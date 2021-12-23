The 7 Best NEW Stealth Games of 2021

Stealth games can require some attention to detail and patience. In this list, we’re going to showcase the best stealth games that are slated to come out before 2022 hits. Check out our picks for the top stealth games of 2021 down below.

#7 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Release Date: December 16, 2021

Five Nights at Freddy’s became a massive hit horror game franchise. The games have been aimed more towards kids, with the premise mainly centered around a fictional play center. Essentially, players are locked in a building made for kid’s birthday parties. With the building filled with different animatronics, it’s soon discovered that these machines turn murderous at night. Players are then fighting to survive the night until the building doors unlock once again. In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, players are given free-roam and combat to deal with the animatronics. It’s a very stealth-based survival horror experience. You’ll have to manage your devices which require batteries to recharge. However, these devices prove crucial as they can either be a means to fight back against an enemy or even hack into the camera system to see where everyone is located in the building. Furthermore, this game installment features multiple endings depending on your decisions.

#6 Chernobylite

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PS5

Release Date: July 28, 2021

Chernobylite is a game that throws players into the role of a former Chernobyl power plant employee. Years after the catastrophic event, our protagonist has the urge to travel back to the zone again—this time to figure out what happened to his wife that had disappeared. But, of course, traveling to this area is dangerous. Players will find military forces, other stalkers, and mutated hostile enemies. Overall, this is more of a survival game, but some stealth elements are at play here. You’ll be able to crouch and avoid making noise, hide behind obstacles to avoid being spotted, and even perform stealth takedowns.

#5 Little Nightmares 2

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, Switch

Release Date: February 11, 2021

Little Nightmares was a massive platformer hit with survival horror elements scattered throughout. Overall, the game follows a young girl named Six, who is tasked with escaping a place known as the Maw. During The Game Awards 2019, we got the reveal of a sequel, and it’s available right now. Players can expect the same overall gameplay elements and mechanics. Likewise, the game will follow a new protagonist. After Six escapes the Maw, players meet up with a new character known as Mono. Joining on his journey, players will be going through new hazardous environments, all while attempting to track down a mysterious broadcaster that is controlling a location known as the Black Tower. Much like the last installment, players must stay out of sight from the enemy’s point of view if they wish to survive.

#4 Deathloop

Platform: PC, PS5

Release Date: September 14, 2021

Deathloop is an action-adventure game where players take the role of an assassin named Colt. In this game, players are supposed to track down and take out eight particular targets scattered around the island. However, there is a time loop, and after time runs out, players are yanked back into the start of the game all over again. Likewise, if your protagonist happens to die three times during the game, you’ll once again get tossed back to the starting point. It’s a race against the clock, and you’re gunning down all kinds of henchmen along the way. While players are planning out their attacks and taking out targets, it’s worth noting that there is one assassin on the island that only has to take out a single target, and that’s you. Named Julianna, players are forced into avoiding this skilled assassin as she attempts to gun you down. Knowing how your opponents move will play a significant role in avoiding the opponent’s attention as you assassinate your way through this title.

#3 Far Cry 6

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: October 7, 2021

Far Cry fans finally received the sixth mainline installment to the franchise this year. This installment put players into the fictional Caribbean island of Yara. With an unruly evil dictator, the people of Yara struggle to find much of a life. That’s where players step into a guerrilla fighter who is seeking to take down the regime. Quite a few players typically go for the run and gun play style with Far Cry titles, but you can go more of a stealth route. For instance, players can still sneak around crouched, venture through tall grass, and use a machete to take down enemies quietly. Then there are also pets like the Oluso Amigo, a panther that can be unlocked as a pet to use during your stealthy quests.

#2 Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release Date: August 20, 2021

Ghost of Tsushima is a game that launched in 2020. However, in 2021 we saw a Director’s Cut edition. This particular edition brings out a new island to explore. If you didn’t play this game in general, Ghost of Tsushima puts players into the role of a samurai that’s fighting back a Mongol invasion. Unfortunately, it’s proven to be quite the uphill battle for players to take on, and as a result, our protagonist could benefit from staying within the shadows. Fortunately, this game does provide some buffs that players can take advantage of. With these buffs, players can make more of a stealth-focused build with charms to equip, adding to stealth gameplay. Then there’s the fact that you have some weapons to help keep you from direct danger like smoke bombs to get out of trouble quickly.

#1 Hitman 3

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Stadia, X/S, Switch

Release Date: January 20, 2021

The conclusion to the latest Hitman trilogy is Hitman 3. Players are once again stepping back into the role of Agent 47, where you’re still after a nefarious group. This is still a stealth game where Agent 47 will need to adapt to the scenery to keep attention at bay. If you played the Hitman games before then, you know a large part of the gameplay is plotting out a strategy that keeps you away from the public eye and not drawing attention to yourself. This could even result in swapping outfits to get clearance into a restricted area. Hitman 3’s level designs feature quite a big playground for players to plot their assassinations. You’ll also be traveling to several countries, so the level details should be pretty varied. To top that off, there is a PlayStation VR mode, so you can get even more immersed into the world of Hitman 3 if you happen to have the equipment.