still plenty of RPG elements added in such as having the ability to make upgrades to better buff your character up. This is such a highly received video game title and if you played it before, chances are you’ve been recommending it to others. There’s even the Become as Gods Edition which includes the previously released DLC among other in-game content such as cosmetic skins.

#5 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is certainly one of the more iconic Star Wars video game titles to have ever released. This is an RPG title that follows a character who manages to escape with their lives when a Sith Lord takes over a Republic ship. It’s a long RPG journey full of mystery and adventure. It’s certainly a game that if you haven’t played yet then it should be enjoyed today. Although you might have to overlook some of the visuals and mechanics as it can be pretty dated compared to modern standards. Regardless, if you’re a Star Wars fan it’s a must-play. Not to mention the big twist at the end will leave you speechless, but I’ll refrain from spoiling it here.

#4 Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age keeps up with the same formula that you’ve likely been accustomed to with the past Dragon Quest video game releases. In this game, players will be exploring the world and fight against a variety of monsters as they go through the RPG narrative. As expected, the combat system will remain the same as a turn-based RPG leaving players to decide on their different attacks or item usage.

This time around players take the role of a young boy who must climb a mountain as is the tradition for all young children during a coming of age ceremony. However, after the climb, our protagonist finds out that he is the reincarnation of a former hero. Now our protagonist’s life has changed dramatically as he sets out on a new adventure as he helps those in need and battle against evil monsters that have spawned across the land.

#3 Divinity: Original Sin II

Divinity: Original Sin 2 takes place after the first installment. During a time of wars and religious persecution, Bishop Alexandar the Innocent declares all Sorcerers to be criminals to rid the creatures their source powers bring into the lands. Players can make up a team of four members seeking various goals whether it be understanding their meaning in the world or slaying down the Bishop.

This is an RPG title that players can join together throughout the campaign. However, if you’re already a bit into the campaign and don’t want to start completely over, the secondary player can take control of a character in your party. Likewise, the game offers a plethora of choices to help alter the narrative or means of completing a quest.

#2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

RPG fans probably don’t need to be recommended this game because it seems like just about everyone has played The Witcher 3 at this point. Players are once again stepping into the boots of Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher who is gearing up for an epic conclusion to this trilogy that fans have been going through since 2008. Not only is there the invasion of the Northern Kingdom but the threat of the Wild Hunt all while you’re in search for Ciri and Yennefer.

Still, just like the past installments, this is a high fantasy world filled with monsters, and being a Witcher, players are all about taking out these beasts and collecting some big bounties in return. Of course, if this is your first installment to The Witcher franchise, not only are you going to have a great time with it but this installment will rely on players having some knowledge of the past games. It’s best to enjoy this game after going online and watching some recaps to help you familiarize the characters, settings, and previous events before diving into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

#1 Elden Ring

There’s a reason Elden Ring is the highest-rated game ever on Opencritic. The game received perfect or nearly perfect reviews across the board. It is quite simply one of the best games ever. At its core, Elden Ring is a hardcore open world RPG with towering foes to defeat. RPG fans will find a lot to love here. If a boss is proving too tough to tackle, players can grind it out and level up their characters to come back later. It’s one of the most satisfying RPGs of recent years. It’s the kind of RPG where you do “just one more thing” and then 3 hours fly by. Barring any major surprises, it’s likely to be most people’s game of the year for 2022, and with good reason.

Bonus

Indivisible

Indivisible follows a girl named Ajna who has unique powers. Seeking to find the truth behind her powers, Ajna sets out on a grand quest with the help of a cast of heroes. Overall, the game is a side-scroller with bright colorful aesthetics. Now after her town was attacked, Ajna sets off on a grand journey meeting new strangers, going through platforming courses, and fighting enemies with the help of a new crew of characters made along the way. Speaking of combat, you’ll find that this game features a turn-based type of system where the player can send out their party members to attack enemies or even work together to deliver a more powerful blow.

Bastion

Supergiant Games first came onto the scene with Bastion and it’s been a game highly recommended for players. Players will be taking on the role of a hero known as The Kid. Set in a disastrous world, players are having to go through a barrage of enemies and dangerous obstacles laid out. Fortunately, players will have plenty of weapons, but most who played this game would comment on the narration that takes place throughout the entire game as it blends in incredibly well with the gameplay. Overall, it’s a shorter RPG experience and if you haven’t already played through Bastion then you’re looking at about six hours of gameplay to set aside to complete the narrative.

Lost Odyssey

The Lost Odyssey takes place in a magical industrial revolution where humanity has found new uses for the power of magical energy. During this period, war breaks out with nations creating new diabolical weapons that harness a substantial amount of energy. Within the game, players take the role of Kaim, an immortal that must confront the threats of this new world revolution and the pain of his long-forgotten memories. This is an older RPG title that originally came out for the Xbox 360 but it was one of the hidden gems you won’t want to miss out on today.